Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
2d

This is a great family story. I'm currently teaching a course on how the most significant advances for Blacks occurred as a result of America's wars. This Gould's diary would be a great source because it makes exactly the points about war and opportunity that we are exploring.

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Winkfield Twyman
11h

Thanks for the review. I don't know as much about black sailors as I should.

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