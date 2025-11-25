I suggest Black Consciousness is a hard problem because one can only experience the world as one perceives the world. What it is like to be me is not what it is like to be you. In good faith, every individual perceives the world with unique qualia. So, when we presume a collective consciousness, we are imposing a perceived sensation of black consciousness. It is sort of like the perceived sensation of the redness of an evening.

The “redness” of red

If qualia of blackness exists, what does blackness feel like? I have always believed since I was sentient that these matters were individual feelings. You know, if there are over 40 million black American experiences, stories and perspectives, there are over 40 million feelings of qualia. Makes sense to me. Let’s use my past experience this week as an illustration of the elusive definition of black consciousness as qualia.

Three individuals can perceive the same reality differently.

Consciousness of a French Hugenout Farm House No. 1

“Thank you for your hospitality. Quite frankly, although the house is beautiful, historical and something for you to be proud of, it effected us in a very different way. As people of color, we were confounded by the connection to history that is associated with Slavery. Our people suffered horribly upon the hands of your ancestors. We prayed and walked the property imagining the absolute PAIN that was suffered over centuries by OUR ancestors. It was an errie feeling and tears were shed. We think its important to share perspective! You may in fact tear this page out of your guest book, but the impact of our reminscence will remain!

Again Thank You for your Hospitality.

Consciousness of a French Hugenout Farm House No. 2

Thank you so much for your hospitality. We generally appreciated your home. It was very interesting learning about the people who lived here previously. As an African American family, it really spoke to how all people are different and we all should be accepting of one another. We all matter. We appreciated your responsiveness to us locking ourselves out. Thank you Grandma for your basket of keys!

Consciousness of a French Hugenout Farm House No. 3

From the moment we stepped into the kitchen serenaded by the voice of Frank Sinatra, we knew we were in a special place. Sadly, a death in the family brought us to Powhatan Co. We needed a welcoming place of comfort and solitude to reflect and be together. Your farm house exceeded our every expectation. The history, the unique personality of each room, the blessed views of countryside, the horses grazing in the distance, the books in every room. We are big readers as a family. To find ourselves in an intellectual’s paradise was the piece de resistance.

Your farm house is a work of art! We hope to come again next Christmas!

Conclusion: So, tell me dear reader. Which consciousness is the best expression of qualia? The question cannot be answered. Each black American family brought its genuine subjective perceived sensation of the farmhouse to the guest book. And this is the hard problem of black consciousness. There is no one way to perceive the world. There are millions and millions of subjective mental states among those who self-identity as black Americans.

We may never solve the hard problem of Black Consciousness.