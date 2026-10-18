This very American story begins with a Mobile, Alabama, freedom purchase.

William Henry Hastie

In the before times of American slavery, a slave boy named William Henry Hastie was born in Mobile, Alabama. The condition of slavery was unacceptable to the son’s mother who was also a slave. She purchased her freedom and the freedom of her son and joined the migration of free black families north to Ohio. You should be aware of how extraordinary this family was during the 1840s. Self-purchase was rare in Mobile. The number of slaves outnumbered free blacks by a huge amount. Hastie’s mother was exceptional with a clear vision above slavery for her descendants. One day, this woman who purchased her freedom and that of her son would have descendants who kept the vision of high aim alive in the Hastie family.

In the 1840s, William Henry Hastie lived in Ohio as a free black person. William Henry Hastie and Sarah E. Hastie would have a child together. The child bore his father’s name. William and Sarah were both part of the Ohio free black community. Their child was born in 1865 which is where our tale can properly begin and take flight this evening.

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William Henry Hastie Sr. (1865-1921)

Howard University Circa 1900

As the Knox TN Today account of Gilbert Ware’s biography puts it, William Henry Hastie Sr. was “born in Hamilton, Butler County, Ohio, where his father and grandmother had moved after she managed to buy their freedom from their owner in Mobile, Ala.” He was born July 22, 1865. He “went to Ohio Wesleyan Academy and Howard University, where he studied mathematics and pharmacy, respectively.” Unable to get a job in either field or later as an actuary, he ended up becoming the first Black ever appointed as a clerk for the U.S. Pension Office. He met and married Roberta Childs in Chattanooga.

Oftentimes, historical sources leave out an important part of the Hastie story. William Henry Hastie Sr. was a very ambitious man for his day and time. I recall from reading Simple Justice by Richard Kluger that he studied to become an actuary. No insurance company would hire Hastie in the 1880s and 1890s because he was black. If successful and hired, Hastie would have been the first black actuary in American history.

Becoming an actuary in the late 19th century required advanced mathematics, probability theory, statistics, specialized training, and sponsorship or apprenticeship by an insurance firm. The color line was a line too far for insurance companies in the 1880s and 1890s. Why is the admirable high aim of a black would-be actuary mentioned in Simple Justice but not mentioned in shorter biographies today? It is like when AI doesn’t recall that Spottswood William Robinson Jr. served as a law professor at Virginia Union University from 1926-30. Is it another example of the Great Forgetting of Black Enterprise in our past?

Hastie Sr. trained for the actuary profession, passed the necessary coursework, but was blocked from entering the field solely because of race. His mathematical training came in handy but just not in his desired profession.

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Judge William Henry Hastie Jr. (1904-1976)

William Henry Hastie Jr. was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 17, 1904. As a child he moved with his family to Washington, D.C., where his father, who was also named William Henry Hastie, was a government clerk and his mother, Roberta Childs Hastie, had retired from teaching to focus on the education of her son. Notice the drive for attainment in the classroom. The parents would enroll their son in Paul Laurence Dunbar High School which at the time was the premier black public school in the nation. The standards were the highest. Students had scored top scores on citywide standardized tests in 1899. The roster of prominent alumni included the first black general, the first black to serve on law review at Harvard Law School, organizer of the first large-scale blood banks during World War II, the first black cabinet secretary, and the second black woman to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics from an American university. Dunbar High School produced more Black PhD holders than any other high school in the country as of 1972. See Black American Scholars: A Study of their Beginnings by Horace Mann Bond (1972).

Through his mother Roberta Childs Hastie, Hastie Jr. had a remarkable lineage of enterprise and distinction. Family tradition credits his mother’s grandfather, William Childs, as a co-founder among freed black men who gave their time and resources in support of Knoxville College. One of his maternal female ancestors was a Malagasy princess (from Madagascar) who had been enslaved. Here is the fascinating tale for which we lack records and documents. Slaves did not keep papers documenting their heritage, so we must rely upon oral family history much like the descendants of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. Hastie’s ancestor was sailing to France to attend a convent school in 1794. This pursuit of education abroad was not unheard of for Malagasy elites. The ship bearing the princess was overrun by English privateers. They boarded the vessel and captured the princess. The privateers sold the princess into slavery in Philadelphia. The story of her enslavement was kept alive through the generations in the Childs family. Oral history isn’t proof, but it is sometimes vindicated.

