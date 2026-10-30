“Did you hear the bad news?”—Che “Nope…how bad is bad?”—Me “Jean-Luc died.”—Che “Very sad.”—Me

For years and years, my wife and I would watch Star Trek: The Next Generation at night. The 178 episodes aired from Monday, September 28, 1987, to Monday, May 23, 1994. Those episodes nicely framed us as a young couple. Those were the before times, before children and before a house. In 1992, we reached for the frontier. All we had known was the East Coast. We were newlyweds. When we were married, we presumed we would live our lives as husband and wife in Alexandria, Virginia. The opportunity arose to boldly go where no Twyman had gone before. We left all we knew for a strange new world.

These were the words spoken by actor Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard every week as we fell asleep at Southern Towers on Seminary Road in Alexandria:

“Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no one has gone before.”

Those words of frontier life informed our psyches as a new couple. California became the final frontier for us. We were young and ready for a voyage of a lifetime. Our mission became exploration of strange new worlds—the backcountry of Julian, the desert floor of Borrego Springs, the alpine heights of Idyllwild, the marvelous sensation of a first Christmas in Palm Springs, the Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, the solitude of Sausalito. We sought out new life forms in beach communities and Tijuana. We encountered new ways of being on the Viejas, Barona and Agua Caliente reservations.

Our adult children are native San Diegans. They know no other existence.

In my writing on this lonely Substack, the frontier has been a continual aim. You feel it when I am drawn to the life stories of 150 pioneer black lawyers. The frontier mindset comes out in me when I reach for the outer limits of Black American success. I am a curious person by nature. What lies beyond the horizon? Where lies the coastline of one’s inner life? These are the quests of the starship Enterprise.

The character Jean-Luc Picard was not real, of course. Captain Picard became the evolving creation of gifted writers and the talented actor Patrick Stewart. I feel, however, the real loss of an actor who transported me every week as a young adult to the grand frontier of life. The frontier of outer space became a metaphor for the frontier of inner life.

When I thought of great writing, my thoughts turned to Captain Jean-Luc Picard. It was the haunted feeling tone of his delivery and words.

What Is Great Writing? Winkfield Twyman · December 4, 2024 It occurred to me this evening to expand upon great writing. What is great writing? In my experience as a reader over the years, great writing is uncommon. Perhaps, one to two percent of written material warrants the description. The definition is not objective. From great writing flows a feeling tone. I have used the clumsy adjective “haunted” in the p… Read full story

The search for inner meaning can mirror the reach for outer space, the final frontier. As we mourn the loss of an actor who made us more human when we were young, let us strive to engage the larger world always. We honor Captain Jean-Luc Picard when we engage others unlike ourselves. We are all captains of our inner lives. We choose whether the frontier of our inner life remains the water’s edge or the distant shoreline up ahead.

A new way of seeing things lies at the frontier of our inner life. Explore the meaning of life. Engage the hard questions of existence because they are hard questions. Make it so.