The tempest over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ betrayal of her daughter (and I use Hannah-Jones’ word betrayal) is another example of how our focus in the public square is too often a race to the bottom. Black and low-income are joined at the hip in the lexicon. It is so tiresome. As someone who knew southern suburban public school segregation and successful public school integration, I am always mindful that there are over 40 million black American stories, experiences and perspectives. Why are poor choices pushed through into the public discussion and not excellent choices over generations? Wouldn’t it be better to frame Black American education as a generational success story?

The following is a story of a Black American dynasty when it comes to education. It is only one dynasty out of several I could write about.

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Ewart G. Guinier (1910-1990)

The House of Guinier began in the Panama Zone. Jamaican immigrants Howard and Marie-Louise Beresford Guinier welcomed their baby son, Ewart, into the world on May 17, 1910. It was a world of racial segregation, let there be no mistake. Howard worked as a lawyer and real estate agent. Marie-Louise worked as a bookkeeper. When her husband died in 1919, Marie-Louise moved to Boston for greater opportunity. This is a familiar mindset in the Guinier family over the generations. Also note that the father, Howard, was a pioneer black lawyer in my view.

Ambitious like his parents, Ewart followed his mother and relocated to Boston in 1925. He chose to enroll in the Boston English High School. Unlike Hannah-Jones, Ewart did not judge opportunity by the number of blacks in his school. The school was well less than 5% black, given blacks were only 2% to 3% of the city’s population. Notice how it is opportunity that is the incentive, not the number of blacks all around. Ewart had a stellar record in high school. He achieved an A average. He served as Chief Editor of the school’s newspaper. And he graduated with honors before gaining admission to Harvard College.

This immigrant possessed a purpose-driven mission to learn, regardless of the number of black students in his class. He knew racial segregation back in Panama. Why was he so open to the larger world? We should investigate these matters of the heart and soul more often in the Academy.

Guess how many black students were at Harvard College when Ewart enrolled? Ewart was one of only two black freshmen at Harvard. He faced severe social isolation, prejudice and bigotry. What did Ewart do? He persevered even as he was deemed ineligible for financial aid. Ewart found friends with members of the black upper-classmen, including Robert Weaver and Frank Snowden. He pledged Alpha Phi Alpha in 1930. Guinier left Harvard as he ran out of money after his sophomore year. Making the best of the situation, he relocated to New York City and enrolled at the tuition-free City College. He graduated summa cum laude in 1935 and later earned a master’s degree from Columbia University Teachers College in 1939.

It is a small world. Ewart would spend most of his adult career years in New York City where he ran for Manhattan Borough President in 1949. He lost to Robert Wagner but I gather he became known to my grandmother-in-law. She spoke fondly of the Guinier family. He served as Chairman of the Queens National Urban League from 1962 to 1968.

Around 1968, Black students at Harvard were protesting for greater representation. The search was undertaken to address these vocal concerns. Ewart benefitted as Harvard came a-calling and hired him away from his Urban Center Associate Directorship at Columbia. “He started work there (at Harvard) as a full professor in 1969, the year the Afro-American Studies department was founded in response to student protestors' demands for better academic representation. He was appointed as the department's first chairman, a position he held until 1976. Guinier described the department's mission as an effort to ‘study the black experience from the point of view of the people who have lived that experience.’”

I would take exception to the shift away from Black History and voice the concerns expressed by Harvard Professor Martin Kilson. Kilson debated Guinier on the television program Positively Black. Kilson’s position was that “the study of Black experience and perspectives could be folded into existing departments.” Black Studies over the years has instead resulted in ideological capture by dogmatists and sloganeers. That is my opinion.

Nonetheless, I have the deepest regard for Ewart Guinier. He engaged the larger world during a time of rank prejudice and bigotry. He married a Jewish woman when it was not fashionable to be an interracial couple. He was denied his rightful place at commencement in the Harvard Class of 1933. In other words, denial of financial aid should not have prevented Guinier from continuing and completing his college education at Harvard. Guinier is treated as a graduate of the class of 1933 in Blacks at Harvard: A Documentary History of African-American Experience at Harvard and Radcliffe, pgs. 7, 500. He was the first chairman of the Afro-American Studies Department. It was not easy to be the first chair of the highly controversial Department. And he ran in my grandmother-in-law’s circles. (smile)

He fully retired in 1985 before passing from Alzheimer’s in 1990 at the age of 79.

