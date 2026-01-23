A reader seemed bewildered by my reading choice of Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus. As the reader put it, what world am I living in? I am not the moderate liberal the reader pegged me for. All of my readers since the early days in March 2023 know I do not do dogma. Nor do I do slogan words. I seek to live an examined life. I am open-minded in my curiosity about the world, not closed-minded. I read widely because I’m curious about ideas, movements, and how biographers handle complex subjects.

Does the reader know I have read Stalin: Paradoxes of Power 1878-1928 and Stalin: Waiting for Hitler 1929-1941 by historian Stephen Kotkin. Paradoxes of Power was 976 pages long. Waiting for Hitler was 1184 pages long. I did not read these two tomes because I shared politics with Stalin. I am not a communist. I read these massive feats of scholarship because I was mesmerized with Kotkin’s review of Stalin’s life on the Lex Fridman Show. Stalin’s Rise to Power I wanted to read how Kotkin handled the biography of a movement founder. The rise of a dictator intrigued from the angle of human nature. Similarly, I was intrigued with reviews of Buckley as an epic biography of a big man of the intellect. I wanted to experience how the author, Tanenhaus, came at his subject as a biographer. Doesn’t mean I am simpatico with Buckley. Does mean I am curious and can see beyond politics as I savor a great read.

I’m reading Buckley because he founded a movement, shaped conservative intellectual throught for decades, and Tanenhaus is known for comprehensive, fair-minded biography. Whether I agree with Buckley’s politics is beside the point—I’m interested in understanding how ideas move through culture.

It is the mark of the freedom to read to seek out the complex in great figures. We do this all the time in my book club, regardless of the president’s politics.

I have recently read about a dissident from Radical Muslim in Unveiled by Yasmine Mohammed and a Syrian Christian woman’s accommodation to a flawed epic mother in Mother Mary Comes to Me. I savored over the holiday season a wonderful biography about the first black president of Howard University, Mordecai The Man The Mission by Richard McKinney.

My freedom to read cannot be placed in a box. These are the books on the bookshelf in front of me right now:

1. Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

2. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson

3. Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

4. The Emperor of Ocean Park by Stephen L. Carter

5. The Pursuit of Happyness by Chris Gardner

6. The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear by Ralph Keyes

7. On the Brink of Everything by Parker J. Palmer

8. Touched with Fire by Kay Redfield Jamison

9. Titan by Ron Chernow

10. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

11. Washington by Ron Chernow

12. Grant by Ron Chernow

13. D.C. Unmasked & Undressed by Lillian McMwen

14. Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence by Bill O’Reilly

15. Paul McCartney: The Life by Philip Norman

16. Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

17. Creativity by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

18. His Excellency: George Washington by Joseph J. Ellis

19. How to Prosper During the Coming Bad years in the 21st Century by Howard J. Ruff

20. The Elements of Style by Strunk and White

21. Lyndon B. Johnson by Harry Provence

22. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

23. On Becoming a Novelist by John Gardner

24. Bait and Switch by Barbara Ehrenreich

25. The Writing Diet? Write Yourself Right-Size by Julia Cameron

26. Traders, Guns & Money by Satyjkit Das

27. Washington’s Farewell by John Avlon

28. From the Age that is Past by Ormomda de Kay

29. Emancipation by J. Clay Smith

30. Old Money: The Mythology of America’s Upper Class by Nelson W. Aldrich, Jr.

This is just one shelf. I read conservative and liberal, religious and secular, fiction and non-fiction, contemporary and historical works. Ideas don’t threaten me—they interest me. They intrigue me. That’s what intellectual freedom looks like.

Why would Buckley on my reading list flummox the reader? The world is my reading oyster. I have the freedom to read.

“It defines you as a seeker, seeking for understanding, seeking for how to be a better person, seeking for wisdom, compassion and humanity. Your love of American history shows a desire to make the future better by understanding the past. I see no color bias in what you read.” — Cousin Elizabeth Twyman Anderson