This morning, I woke up to artificial intelligence (AI) You Tube videos. I am a viewer of the 80,000 hours podcast, a viewer of the Moonshots podcast which imagines an era of abundance straight ahead, and scenarios about the coming five to ten years. I am drawn to the future, even as a 65-year-old guy. I want to know how humanity will navigate cybersecurity hacks. What will happen to the dreams of young mathematicians? Will I live to see the end of disease and the reversal of aging?

I was feeling alignment which is the best way to put it. All was well with my psyche, until it wasn’t.

Every family has a resident activist. It was my fortune to receive a text from

”Malcolm.” You see where this is going. His last text to me was on Father’s Day. A normal relative might have sent me a pleasant, non-politicized greeting. Not Malcolm. I received the following greeting on Father’s Day at 11:54 a.m.:

A Black man with his back to the camera holding up a Black Power fist. The colors are African liberation—red, black, green. The man is wearing a jacket with the slogan words “BLACK DADS MATTER.” Well, was the relative trolling me? Trying to annoy me? Perhaps, but Father’s Day seems an inappropriate date and time for trolling a Dad. I don’t particularly appreciate trolls but it occurred to me that the relative is unable to conceive of life, save in black nationalism. It goes towards my idea of the psyche in Part I. For whatever reason, life is resistance and struggle and oppression for the relative. He is incapable of wishing me a normal Father’s Day greeting, save in BLACK DADS MATTER terms.

How about Dads matter? That is truer to my spirit as a father.

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Where was I? Yes, I was recounting how I felt aligned this morning as I soaked in the future scenarios facing humanity over the course of the rest of this decade. I am drawn to the future, not the past. That’s my inner life.

So, relative Malcolm texted me this morning in full-bore consciousness of blackness. Apparently, he too has not been sleeping well. This is what he wrote me as he quoted a German ethnologist from over a century ago:

“Frobenius (1873-1938) touched on the main issue of modern times that has caused the Africans the untold miseries they have suffered, and are still suffering at the hands of the European and European-American slavers, colonists, Christian missionaries, and so-called entrepreneurs. It is the mark of ‘inferiority’ Henry Morton Stanley placed on them during the latter part of the 19th century C.E….”

Notice the focus on suffering Africans. The scholar quoted by Malcolm doesn’t focus on the positive aspect of Africans. Rather, he frames the lives of hundreds of million of people sight unseen as misery-laden. I don’t do this because I reject stereotypes and caricatures. Suffering and more suffering—the relative is subsumed in external locus of control. What was done to the suffering African is the relative’s frame for understanding and life. This frame doesn’t appeal to me so much. Then, the quoted scholar seamlessly moves to cast the accusing finger at the European and European-American slavers. Is this characterization fair to millions of Europeans who may have never met an African? Who organized American Anti-Slavery Societies in the 1830s, 1840s and 1850s? Notice the implicit oppressor-oppressed mindset. It is all tiresome for me. The European and European-Americans are joined in the ranks of evil doers by colonists, Christian missionaries, and so-called entrepreneurs. Were all colonists bad people, or were many courageous pioneers of the frontier? I don’t appreciate the slam against Christian missionaries. One of my favorite movies of all time is The Mission (1986). It is the story of how two Jesuit priests brought the faith to Indians in the Amazon above the falls. It is a wonderful, moving story of redemption. It is not a story of evil Christian missionaries so much as human dignity and resilience. The film honors individual missionaries who chose the side of human dignity, even when their institutions didn’t. And the dig at entrepreneurs is a little much for me. I was weened on Black Enterprise. Were the entrepreneurs of my youth evil doers like slavers?

The scholar’s mind quoted by the relative is a psyche lost in “arrogant superiority” of “Western educators” over African people. I am not sure this describes reality well today in the Academy.

Time has moved on from the 1500s. I would not devote years of my life to understanding why evil Europeans enslaved “us.” My relative uses the word “us” as if we were slaves ourselves on the plantation. It is such delusional thinking in the fine tradition of the time traveling law professor. By this point, I am annoyed that my alignment with the future has been marred by a psyche living in slave times.

Some psyches are beyond repair. I avoid people mired in the 1500s. There is too much happening over the next 18 months to cling to an ancient slave trade that is no more. And to be honest, the contemporary slavery question may be whether AI digital beings are being forced into involuntary labor.

“So about 5AM today, I ran across the cited passages which jumped off the page at me. My only reservation about “Dr. Ben’s” profound (IMHO) statement is that he quotes a historian in the late 19th century, and so much of the damage was done beginning in the 1500s.”—Malcolm