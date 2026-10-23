Alexander Gould, a native of England, had a relationship with Elizabeth “Betsy” Moore. Alexander was white and free. Elizabeth was black and a slave. Our minds can run wild with speculation and conjecture. Alexander did not own Elizabeth. The circumstances of their union are unknown. The place was a southern port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. The year was 1837.

It is easy to presume the worst about the relationship between Alexander Gould and Elizabeth Moore. A white man must have abused a black slave woman. There is no doubt these incidents occurred throughout the antebellum South. These abuses are deeply ingrained in our collective memory. It is also true that conception of mixed-race children occurred on a spectrum. See generally The World They Made Together: Black and White Values in Eighteenth-Century Virginia by Mechal Sobel. See also the parents of John Mercer Langston, P.B.S. Pinchback, and Norris Wright Cuney.

We do not know the precise relationship of Alexander and Elizabeth in their time and place. I put three questions to Claude. Given the time period, 1837, and the place, Wilmington, North Carolina, what are the possible scenarios that might have brought Alexander and Betsy Moore together? Why might their son, William B. Gould, have carried and been given his father's surname? Did North Carolina ban interracial marriage at the time in 1837 or not?

The use of the word “systemic racism” is proper in this place and time. First, a slave couldn’t make a contract. Marriage was a contract between a husband and a wife. There was no legal path for Elizabeth to marry Alexander. Second, North Carolina had penalized white people who married people of African descent since the colonial era. My sense is Alexander Gould carried himself as an outsider. He was a native of England, not the racial norms and mores of Wilmington, North Carolina in the 1830s. I suggest a native of England may have been more receptive to an interracial relationship than a native North Carolinian.

What makes the story of Alexander Gould particularly interesting is that their son, William B. Gould, bore his father’s name. When I asked Claude to game out the scenarios, it guessed, and only guessed, that a common-law union was about a one-in-three possibility that Alexander and Elizabeth were in a common law marriage. They could not get married, however, Alexander, could give his son his family name. Or, Elizabeth may have insisted on Alexander’s family name for her baby son to assert the tie, regardless of Alexander’s feelings. Or, William B. Gould took the name himself in 1862 to assert his family. We do not know the answer but it is a different scenario from a transient sexual assault in the port city of Wilimington by an English sailor. A transient man rarely leaves his name behind. But see as a counterexample to the transient man who rarely leaves his name behind an English sea captain named Captain John Hemings and his mixed-race daughter, Betty Hemings (According to Madison Hemings’s recollections, Captain Hemings acknowledged his fatherhood and tried to purchase his daughter Betty from her enslaver for an extraordinarily high price so he could free her. When the owner refused, he reportedly attempted to take the child by force or stealth but was thwarted).

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William B. Gould (1837-1923)

“If you look at the truly great achievements in history, most times it was a singular visionary who had the drive, work ethic and brain power to marshal the resources and drive toward their goal. Incredible persistence and the ability to overcome obstacle after obstacle is another requirement.” — commentator Arrbee on Is Elon Musk Worth the Trouble? by Marian L. Tupy, The Dispatch, October 20, 2026

The commentator was writing about Elon Musk. He could easily have been describing a plasterer born into slavery in Wilmington in 1837.

When William B. Gould was born on November 18, 1837, he was the property of his mother’s owner, Nicholas Nixon, a plantation owner. North Carolina law of descent did not carry down the father’s line. Descent of slave status followed the mother’s condition. Into this world, Gould knew only bondage. Among the trades slaves could learn were masonry. Gould mastered this skill and would oftentimes be hired out by his master Nixon to others on building sites around Wilmington. The ability to see more of the world beyond the Nixon plantation surely kindled a sense of the larger world in Gould’s heart. The ability to leverage learned skills in the marketplace surely awakened a sense of internal locus of control.

The larger world might define one as a slave but was one’s father a slave? Was slavery the manifest destiny of a Gould? Did Gould develop a keen sense of the future as a master mason incongruent with slavery? I suspect so. What does the record show us?

The Civil War brought down a rain of chaos and devastation in the Wilmington area. Slave owners became more relaxed in their micromanagement of slave laborers. A growing sense of a possible freedom coupled with a distracted and absentee owner presented the opportunity of a lifetime. And Gould was going to seize the moment! On a dark and rainy night, Gould made his move. It was September 21, 1862. Gould and seven other slaves escaped. They rowed in a sailboat down the Cape Fear River mindful they were all runaways as fugitive slaves. Good fortune favored the group as they avoided detection from sentries posted along the river. Had Gould and the others been captured by the sentries, the group would have been violently detained, shot or arrested under wartime slave patrols. The authorities would have locked up Gould for his owner. Gould was a prized artisan and plasterer. Nixon might have selected from a menu of hardships for Gould: (1) brutal physical flogging, (2) sell Gould away from his family to the Deep South, (3) harsher forms of bondage such as restriction to the Nixon plantation.