The Hastie and Childs family had always valued a high aim in education.

William Henry Hastie Jr. did not disappoint his parents. He would graduate as the valedictorian of his graduating class at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., in 1921. His education was all-black up to this point. Inspired for more challenge, Hastie was accepted at Amherst College, one of the Little Ivies, in the fall. And wouldn’t you know it? Three out of the four black students (including Hastie) were graduates of Dunbar High. There were 177 students in the Class of 1925 which meant the Amherst class was 2.3% black.

Hastie did not need students who looked like him to come out on top in an academic competition. Hastie graduated first in his class with magna cum laude honors and a Phi Beta Kappa key. Once again, Hastie prepared for elite New England competition at an all-black segregated school in the South, not a New England boarding school.

After a short stint at teaching in New Jersey, Hastie entered Harvard Law School where he excelled once again. He earned a place on the Law Review which was an honor reserved for the top five percent of the class in those days. He graduated in the Class of 1930 and earned a Doctor of Juridical Science degree in 1933.

The loving attention of a teacher mother who retired from education to invest her energies in the education of her son had paid off.

Hastie returned to Washington, D.C. and a career of whirlwind accomplishments and achievements. Hastie joined the law firm of Houston and Houston in 1930 where he joined father William LePre Houston and son Charles Hamilton Houston. The firm name was expanded to Houston, Houston and Hastie. Hastie remained at the firm until 1933 when he moved over to government service as an assistant solicitor for the Department of the Interior. He worked on racial issues until the momentous year 1937.

Hastie found time to join the Howard law faculty in 1931. In this role, he taught Thurgood Marshall who was in the Howard Law School Class of 1933.

In 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed Hastie to be the first black federal judge. His District Court was the Virgin Islands. Hastie ceased teaching for two years, only to be recruited back by Howard Law School to serve as Dean from late 1939 to 1946.

Obviously, Dean Hastie was on the short list for any prominent federal appointments. The next posting was nonetheless pathbreaking for black Americans. In 1946, President Harry S. Truman appointed Hastie as the Territorial Governor for the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was the first black American to serve as a Territorial Governor.

Another opportunity presented itself for President Truman to break a racial barrier. On October 21, 1949, Truman appointed Hastie to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit based in Philadelphia. Hastie was the first black American federal appellate judge. The appointment was a recess appointment which Truman followed up with a permanent nomination on January 5, 1950. Rest assured, there was grumbling from southern Senators but Hastie got his confirmation vote from the U.S. Senate on July 19, 1950. Hastie was a scholarly and thoughtful appellate judge.

President John F. Kennedy considered appointing Hastie to the U.S. Supreme Court to the great dismay of Chief Justice Earl Warren. Warren wanted a leftist appointment to the bench in the mold of Justice William O. Douglas. Hastie was not that man. Hastie would patiently see both sides of an issue before rendering decisions. The 1960s were not times for dispassionate judicial decisionmaking. Kennedy passed over Hastie for Byron White for the highest court.

Judge Hastie became Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1968. He remained in this position until he assumed senior status on May 31, 1971.

On April 14, 1976, Judge Hastie would die of a heart attack while playing golf. He was 71 years old.

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Karen Hastie Williams (1944-2021)

I was a zombie law student going through the motions. It was recruitment season at Harvard Law School. I was a ways away from the exalted ranks of the law review. Like a good sheep, I had registered for all of the big name firms. I looked down at my interview card for Crowell & Moring (DC) and I recognized a name, Karen Hastie Williams. I am reliving that afternoon as best I can for you, dear readers. Karen Williams was a partner at a leading D.C. law firm. It was the early 1980s and I was impressed with the Hastie name, particularly the accomplishments of Judge Hastie. Now, I was moments from meeting his daughter, a partner at a firm well above my every reasonable expectation.

