Thomas Jefferson Hunn, his birth name, was born to slave parents in Kentucky on August 10, 1829.

However, his story begins in Missouri where Thomas found himself bound to a monster of a slave owner. Thomas resolved he would free himself. Beatings were for animals, beasts of burden. Animals could be beaten into submission but not humans. That sense of humanity burned deeply in Thomas’ soul. “Absolutely unafraid,” he sought out every blessed opportunity to run away. He would run away. He would get caught. He would be jailed. He would be returned to the plantation. He would run away again. This cycle repeated so often that he was known in local circles as a repeater. Each time he was returned to the plantation, the master beat Thomas more and more viciously. One time, the owner beat the runaway Thomas so badly his badly injured leg immobilized Thomas in pain. The master left Thomas to suffer in the greatest of injury.

Thomas took advantage of the opportunity. While the master slept the evening away, Thomas grabbed a stick, used it as a cane and stole away in the dark of night. He walked and walked away from Missouri where his owner lived. Thomas broke his right ankle while on the run but he could not risk medical treatment for he would surely be captured as a fugitive slave. Thomas walked on with a limp he would carry with him for the rest of his life. Thomas walked towards the free state of Illinois and assumed a new surname Houston. Why did he assume a new name? Because he wanted to throw the slave hunters off of his scent.

Thomas became a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In this role, he helped to rescue a number of family members from slavery. He acted with courage and resolution as he risked reenslavement time and time again on his trips into the slave state of Missouri.

Dramatic and Fictional Portrayal of Thomas Jefferson Houston (1829-1899)

It is not known how many slaves Thomas rescued from slavery but it was a fair number. On one occasion, he was in the company of an unusually large number of former slaves. The quick-thinking Thomas said he was a friend of General Ulysses S. Grant waiting for an escort to take his contraband across the river. Due to his strong resemblance to General Grant, the soldiers arranged for Thomas to meet Grant. Thomas left a good impression on General Grant. Thomas would serve as an unofficial bodyguard to General Grant from 1862 to the fall of Richmond in April 1865. His profile was such that he was chosen to serve as an “honorary pallbearer” when President Lincoln’s body was brought home to rest in Springfield, Illinois.

Despite his previous condition of enslavement and state laws, Thomas treasured education. It had been against state law in Missouri to teach a slave to read and write. Thomas taught himself to read and write. He took control of his education as he could not depend upon others. It was the self-reliance that pioneer black lawyer John Mercer Langston would later trumpet in his autobiography From the Virginia Plantation to the National Capitol or The First and Only Negro Representative in Congress from the Old Dominion (1894).

Since 1849, Thomas had been called to preach. He was a religious man with a strong moral compass of right and wrong. He met his future wife while preaching during a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Katherine caught his eye but she did not notice Thomas. Three years later, he saw her again while preaching. She professed her Christian faith during a three-month revival. Those were the days. Thomas made his move and proposed marriage. She accepted. They were engaged Wednesday night and married Sunday afternoon. The date of their marriage was April 29, 1866.

Sensitive to the indignities of slavery, Thomas and Katherine vowed to raise a tight-knit family. They would move over and over if need be in search of better schools for their children. A self-taught preacher man wanted a better education for his children. The family would move frequently in search of better schools.

In 1890, the family moved to Washington, D.C., home of the M Street School and Howard University. Thomas worked as a cabinet maker and a Baptist minister. He would become pastor of First Baptist Church of Bladensburg, MD. When Pastor Houston passed away on February 19, 1899, 1,000 people attended his funeral.

*

Attorney William LePre Houston (1870-1953)

Pastor and Mrs. Thomas Jefferson Houston welcomed their baby son, William LePre Houston into the world on May 14, 1870. The place was Evansville, Indiana. Although Thomas was the pastor of a new church in Cairo, Illinois in 1866, Indiana in 1869 passed a law requiring local school districts to organize public schools for Black children funded by tax revenue. There was no such law in Illinois. That same year in 1869, the Houstons wasted no time as they moved from Cairo to Evansville for a better education for their children. When William LePre was born, the Houstons had made a strategic decision for his best education possible.

William LePre Houston attended the public schools in Evansville, Indiana. Evansville was around ten percent black. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1889. Notably, William LePre and other black high school students who qualified attended Evansville High alongside white students. There was no racial segregation at the high school level. He worked as a teacher and school principal before moving to Washington, D.C. in search of greater opportunity. He enrolled in Howard Law School where he graduated in the class of 1892. He was admitted to the D.C. Bar shortly after completing his law studies at Howard.

