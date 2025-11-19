[Introduction: One day, I look forward to renewing my conversation with my friend about Black consciousness. Experts are unable to define consciousness per se, so why would we expect a concrete, specific and hard definition of Black consciousness? I am always skeptical of words and turns of phrases like “Black Consciousness” unaccompanied by crisp definition. How often do we step back and examine the inner contours of Black consciousness?]

The Hard Problem of Consciousness.

Philosopher David Chalmers sets up the problem nicely. It is easy to observe neural pathways and assess how information is processed. Cognitive functions like memory and perception lend themselves to scrutiny in the external, physical world. The harder challenge before philosophers and intellectuals is to nail down what it is like to have an experience. What is the private experience like of being you, or me?

I have submitted glimpses into the qualia of me since March 23, 2023. Try as best I can, I can only know me and how my inner world perceives the outer world. I cannot know the world as any other human which gives rises to the hard problem of consciousness. Why does the feeling which accompanies awareness of sensory information exist at all?

There is no clear answer to this question, so the problem of consciousness remains hard.

The Difference Between Macro and Micro Economics.

I suggest that many use the phrase “Black Consciousness” as a macro label nested in the external world. Oftentimes, writers like Thomas Chatterton Williams and me will recall the genesis of Black consciousness in a sea of prejudice and bigotry from the outside. The angle is comparable to the study of macro economics.

However, is it also possible that micro economics provides a better lens for peering into Black consciousness at the individual level? That Black consciousness can arise from the inner landscape of private consciousness at a micro level? Could it be that there is a spectrum of Black consciousness amongst over 1 billion black people on planet earth? Might it be the case that the vast majority of black people derive consciousness from an inner, private awareness of experience at the micro level? I saw a black chief on the tropical island who bristled at the mere idea of Black consciousness. Do you remember those essays? Of Cannibals and Slaves What is Blackness?

Yet, another reason why the problem of black consciousness is a hard problem. How would one ever assess the subjective inner awareness of black experience for over 1 billion black people?

The Cecil Grant Thesis.

In a recent essay on Substack, the writer Cecil Grant wrote about consciousness of race solidarity. I believe Grant is on to something as I have heard the same worship of race solidarity uttered by a family member. Could it be that the phrase race solidarity is used as a hammer to force an external awareness of experience upon black people? If black consciousness is a hard problem, then dogma and slogan words of peer pressure to live in black consciousness are doomed to failure. There is no qualia or subjective awareness of black experience. It depends upon the individual. See generally my innumerable essays on the topic.

Conclusion: Think of this essay as a scouting mission into the inner landscape of Black consciousness. The outer limits of my insight and intitution come into view. I can only perceive the world from my inner landscape of personhood. I am who I am when no one is watching. This aim is the essence of humanity. To the extent Black consciousness evades the hard problem of subjective, inner awareness and adopts wholesale Black consciousness from the external world, we know we are skirting the hard problem of consciousness, let alone consciousness in individuals who appear black to the naked eye. Can a black individual lack black consciousness? Absolutely. See What is Blackness?

More writers, scholars and intellectuals should write about the hard problem of consciousness as a means of understanding the limitations of Black consciousness. Hard problems of consciousness are not solved by dogma and slogan words. But we knew that already.

Tribal Royalty

Good evening!