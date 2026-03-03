If I asked you who was the Great Emancipator in American history, you would answer President Abraham Lincoln. It was President Lincoln who issued the Emancipation Proclamation. With one stroke of his key, Lincoln freed millions of slaves in areas of southern rebellion. He fought the Civil War that ended the scourge of slavery on U.S. soil. The title of The Great Emancipator rightfully belongs to this president native to Kentucky. But did you know there was a Founding Father of our country who earned the honor before Lincoln?

After a frustrating tenure as American Commissioner to France from November 27, 1777 to March 8, 1779, John Adams left public service for a welcomed reunion with his wife Abigail and children in Braintree, Massachusetts. Adams arrived on the Braintree shore on August 2, 1779 to no official welcome. No dignitaries or crowds greeted the patriot of American independence. John had been away from his wife and children for years in service of his country. And now he was home again, able to walk the fields of green again with Abigail. There was hard cider to drink again in the mornings. There were old friends and relatives and colleagues to meet again. His mother, the Cranches, Colonel Quincy, Parson Wilbird. He visited his father, Deacon John, at the Weymouth parsonage.

All Adams desired in life was all around him. Family, friends, a good hard cider to start his day, and home. Adams must have known blessed peace at the center could not last for long. He did not live in peaceful times.

Within a week of his homecoming from France, the voters of Braintree voted Adams as the town delegate to the state constitutional convention. The call of duty and public service once again summoned Adams. Destiny never disappoints as life unfolds. Out of 250 delegates gathered at the corner of Harvard Yard, Adams was chosen to serve on a committee of thirty to draft the new state constitution. And a subcommittee of three — Adams, Samuel Adams, and James Bowdoin — was assigned the task of writing the constitution. Samuel and James knew their limitations. The scribe best suited to write a new constitution was John Adams.

Adams was rested, refreshed and inspired to write a constitution that drew upon his best read of other state constitutions and his own earlier work Thoughts on Government. On September 13, 1779, Adams began to work at home. He had his books and papers strewed all around him in his office. I can imagine a Do Not Disturb sign on the office door handle. I imagine a scene out of The Paper Chase. The intensity.

Except Adams was not studying for law school exams. He was drafting a constitution that would stand the test of time for the commonwealth. He worked at a tall, plain desk. His focus must have rivaled Thomas Jefferson’s creative genius in Philadelphia in June 1776. Sometimes, Adams stood up. Other times, he sat perched on a high stool. He wrote a timeless Preamble which would later be echoed in the U.S. Constitution. Unlike the later U.S. Constitution in 1787, Adams made sure there was an extensive Declaration of Rights in the Massachusetts Constitution. There was freedom of elections, freedom of speaking, liberty of the press, freedom against unreasonable search and seizures, freedom of conscience. Adams created three branches of government — the legislature consisting of a Senate and a House of Representatives, an Executive as Governor, an independent Judiciary. In a burst of creative foresight, Adams set forth in Section II of Chapter 6 a paragraph headed “The Encouragement of Literature.” No other constitution had placed such faith in education.

Adams completed his draft in early October 1779.

According to the author David McCullough, “The constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the oldest functioning written constitution in the world.” John Adams by David McCullough, p. 225

=========

Now, why do I suggest Adams is deserving of the honor The Great Emancipator before Lincoln? Because of these simple words following the Preamble in the Declaration of Rights: All men were born equally free and independent and that they had certain natural, essential, and unalienable rights. Id. at p. 221. What did these words mean? As an excellent lawyer, Adams knew his words of human equality would be subject to judicial interpretation. And so they were.

After the voters adopted the constitution drafted by Adams in 1780, a series of three judicial rulings interpreted the words in the constitution as inconsistent with slavery. “In 1780, when the Massachusetts Constitution went into effect, slavery was legal in the Commonwealth. However, during the years 1781 to 1783, in three related cases known today as "the Quock Walker case," the Supreme Judicial Court applied the principle of judicial review to abolish slavery. In doing so, the Court held that laws and customs that sanctioned slavery were incompatible with the new state constitution. In the words of then-Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice William Cushing: "[S]lavery is in my judgment as effectively abolished as it can be by the granting of rights and privileges [in the constitution] wholly incompatible and repugnant to its existence."

Adams chose words for the state constitution that were considered inconsistent with slavery. In 1780, perhaps two percent of the state population were slaves. There were zero slaves recorded in the 1790 U.S. Census for Massachusetts. The right words in the state constitution led to the end of slavery in the commonwealth. And those words of abolition were penned by Founding Father John Adams.

Adams was a lifelong opponent of slavery. He never owned slaves and argued for their gradual elimination. When he wrote “all men are born equally free,” he knew—or should have known—that Massachusetts courts would interpret this to include enslaved people. Unlike Lincoln, whose Emancipation Proclamation was a wartime executive order, Adams’ emancipation came through constitutional principle. His words created the legal framework that made slavery untenable in Massachusetts—a more permanent, foundational abolition than any proclamation. Chief Justice Cushing deserves credit for courageously interpreting Adams’ words to their logical conclusion. But without Adams’ language of universal equality, Cushing would have had no basis for his ruling. The pen preceded the gavel.

Conclusion: There were 5,000 slaves in Massachusetts in 1780. https://www.1723constitutions.com/north-america/thirteen-colonies/slavery/ Ten years later, there were no slaves in the state due to interpretation of the words of human freedom penned by Adams. I cannot think of another individual before 1860 who can fairly claim causal responsibility for the emancipation of 5,000 souls.

The 5,000 people freed by Massachusetts’s constitutional abolition didn’t vanish—they became free Black citizens of the Commonwealth. Some, like Phillis Wheatley, had already gained their freedom; others found freedom through the courts, like Quock Walker himself. By 1790, Massachusetts had a growing free Black population who could own property, sue in court, and participate in civic life—rights denied to slaves elsewhere in the new nation for another 70 years.

I do not know whether Adams had the specific intent but he was a skilled lawyer and understood the consequences of judicial review. It is true that Chief Justice Cushing interpreted the words to abolish slavery, but Adams wrote the words. This is why I suggest Adams be remembered as America’s first constitutional emancipator—the man whose words, whether by design or by their logical force, ended slavery in an entire state a generation before the Civil War.

All praise to the memory of this stubborn and prickly patriot of freedom from Braintree. The antislavery principles Adams embedded in Massachusetts law would be carried forward by his son, John Qunicy Adams, who fought tirelessly against slavery in Congress for decades.

U.S. President John Adams (1735 - 1826), 2nd President of the United States and Author of the Massachusetts Constitution