The son of a runaway slave was now a practicing member of the D.C. Bar. This is an American story deeply rooted in the human condition. The status of the father is no bar to the climb of the son. Indeed, the status of the father can be an invaluable boost to the climb of a son as we shall see below.

In 1906, William LePre joined the faculty at Howard Law School as a part-time professor and lecturer. He would serve on the faculty for 29 years until his resignation around 1935. He taught courses such as insurance law while building up his private practice.

One aim of William LePre was to expand his practice of law beyond the stereotypical criminal law practice. Black lawyers could do more than represent criminals. At least one scholar credits William LePre with diversification beyond criminal areas by applying “for admission to the United States Court of Claims in 1914 on motion of Belva Ann Lockwood, a white female lawyer.”

William LePre appeared before the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) in 1920 on behalf of several thousand “colored railway employees.” He won the case which “generated business from the Order of the Railroad Station Agents, a white organization whose members were distributed over the entire nation and had claims similar to those of blacks.” A pioneer black lawyer, William LePre became the first black lawyer to represent white clients before the ICC.

As of 1927, William LePre was “handling some very large cases” in D.C.

William LePre began to acquire influence and power at the national level. At the close of the National Bar Association (NBA) meeting in 1937, the assembled black lawyers elected William LePre president and Thurgood Marshall national secretary. At the annual meeting in 1938, William LePre called the NBA “the only organized force in the land capable to protecting our people, [which] must lead the way out of the darkened Valley of Oppression.”

Another frontier advancement occurred when William LePre was appointed special assistant in the Anti-Trust Division of the Department of Justice. William LePre Houston retired from the division in 1942. He was the first black lawyer to hold this position.

By 1944, William LePre had a well-earned reputation as a politically important black lawyer, both influential and a well-connected black Republican.

*

Charles Hamilton Houston (1895-1950)

So, Mr. and Mrs. William LePre Houston would have one child. They named their son Charles Hamilton Houston, each name being a family name which rooted their offspring in pietas for family. Charles was born into a middle-class existence in Washington, D.C. on September 3, 1895. The son of a young black lawyer and a high society seamstress and hairdresser, the atmosphere within the Houston home must have been one of high aim and the coming of a better time. The mother, Mary, had married a pioneer black lawyer whose future was bright. Mary herself was a popular seamstress and hairdresser who served wealthy and prominent clients in Washington, D.C. Her clients included politicians, senators, cabinet officers and the First Lady Frances Cleveland during President Grover Cleveland’s first term. I would consider the Houstons a power couple when Charles entered their black American world.

The family emphasis on the best education possible went into overdrive. Charles got his start in segregated all-black elementary public schools in D.C. By the time Charles entered the prestigious M Street High School at the age of 12, his father was already on the law faculty at Howard. I would wager the children of law professors in 1908 absorbed logic and argumentation and research skills around the dinner table. The life of an intellectual and scholar would have been a precious expectation for the young Charles.

Charles did not disappoint the high aim of his family.

When he graduated from M Street High in 1911, Charles was valedictorian of his class. M Street High may have been the most demanding black public school in America at the time. Notice the paradox. Many historians would consider the 1910s to be a racial nadir for black Americans. See Simple Justice, Chapter 4 “Not Like Bales of Hay”, pages 84-104, by Richard Kluger. Not so at the M Street High School where scholarship and intellectual accomplishment was highly prized. Remember how Mary Gibson Hundley remarked that, before the Brown (1954) decision, nearly half of all black students at Ivy League Colleges and Universities were graduates of the M Street High School (later named Dunbar High School)? I would suggest the 1910s were a golden age for black student achievement in D.C. And the leader of the Golden Age was the law professor’s only child.

Well, Charles did not attend an Ivy League college. Instead, he enrolled in Amherst College, an elite, private liberal arts college located in Amherst, Massachusetts. Some refer to Amherst as a “Little Ivy.” My daughter and I toured Amherst on her college road trip but Amherst was too isolated. How many black students were at Amherst as Charles enrolled in 1911? There was one black student, Charles Hamilton Houston. The question is fairly raised—did Charles need other students who looked like him to achieve in college? The facts speak for themselves. Charles was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He aimed high with the strong foundation of his parents and M Street High. Charles graduated as valedictorian in the Class of 1915. He was the only black in his class. He was nineteen years old.

