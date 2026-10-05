Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
Oct 5

Once again, your story has proven that it is all about what you want to become and has nothing to do with your skin pigment.

Hard work and dedication definitely will prove itself as you look back at someone's life.

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
Oct 6

This intergenerational family profile nicely encapsulates exactly what Black people have always be capable of—which is why victim-centered narratives in 2026 seem decidedly delusional.

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