“Melville admired the most the writers he called ‘divers,’ those who dared to plunge deep inside and report what they found.” — The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear by Ralph Keyes, p. 67

Where does the psyche begin? And where does the psyche end? Did I have a psyche before my first memory at my Uncle Will’s house? And will my psyche live on long after I am gone? These are questions I think about. My thoughts bring me to the edge of the coastline of inner life. Or, is it better to perceive the frontier of one’s inner life as beyond the horizon?

For years, I have lazily used the phrase “black culture and consciousness” as a grab bag for understanding reality. Maybe, I should be more discerning in my search for understanding blackness. Perhaps, “culture” and “consciousness” are like overlapping Venn diagrams. The real inquiry may be the boundary between culture and consciousness.

The inner world may be the best gauge of reality testing. Metacognition is the ability to observe one’s own thoughts. If the ego is the center of consciousness, we get it all wrong when we use dogmas and slogan words to understand the world. The inner life may be a profound place for insight, for what lies below external locus of control. Entering inner life can open up a new perspective on the choices belonging to reality. It is comparable to descending to the bottom of the lake and coming back to the surface.

“You go to dark places so that you can get there, steal the trophy and get out,”- Id. quoting Frederick Busch

These stirrings of the mind at 5:00 a.m. bring me to an important threshold question. If all roads for understanding begin with the psyche, the question is raised where does the psyche begin? Some may argue the psyche begins somewhere in the indeterminate infancy. When did I recognize I was separate from my Mom and Dad? Did I have a psyche before my first memory? And is it lost to the progression of time? Or, as Carl Jung would suggest, did my psyche begin with ancestors I never met? Did patterns of my Grandma’s Grandfather and Great-grandfather set into motion love, fear and meaning in my psyche? Were black American dynasties generation engines of powerful psyches over decades and centuries? See the Houses of Syphax, Snowden, Robinson, Guinier, Houston, Hastie, and Gould.

And does my psyche live on in the memory of the living after I am gone? Did a part of William B. Gould through his Civil War diary exist in William B. Gould IV? Did a part of Spottswood William Robinson as a fifty-mile walk away from slavery exist in Spottswood William Robinson IV? Does a part of me exist in my daughter’s memory of me? The answer may not be clear. Nonetheless, the search for answers may bring us closer to the frontier of inner life. Whether the frontier of inner life is the approaching coastland or the receding horizon depends upon one’s perspective of the eternal.

“Where the ocean meets the sky, I’ll be sailing.”

(To be continued)