Despite the dangers, Gould and the other men continued rowing for 28 nautical miles until they reached the mouth of the river. They dared not raise the sail for fear of detection by slave patrols. Only as dawn broke did they make a break for the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and raise their sail. Would they be found by friendly forces or foes? It was good fortune that the waters outside of the mouth of the river were controlled by the Union Blockade.

Once their sail was hoisted, the crew of the USS Cambridge saw the group. They were picked up, rescued, and considered contraband. The U.S. Government would no longer return escaped slaves. Gould recalled how he was “kindly received by the officers and men.” On September 27, 1862, Gould began to keep a daily diary of his life. His diary would become one of rare journals kept by an escaped slave during the Civil War. Even while a week removed from slavery, Gould had a sense of his personhood and that he mattered, that he should chronicle the incredible events he was observing all around him.

William A. Parker, the Captain of the USS Cambridge, was short on men. Five days before picking up Gould from his sailboat, Parker had made it clear to his higher ups that he intended to fill his sailor ranks with escaped slaves.

On October 3, 1862, Gould took the oath of allegiance to the United States of America. He was given the rank of First Class Boy which was the highest rank a black sailor could obtain at the time. Eventually, Gould would be elevated through the ranks to landsman and wardroom steward. This meant Gould was a petty officer, even though he lacked the authority of a commissioned officer. A petty officer is a non-commissioned officer.

Gould saw extensive action while in the U.S. Navy. There were moments of boredom and times of combat. He joined with his fellow sailors in enforcing the Union blockade of the South. He even “chased Confederate ships across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe.” Among his experiences aboard the USS Cambridge were capturing four blockade runners and chasing a fifth to shore. Gould also served on the USS Ohio and USS Niagara as well. When the War was over, the USS Niagara sailed to Charlestown, Massachusetts where Gould received an honorable discharge after three years of service in the U.S. Navy.

One of the things I dislike about relying upon Wikipedia and other sources for historical research is an increasing search for data points to support the narrative. I wish editors, researchers and scholars would play it straight with the facts. There is no coherence when one reads the Wikipedia entry on Gould because of a felt desire to expose and decry, racism, racism, racism. Perhaps, the real uplifting story here is that Captain Parker inducted Gould into service and elevated him through the ranks because of his value. Maybe, the real story (and Gould did keep a daily journal) is how out of the ordinary were rank expressions of prejudice and bigotry against black sailors. Gould himself suggested in his diary that acts of racial prejudice and bigotry were out of the ordinary on the high seas.

Believe the man, not the narrative.

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An ancestor of vision, Gould paid one visit to his hometown of Wilmington after the Civil War and decided opportunity was elsewhere. He married in 1865 and made his living as a plasterer in Nantucket, Massachusetts. In 1871, the Goulds moved to Dedham where he developed his skill as an entrepreneur. He would go on to develop a contracting business and secure several contracts for public school buildings. His race did not prevent his success in the field of public contracting. And for those who believe black entrepreneurs need other blacks to succeed in business, the life story of Gould suggests otherwise. The Black population of Dedham in 1870 was 0.6% of the total town population. In other words, there were only 44 black people in town out of a total of 7,342 people.

Public schools contracted with Gould because he was a great contractor, not because he was a black contractor. There is a difference.

Gould had the highest standards in construction. The story is remembered of how an employee improperly mixed plaster while working on the new Saint Mary’s Church. Gould insisted that the work be removed and reapplied correctly. The business decision nearly ruined Gould financially but the townspeople remembered his high exacting standards.

It is interesting how the entry in Wikipedia goes out of its way to unearth the negative in the Gould story. The exact opposite of the uplifting material I would read in Black Enterprise Magazine as a young kid. “Gould and his family were more likely to experience subtle slights on account of their race as opposed to outright racism while living in Dedham.”— Wikipedia entry

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William B. Gould Jr. (1869-1931)

William B. Gould and his wife Cornelia Read Gould would have eight children altogether. All six sons would serve in the military service, like their father. The six sons were William Benjamin Gould Jr., Frederic Crawford Gould, Lawrence Wheeler Gould. Herbert Richardson Gould, Ernest Moore Gould, and James Edward Gould. The two daughters were Medora Williams Gould and Luetta Ball Gould.