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Lani Guinier (1950-2022)

Ewart and his second wife, Eugenia "Genii" Paprin, had three daughters. The youngest daughter was Lani Guinier.

Where can I start with Lani Guinier? I would say she needs no introduction but I am assuming too much generational knowledge held by my readers. Lani is of my generation more or less. My grandmother-in-law also knew Lani from Queens.

Unlike Hannah-Jones, Ewart and his wife chose a standard neighborhood high school for their smart daughter. Andrew Jackson High School in Queens suffered from extreme overcrowding in the 1960s. Over 5,000 students competed for the attention of their teachers. I can only imagine what the teacher-student ratio must have been. How did Lani perform? Like her father, she excelled at her public school. Lani would graduate third in her class out of over 1,400 seniors. Clearly a top one percent student. Her student body was roughly 50% black. Lani did not require a private or New England boarding school to excel. Obviously, Ewart cared about the community but he didn’t toss Lani to the winds of fate for ideological reasons.

Lani had a fighting chance to prove her mettle in the classroom.

Lani sought out Radcliffe College where she earned her B.A. in 1971. She enrolled in Yale Law School where she graduated in 1974. She clerked for Judge Damon Keith of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, then served as special assistant to Assistant Attorney General Drew S. Days in the Civil Rights Division during the Carter administration. She began her career as a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania law school in 1989 before “joining Harvard Law School in 1998 as the school's first woman of color to be granted tenure.” She would write over two dozen law review articles and five books.

Lani retired from the law school faculty in 2017. Sadly, she suffered from Alzheimer’s disease like her father. She would pass away at a care facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts at the age of 71.

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Harvard Law School Professor Nikolas Bowie

Lani would marry lawyer and professor Nolan Bowie at the Guinier vacation home in Martha’s Vineyard. Bowie was a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School and a former professor at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. What might be the trajectory of a son with Lani Guinier as a mother and Nolan Bowie as a father? Well, let’s find out.

In the mid-1980s, Lani gave birth to a son, Nikolas Bowie. Nikolas entered the world as the son of two lawyers, the grandson of the first chairman of the Harvard Afro-American Studies Department and the great-grandson of a pioneer black lawyer who immigrated from Jamaica to the Panama Zone. The foundation was in place for a spectacular rise in education.

Nikolas graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in 2005. This is a public school in Cambridge which is home to Harvard and MIT. Cambridge Rindge and Latin School had a reputation as a strong, resource-rich, and complex high school. It was not selective. Admission was open to all resident high school students, regardless of academic standing. The school was 42.7% black. Notably, the school had an exceptionally strong honors and Advanced Placement program, rich resources, high per-pupil spending, and pipelines to top universities. How did those pipelines work out for Nikolas as a senior?

Well, Nikolas earned his undergraduate degree from Yale College in 2009. He followed up his Yale degree with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2014, and a Ph.D. in History from Harvard in 2018. While attending the law school, he served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Living the dream, I would say. “Bowie served as a law clerk for Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the United States Supreme Court. Bowie joined Harvard Law School as an assistant professor in 2018 and was promoted to professor in 2022.”

Nikolas missed serving with his mother as a faculty colleague on the Harvard law faculty by one year. Few Black American families have established comparable dynasties in higher education. Perhaps, the Frank Snowden family, the Houston family, the Robinson family and the Wilkins family might give the Guiniers a run for their money. There are not many at this generational level of success.

Conclusion: Nikolas Bowie today serves as a Louis D. Brandeis Professor of Law. He is the author of the textbook Federal Constitutional Law and of the book Supremacy: How Rule by the Court replaced Government by the People with Daphna Renan. Bowie won the Sacks-Freund Award for Teaching Excellence in 2021, just as his mother did in 2002, from the graduating class.

Observe how the black composition of high schools shifted from well below 5% black (Ewart) to roughly 50% black (Lani) to 42.7% black (Nikolas). I never knew public schools that were roughly 50% black or 42.7% black. My experience and the experience of my cousins was more like those of Ewart in the Class of 1929 in Boston. My older cousins and I also knew 100% black public schools but never schools that were half-black. What do you make of this contrast? Perhaps, the lingering lesson is, if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. Three generations of the Guinier family succeeded across very different racial compositions in high school.

Perhaps, family drives the outcomes more than school choice does.

Founding Father Ewart G. Guinier