One of my favorite authors, Susan Cain, recently said a novel is about the inner life of another human. To read a novel is to follow deep curiosity about who another human is.

See 13:30 - 14:30

One of my favorite readers asked me to produce an audiobook of Gotterdammerung. I felt very flattered by the suggestion. And, yes, there is a future for Gotterdammerung.

While the epic saga of James Moore Scott was unfolding each week, I had reached out to the good people at Free Black Thought with a suggestion. Would they be interested in publishing Gotterdammerung? The suggestion was well received. Of course, I had to bring the black American version of The Odyssey to conclusion over the coming months which I did last Wednesday. Man versus the Gods of the Past.

So, dear reader, take heart. I was thinking about the future of Gotterdammerung before William Guion Nell breathed his last breath. There are details to be worked out and particulars to be understood. How does an audiobook fit into the publishing vision of Free Black Thought? Who will own the copyright? Those sorts of things.

In this Brave New World of AI that we are entering, my readers will know Gotterdammerung was conceived in my deep curiosity about the human condition. All the elements are at play - fate, heroism, courage against the world, the humanity of a journey realized. I named the main character, James Moore Scott, to honor my favorite uncle James Scott Twyman.

AI is incapable of these simple impulses.