The following is how classmates remembered Charles for the yearbook:

How many black students are valedictorians of their Ivy League class in the modern era? Shouldn’t there be more than we witnessed in the year 1915?

*

After graduation at the top of his college class, World War I intervened. Charles came face to face with diabolical prejudice and bigotry for the first time. How could this be the case you might ask, for a young black American born in 1895? It is simple. First, his parents sheltered Charles within the safe and secure womb of middle-class D.C. His entire world was all-black. I can relate as I think back upon my memories of the years 1965-1969. Being black is simply not an issue if everyone around is black. Second, he was at the apex of black American society as the son of a pioneer black lawyer and law professor. His mother’s clientele include the First Lady. Charles was insulated and graduation as valedictorian of the M Street High School reinforced his sense that he was capable of the highest level of academic rigor. Third, Amherst Massachusetts was a relatively tolerant area. It is a strange dynamic of life but it is true. The best places for the young Charles to have matured may have been an all-black world and a New England world where he was the only black student. He did not face peer pressure from other black students. None of the white New England students would have been particularly threatened by his presence. Amherst, the town, was only 2 to 3% black. In a sense, Charles enjoyed life at the extremes of a racial spectrum. Home and the M Street High School were all-black where life was high scholarship and striving. College was a world where racial tensions did not exist for the most part. Expectations were high at Amherst and hard work was rewarded.

The U.S. Army was a different world.

As a Lieutenant during World War I, Charles ran head on into racial segregation, blacks here and whites there. Whites on top, blacks on the bottom. His sentiments as an officer in the Army remind one of his grandfather’s revulsion with the injustice of slavery:

The hate and scorn showered on us Negro officers by our fellow Americans convinced me that there was no sense in my dying for a world ruled by them. I made up my mind that if I got through this war I would study law and use my time fighting for men who could not strike back.

Charles would study law, like father, like son. It was a fateful career decision.

In 1919, Charles entered Harvard Law School. He was primed to do well. Son of a law professor? Check. Class valedictorian at the M Street High School? Check. Class valedictorian at Amherst College? Check. There were only five black students in his entering Class of 1922 at the law school. Did it matter for Charles?

When I was a law student back in the days of the dinosaur, a huge painting of Charles Hamilton Houston hung at the front of the classroom. Houston’s legacy inspired students of all races in the mid-1980s.

Houston became the first black student elected to the editorial board of the Harvard Law Review. In those days, this high honor was reserved for the top five percent of the class based upon grades. Houston would graduate cum laude in the Class of 1922. Not content with just a J.D. degree, he earned a S.J.D. degree from Harvard in 1923. Harvard University awarded Charles a Sheldon Traveling Fellowship to study at the University of Madrid where he pursued further studies in legal history and civil law.

I imagine Mom and Dad were pleased that their son belied caricatures and stereotypes about black intelligence. Quite frankly, few lawyers out of Harvard Law School could best Charles Hamilton Houston upon completion of his Sheldon Traveling Fellowship in 1924.

*

The first black law firm in D.C. was formed in 1924 when Charles returned to D.C. and entered into the practice of law with his father. The firm was Houston and Houston which would remain one of the most prominent black law firms in Washington, D.C. for years. Ever resolute about injustice, Charles would join an affiliate of the National Bar Association when the American Bar Association refused admission to black lawyers.

As father and son began to practice law together, it became clear that Charles’ heart was more in the use of law as social engineering than a license to make money. William LePre would tease Charles about his care for brother man or words to that effect. William LePre was still close enough to the slavery of his father, Thomas, to not belittle the profit motive. The law was a business for the father. For the son, the law was something more.

One fateful day, the new Howard University President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson met with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. Brandeis was the first Jewish member of the Supreme Court. He knew prejudice from his colleagues on the bench. However, he also appreciated that some of the legal work turned in by black lawyers was subpar. Justice Brandeis was frank and open with President Johnson. If you want to turn the situation around for black Americans, you have got to have a strong law school at Howard. Brandeis had graduated from Harvard Law School in 1877. He had the highest grade point average in the history of the law school. He was only 20 years old when he graduated from the law school.

“Brandeis advised Johnson that to build a serious law school capable of training lawyers to challenge segregation in the courts, Howard needed a full-time legal scholar of the highest caliber, and explicitly directed Johnson toward Charles Hamilton Houston.” Charles’ incredible track record at Harvard Law had left a lasting impression on Brandeis. Johnson took the advice of Brandeis.

