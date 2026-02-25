On Friday, June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia stood up and addressed the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The time had arrived. Echoes of Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death from the soul of Patrick Henry still resonated in the minds of Americans. The plain logic of independence in Common Sense by Thomas Paine moved hundreds of thousands towards a common destiny. Lee uttered the words of America:

Resolved[Lee began]….That these United Colonies are, and of a right ought to be, free and independent states, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the state of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.

No sooner were the fateful words uttered than John Adams immediately seconded the motion. Thus began a wild and intense debate over the future of an unborn nation. Some like John Dickinson of Pennsylvania cautioned the time was not right. We ought not to get ahead of the voice of the people. And it was true that 1/3 of Americans were Tories, 1/3 of Americans were neutral, and only 1/3 were true blue patriots.

Dickinson and his cautious allies succeeded in delaying a vote on independence for twenty days. Meanwhile, it was agreed a declaration of independence must be prepared with great haste. It was agreed Thomas Jefferson, the inspired scribe from Virginia, would write the declaration. According to Adams, the author must be a Virginian. A Virginian commanded respect. Adams was unpopular. And Jefferson was ten times the writer compared to Adams.

And so the man from Monticello retired to his upstairs parlor at Seventh and Market, sat in his Windsor chair by open windows and wrote words that would change the course of human history. The draft was completed by the morning of July 1, 1776.

At 10:00 a.m., John Hancock gaveled proceedings to order. Richard Henry Lee’s resolution of American independence was read again in open session. Dickinson sprung to his feet and spoke into the head winds of history. Eloquent to a fault and deathly pale, Dickinson marshalled all of the familiar and compelling agruments against independence. Independence was premature. He spoke about how unpopular his position was in these times. He knew he was signing the death warrant for his career. He could not remain silent as silence would mean he was guilty. To vote for a declaration of independence would be “to brave the storm in a skiff made of paper.”

Dickinson sat down to stunning silence. There was stillness in the hall. Absolute nothingness.

The fate of a nation hung in the balance. The rain could be heard outside on the windows. No one spoke. No one spoke for liberty from tyranny.

And then one man seized with history rose. He rose “determined to speak.” That man was John Adams.

Outside the wind picked up. Thunder and lightning struck as if to herald the words of destiny.

Adams summoned up the voices of orators of old from Greece and Rome. He spoke of the moment, right now, this day. He looked into the future and saw a new nation. He spoke with the voice of his father, Deacon John, about the “lives and liberties of millions, born and unborn…now before us.” We were in a revolution, “the most complete, unexpected, and remarkable of any in the history of the world.” It was not a time for half-measures, for compromise, for reticence.

Although no transcription notes were taken of Adams’ two-hour speech, Thomas Jefferson was there. Jefferson remembered Adams was “not graceful nor elegant, nor remarkably fluent,” but spoke “with a power of thought and expression that moved us from our seats.” John Adams, Id. at p. 127

“It was the most powerful and important speech heard in the Congress since it was convened, and the greatest speech of Adams’ life…” Id.

Dickinson removed himself from the vote on July 2, so that the vote for American independence would be twelve in favor with one abstention from New York.

