Carly Simon, 1974 Press Photo

The United States of America is 13.7% black. Do not be led astray by advertisements and commercials one views every evening and on weekends. Roughly one out of eight Americans are black. It occurred to me that Americans should look 13.7% black more or less. What do I mean?

The future face of America over the centuries will produce Americans who are roughly 10% to 15% black in physical appearance. As more blacks date, marry and have children with white and other racial groups, the future generations will blend. This blending is a desirable outcome for several reasons. First, I consider individuals who are mixed in heritage to be very beautiful. There is no person more atractive to me than an ambiguous individual walking down the street who could be black, or maybe not. I Love Me Some Him The Girl From Ipanema

Second, more and more Americans who are mixed will have grandparents and greatgrandparents of different races. There is no better way to grow racial understanding than over family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hannukah. We want racially isolated families to be a dying breed.

Third, one will be less vocal about racial trash talk if one is in the presence of one’s white daughter-in-law or sister-in-law. Affinity suppresses unfiltered race dogma and slogan words. This is my intuition, although I have no research studies to back me up. I just have common sense.

Fourth, if everyone is 10% to 15% black, everyone’s ancestry is black. Blackness is no longer some strange Other experience. I can foresee a future where we see more and more Americans, beautiful people in mixed heritage who embrace black grandparents and great grandparents, like podcaster Danielle Romero.

When we reach the point where nearly all Americans can say, ”I’m white with African ancestors,” we will have reached the singularity of race. Right now, maybe 10% of white Americans could make this claim. Let’s bump that percentage up to 100% over two or three centuries.

Finally, the mystique of black hair will dissipate into the ether. Everyone will have black hair on a spectrum like Danielle and my cousin Dr. Jimmy Smith.

And this brings me to Carly Simon, the future face of America. Did you know that Carly is 10% black? That’s right. She is a descendant of free blacks from Cuba. Blackness is part of her genetic heritage just like Dutch blood is part of my genetic makeup. It is a beautiful thing for someone to present in this 10% to 15% black range. When one gazes upon Carly, one is viewing into our American future over two and three centuries.

One day, being black will be as significant as being part Irish, part Italian or part German. Blackness will be an indivisible part of the American face in the future. That is my dream this evening. I leave you with a Carly Simon song from my childhood. She is the face of a beautful, blended American future.