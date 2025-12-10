“I run when people try to get close to me.” — family member

To the outside world, our family exudes confidence and flair. Fraternities and sororities, associations and board memberships, signal engagement in life. Dig a little deeper, however, and there is a discernible strain of the introvert as well. Those who crave solitude, relish a great book and dream of the monastery at Big Sur, California do battle with the fun loving extroverts. Those who twerk for fun at Thanksgiving dinner (!) co-exist with the hyper observant who are recording every little detail.

We should explore more about the hidden psychologies of families. What happens when crowds are exhausting for some and exhilarating for others? Could it be that families need a good blend of the introvert and the extrovert to thrive? I love deep thinking and reflecting. I believe in living an examined life. Most of my family members are content to live unexamined lives.

And so it goes, dear readers, so it goes.