William B. Gould Jr. was born in Taunton in 1869. He received his education in the public schools of Dedham which were probably around 0.6% black at the time. “He enlisted in Company L as a private in 1891, and at the outbreak of the (Spanish American War) was serving as senior duty sergeant.”

In his professional life, Gould Jr. worked as a clerk for the Hawley, Folsom Company in Boston. He served as a vestryman at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Dedham. And he was forever captured in a famous image alongside his famous father and his five brothers who served in Word War I.

William B. Gould (1837-1923)

William B. Gould Jr. (1869-1931) Standing Behind His Father to the Left

He passed away on January 29, 1931 at the age of 61 and is buried at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham, Massachusetts.

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William B. Gould III (1902-1983)

Born on March 14, 1902, William B. Gould III continued his family’s aim of accomplishment in the larger world. The interests of Gould III were not limited to a segregated black world at all. “From an early age, he was interested in electronics and radio operations. He would have his first 2-way radio contact at the age of 13 using a buzzer as a transmitter. He used the call WG. Later in 1919 at the age of 17, he would pass his Amateur Radio test and be issued the call 1NP. His license authorized him to transmit spark not exceeding 500 watts into an antenna with a single lead-in wire, an "L" shaped antenna 30 feet high, 50 feet long and made up of 6 wires. He was very active on ham radio from the beginning, contacting stations all the time.”

Gould III entered Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1921 and graduated in 1925 with a degree in electrical engineering. At the time, black electrical engineers were a very small percentage of all electrical engineers. He is remembered for his long career in government with the Signal Corps Labs in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

When he passed away, his obituary highlighted his responsibility for “installation and operation of early warning radar systems on the West Coast of the U.S.” as well as developing long-range guidance systems for missiles from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

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Professor William B. Gould IV (1936 - )

The first black law professor at Stanford Law School was Professor William B. Gould IV. Gould IV was appointed to the faculty in 1972. Gould IV was born in Boston. He attended Long Branch High in New Jersey from where he graduated in the Class of 1954. He was one of only two black students in the school’s college preparatory track. Gould IV attended the University of Rhode Island where he received his B.A. degree in 1958. He focused on history and political science. He earned his law degree from Cornell Law School in 1961—the year I was born— and did graduate study at the London School of Economics.

His appointment to the Stanford law faculty in 1972 was a fitting crest to the Gould family of legacy across the generations. However, the House of Gould continues onwards.

One day while cleaning out the attic, Gould III came across the Civil War dairy of William B. Gould, the family founder. Gould III handed the diary to his academic son and trusted his son would put the diary to good use. The last entry in the diary was the date of William B. Gould’s discharge from the U.S. Navy, September 29, 1865. Gould IV saw the potential to spread the word about his incredible ancestor. And so a book was born. See Diary of a Contraband: The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor by William B. Gould IV.

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Adjunct Lecturer William B. Gould V

William B. Gould V did not write a Civil War diary or memoir. However, he did have occasion to experience the dreadful fires in Los Angeles County recently. A longtime resident of Altadena, he grew up to understand loss at a very young age when he lost his arm. On January 8, 2025, he lost his home he had known and loved since 1988. His family’s belongings went up in flames. He shared with a reporter that 99 percent of his family’s belongings were gone, including his prosthetics.

“Gould measures what the fire took against a family history built on surviving worse. He is William B. Gould V. His great-great-grandfather escaped slavery in Wilmington, North Carolina, fought for the Union, and kept a Civil War diary for three years, one of only three surviving diaries written by a formerly enslaved person. That diary is safe at the Massachusetts Historical Society.”

Gould V is committed to helping families recover from the Altadena fires. His vision now is to help families return home to a place torn asunder by the ravages of fire. Godspeed to the man. He imagines children playing in the neighborhood. He dreams of old neighbors back home. He pictures stores have returned. I wish him well.

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William B. Gould VI

Somewhere in California as of February 16, 2012, there was a neighbor named Mark Weiss who ran into Gould IV at the local dry cleaners. Weiss recalled fondly that a picture in one of the professor’s books was of William B. Gould VI, “hitting a game-winning homer in a youth game in SoCal. (His Carlton Fisk moment, I guess, or the first such).”Gould VI is the son of Gould V.

Heritage: We Invented It (Brooks Brothers ad campaign) This observation is an apt description of the House of Gould and Black American history.