I am always in the mood for good news. Quite by accident as I scrolled through the website LessWrong, I came across the AI 2040 report produced by many of the researchers behind the AI 2027 report. The original AI 2027 report was authored by Daniel Kokotajlo, Scott Alexander, Thomas Larsen, Eli Lifland, and Romero Dean. Scott Alexander does not appear as a co-author of the AI 2040 report, an omission I do not understand although Alexander “rewrote various sections of the plan and provided extensive feedback.” Instead, the AI 2040 report adds two new team members to the forecast effort, Brendan Halstead and Ryan Greenblatt. I am particularly impressed with Greenblatt’s presence in the lineup as “he was ranked the second-most accurate AI forecaster in 2025 out of hundreds of participants, establishing him as a prominent voice in the field of artificial intelligence risk assessment.”

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When I first read the AI 2027 report, I was stunned into existential dread. My faithful readers over the years know how I took to heart the gloom and the doom of Daniel Kokotajlo. See generally The AI Agent Report 2027, Race and the AI 2027 Report, Reverse Aging, Wishing On A Star, Is AI Already Conscious? And the algorithms fed into my siloed perception of our AI future. It is fair to say I was open to different opinions while sinking into internalized probability of doom (p-doom). You Tube served me heapings of Roman Yampolsky, Eliezer Yudkowsky, Daniel Kokotajlo, Emad Mustaque, and Liron Shapira.

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The tide began to change for me when I noticed a few months ago that the AI Futures Project was backpedaling from its pivotal forecast that October 2027 was the watershed moment for mankind. Instead, the forecast was quietly revised and edited to push forward the appearance of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)/Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) to after 2030. Well, whoa there, son. October 2027 is not somewhere over the rainbow after 2030. If the AI 2027 report authors were basically undermining the central premise of their 2027 report, maybe I should not be so anxious about the coming eighteen months.

In my mind, Kokotajlo was subtly and quietly changing his forecast. He and his fellow forecasters had every right to do so. Things change. People change. Bottlenecks appear. I get it. That is reality in the universe of predicting the future. And it seems obvious with hindsight that the singularity doesn’t lend itself to the standards of weather forecasting, let alone the ebb and flow of self-recursive improvement and alien intelligence. The AI 2027 report was now in my mind one timeframe out of many possibilities.

I remained convinced of the general trend in intelligence, although October 2027 no longer in my mind was a do or die moment.

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And now I read yesterday that the shining moment in the distance was not 2027 but 2040. That is a grand total change of thirteen years for those keeping count. Was the urgency of the AI 2027 report an inadvertent good-faith bait and switch? I don’t think so. To be honest because I am human and despite the gloom and doom on the front end of the AI 2027 report, I was anticipating living to see a possible cure for cancer and reversal of aging by the year 2030. Now, the forecast has changed. All of the good stuff will be going down in the 2030s and the 2040s. Just in time for my 70s and 80s.

Don’t get me wrong. The future remains good and abundant, even in the 2040 report. If our leaders and institutions make wise choices (Plan A), our children and grandchildren will all live in the New Eden, the New Jerusalem. What do I mean by the blessings of Plan A?

Plan A in the AI 2040 report is our best vision for an AI future. All of the players and power brokers come to their collective senses. An international deal is reached to avoid a mad dash to human extinction, I mean superintelligence. The core element of an international accord is full research transparency. If a frontier lab is developing next level recursive self-improvement, everyone knows about it. Guardrails are enforced. What are the foreseeable consequences of this future for humanity?

2030

Well, Plan A is implemented in the year 2030. The U.S. and China have the confidence of knowing there is full disclosure as far as the compute capacity of AI firms globally. Confidence instills trust. Trust lowers the anxiety level world-wide. With lowered anxiety comes a global pause in all new training runs. Inspectors from the U.S. and China are verifying the installation of verification machines to guardrail and sandbox training. Other countries join in the trust, but verify, mindset.

By slowing down AI development, Plan A ensures the precious purchase of time. Time to align the AI systems with human values. Time to head off an incipient intelligence explosion that no one could control. Time for total research transparency.

2032

Now it is time for limited and contained intelligence explosion. The safety caps are in place. Jobs are disappearing but what can I tell you. Are you able to outhink and outperform AI in the year 2032? I know I can’t. Maybe, I am retired….

2033

Now the abundance washes into our households. Americans have been given an equity stake in the AI industry which makes excellent sense. But for our personal data for training, there would be no AI industry. There would be no Dario Amodei or Sam Altman. There would be no Grok.

It is called a Citizen’s Dividend and it is sweet. The AI 2040 report projects that each American adult (why not mature and responsible teenagers as well ?) will receive a check for $45,000. Go forth and consume, save or invest. The choice is up to you. Public sentiment turns positive towards AI. I wonder why.

2035

Life is getting better and better. The AI 2040 report foresees that the Citizen’s Dividend has jumped to $1 million per American adult by 2035. What could you do with a $1 million check in the mail? And it’s not reparations for American slavery!

2036 — The New Eden, The New Jerusalem for All

It took ten years but we are all living the Silicon Valley lifestyle. According to the AI 2040 report, work is gone. Humans are no match for AI. We are writing poetry, novels, essays and communing with nature in Big Sur (smile). Evil is no longer welcome in the human condition. “Malnutrition, lack of medicine, and homelessness are nearly banished. Many diseases have been cured (cancer be gone!). Crime rates are lower than ever before.”

Let’s assume you are not poetic or artistic. Your idea of paradise is not butt in writing chair for one to two hours every day of your life. Well, do not despair, dear reader. Seek thee romance. Have those babies and raise a family. Compete in a marathon. Read a book every week. I am reading James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost and In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust. Enjoy your wealth! Enjoy your free time! Become a match maker for fun! Tutor the underachiever in the inner-city.

Life can be good but there is more in the AI 2040 report.

2039 — Trust the AI

People trust AIs. There are no more anxieties about alignment and safety. The gloom and doomers are out of business. Your Citizen’s Dividend is now $10 million a year for each American adult. What could you do with a $10 million check in the mail every year?

2045 — The Great Space Rush

I asked my wife last night what would she do if she were offered 1/100 billionth of all the resources in the Milky Way Galaxy. The space property is hers courtesy of the AI Citizen’s Dividend. Would she travel billions of light years to reach her big property in a faraway galaxy or would she sell her final frontier property rights and use the proceeds to buy a luxury apartment in a tall skyscraper-mall complex or historic & nature preserve here on earth? Her decision? She would cash in her galaxy property for the high rise apartment here on terra firma.

Conclusion: Plan A in the AI 2040 report is filled with hope. The 2030s, 2040s and beyond will be an awesome time to be alive if the forecasts bear fruit. I realize I have been disappointed before by the AI 2027 report. Hope springs eternal for me, however. I prefer optimism in life. I only hope the quantum AI people can reverse this aging flaw in my biological computation.

Better to have the body of a 40ish guy in the promised land than moving through the galaxy to my Yellowstone Ranch on Alpha Centauri as an 80ish year old guy. No offense to the 80+ crowd (double smile).

Whatever will be will be, the future is not ours to see. Que Sera, Sera