It is a feeling mingled with all of the young adult emotions I could muster in the moment—anxiety, awe, the need to impress, sympatico, disappointment in how far I had fallen short of her father’s academic record, a sense of meeting history, a felt emptiness that this interview was a waste of time for me and Williams. I walked into the room and my brain cells lit up. I would remember this interview for the rest of my life.

Mrs. Williams was the epitome of graciousness and corporate poise. She had the demeanor and comfort of a federal judge’s daughter. I did not get a southern vibe from Williams, although I tried not to project my imaging upon her. Like I was a schlub in the presence of the Black Elite from Washington, D.C. I thanked the God of good fortune that I had interviewed her father-in-law, Wesley S. Williams, Sr., for my senior thesis at the University of Virginia. I did my best to milk that connection for all it was worth. Williams was so polished and I knew I was marking time with my credentials. It was a mixture of bliss and low self-esteem I felt in her presence. The hotel was splendid. Her colleagues were on their A game.

I felt self-conscious in the moment. And then the interview was over. I may have shaken the hand of Black American history. If so, my hand was sweaty from anxiety.

Allow me to zoom out from my chance encounter with this heiress of a Black American dynasty. How did Karen Hastie Williams arrive at the point where she was interviewing a small-town kid from Chester, Virginia, one day at Harvard Law School?

A native of Washington, D.C., Karen Hastie Williams was born on September 30, 1944. Her father became Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands two years later. I am going to go out on a limb here and suggest the daughter of a black Governor in 1946 grew up in the Black Elite. Just a hunch. Once her father was appointed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in 1949, the family moved to Philadelphia where Williams attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls. The school was a public magnet high school. She graduated around 1962. Her class was 1%-3% black which is totally unlike her father’s 100% black high school experience at Dunbar High in D.C. She chose to enroll at Bates College which was between 0.5%-1% black. She followed up her undergraduate education with a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in 1967 and a J.D. from the Catholic University Columbus School of Law in 1973. Like her esteemed father, Judge Hastie, Williams served on the law review.

Let me be clear—I understand those for whom law school was not law review and magna cum laude and highest grade point averages in history ever. I am of the great unwashed masses. However, I do sense Williams earned her merit. She clerked for Judge Spottswood William Robinson III in 1973-1974. Williams clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall from 1974-1975. Justice Marshall was her godfather. She was the first African American woman to serve as a Supreme Court law clerk. Williams was of a dynasty. She had the credentials and the connections. Both are part of the Black elite experience, and that’s human.

After her federal judicial clerkships, the world was Williams’ oyster. And did I mention her husband, Wesley S. Williams, Jr., was a partner at Covington and Burling, one of the biggest big deal law firms in D.C.? Williams found a perch at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Kampelman before becoming the first black and female partner at Crowell & Moring in 1982.

“Hastie Williams was chief counsel of the United States Senate Committee on the Budget from 1977 to 1980, and administrator for Federal Procurement Policy in the United States Office of Management and Budget from 1980 to 1981, under President Jimmy Carter.”

This was the scion of a Black American dynasty I met as a wet behind the ears law student one day at a Cambridge hotel room. I believe it is healthy to accept the Black Elite as a part of the human condition. Blackness is more than oppression. Maybe, blackness is calling in connections of one’s father on the federal bench.

Williams died on July 7, 2021, at age 76 from Alzheimer's disease.

Conclusion: The older I became, the more I encountered people like Karen Hastie Williams. I used to feel small as a small-town graduate of Thomas Dale High School in suburban Virginia. I am working on taking it in stride. All five Hasties—the great grandmother in Mobile, Alabama, the free black grandfather in Ohio, the U.S. Pension Office clerk, the Judge, the corporate law firm partner—all met the same end, and what remains is what they built.

At the end of the day, we all face the darkness of eternity.