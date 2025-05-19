This evening, our book club enjoyed a Sunday out at Petco Stadium. The San Diego Padres lost by a score of 6 to 1. I think that was the score. I confess I stopped paying much attention by the bottom of the ninth. I had not been to a baseball game in around ten years. A few things had changed but much remained the same — the National Anthem, the loud clapping for the home team, the men hawking refreshments in the stands, the occasional scramble for the errant fly ball, the heat of the sun overhead. We watched the fighter jets roar overhead in a patriotic salute. Such a patriotic town!

I found myself watching the game with fellow lawyers who can disagree without being disagreeable. There were no Klingons around.

It occurred to me that these guys were all nerds. I was with my tribe. There was the lawyer guy with a son at an elite local private school. My daughter used to baby sit for his children. There was the government lawyer who seemed beaten down by events in the larger political world. A great guy but morose. There was the non-lawyer, an energetic school administrator who geeked out on American history and loved being in the company of us lawyers. There was my soul mate, a Constitutional Law professor from a local law school who had met my idol, Thurgood Marshall. The law professor fears the impact of AI on the law school classroom. Is the darkness fast approaching? He seemed in mild despair about what the faculty should do. And then there was the judge, an introvert like me who always asks questions about my daughter in New Haven. Never did I imagine growing up that I would be running buddies with a judge but life is not ours to see. Que Sera, Sera

I asked the judge if he would make the same choices in life if he could rewind the hands of time. He suggested that he worked too hard in his twenties. He would enjoy life more. That is a lesson to all of you young lawyers out there in your twenties. In return, he asked me what would I do differently if I could be twenty-five again? I said I would have pursued a PhD in History, American History, and taught at the college level. He understood and suggested that academic jobs were hard to find, so perhaps I made the best decision with the information at my disposal.

He asked where did I attend law school. I said, Harvard. I asked where did he attend law school. He said Yale. I said, I applied to both Harvard and Yale. Yale rejected me, Harvard accepted me, and so I developed this “the green is greener on the other side of the road” complex. I placed Yale on a pedestal. He understood the grass is greener thing.

I asked if he knew Professor Stephen Carter. He raved about Professor Carter. Maybe, the judge and I get along for a reason. You Remind Me Of Professor Stephen Carter He said Carter had written a number of novels. He had started The Emperor of Ocean Park but got distracted. I replied, I read the novel and loved it! I encouraged the judge to complete the novel when he had a chance. We then exchanged vacation plans before he asked the obligatory questions about my daughter.

And not once did I think of race.

The Future Is Not Ours To See