And so it was that President Johnson appointed Charles to the Howard faculty where he joined his father on the law faculty. One is reminded of the House of Guinier where a mother and son almost served at the same time on the Harvard Law faculty.

On July 1, 1929, the Board of Trustees of Howard University formally appointed Charles Hamilton Houston Resident Vice-Dean of the law school. Charles was on a mission to uplift the caliber of black lawyers in America. He began by tightening standards in the classroom. No Nikole Hannah-Jones for Dean Charles Hamilton Houston. It was remembered that, out of an entering class, one out of three students might survive to graduation. Charles was not fooling around! He had a law school to build. Thurgood Marshall was one of the survivors in the Class of 1933. Marshall graduated first in his class. He remembered Houston as a stern task master for the greater good. Two out of three might fail but the fight against segregation demanded the hardest working black lawyers.

“Houston told first-year students—as he had been told at Harvard--to “look to your left and look to your right—next year one of you won’t be here.”

Howard Law School professor J. Clay Smith once wrote that Houston influenced 1/4 of all black lawyers in this country through his work at Howard Law School. That is an incredible statistic! Houston turned the law school around into a training platform for civil rights lawyers while his colleague, and father, William LePre Houston taught courses such as insurance law.

The early 1930s at Howard Law School were transformative times because of the vision and hard work of one man. Brandeis was right and Johnson was wise to follow the Justice’s advice. Thurgood Marshall would consider Charles a trusted mentor and visionary of a better tomorrow.

Houston left the law school in 1935 to serve as the first special counsel for the NAACP headquartered in New York City. He lived in Manhattan while retaining his primary home base in Washington, D.C. He continued to practice law with his father.

As special counsel for the NAACP, “he created litigation strategies to combat racial housing covenants and segregated schools, arguing several important civil rights cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Through his work at the NAACP, Houston played a role in nearly every civil rights case that reached the US Supreme Court between 1930 and Brown v. Board of Education.”

Charles worked so hard in the 1930s and 1940s. He was building a law school, training hundreds of black lawyers to head down South for civil rights litigation. He was heading up the NAACP litigation effort in New York City. And he was practicing law with his father at the first black law firm in D.C. Perhaps, his most valuable role was training Thurgood Marshall to wage litigation against public school segregation with skill and finesse.

No man, not even a Houston, could maintain this blistering pace. His first marriage fell apart. His marriage to Margaret Gladys Moran lasted for 13 years, from August 23, 1924 until their divorce in 1937. He married his second wife, Henrietta Williams, on September 14, 1937.

*

Houston gave the fight against segregation everything he had. Did you know Houston was the first black man considered for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court? The idea was floated around in 1947 but it was too early in our racial history. Houston’s student and close friend, Thurgood Marshall, would be selected as the first black Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967.

Houston suffered his first major heart attack in 1949 after decades of traveling, relentless legal work, and litigation fights across the country. His health issues were caused by extreme overwork and stress. His legal career was demanding. He was always on the road.

The doctors ordered bed rest for Charles. He must slow down. He must. He was placed in the hospital and confined to strict bed rest. The man could not stop working. He dictated letters, reviewed legal briefs, and advised colleagues from his hospital bed. For two months, it was touch and go.

On April 22, 1950, he lifted up his arm to say good-bye. His arm fell by his side. He had suffered his second heart attack which proved fatal. He was 54 years old.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan held the Charles Hamilton Houston Endowed Chair while a professor at Harvard Law School.

What is the generational lesson of the House of Houston thus far? “Teach and pass down traits and behaviors that will prepare and benefit their children to grow up and become productive members of society…”

*



Charles Hamilton Houston Jr. (1944-2018)

When his father passed away at Howard Medical School on April 22, 1950, Charles Hamilton Houston Jr. (Bo) was only six years old. The story is told of an incident when Charles Hamilton Houston lost his composure. It is a telling account into the mind of a man who gave his life in the crusade for a better tomorrow.

While Houston was attending to business in a drugstore, his son, Charles Jr., climbed onto a stool at the drugstore’s soda fountain counter. This was a no-no as D.C. remained a city segregated by race. Black patrons were prohibited from sitting at soda fountain counters. The store staff refused to serve the young boy, ordering him off the stool. The incident enraged Houston who gave the staff a piece of his mind. What sort of psychological harm were the staff imposing on a black child?

“Get down from there you little n——-you got no business here.” Bo’s mistreatment so incensed Houston that, according to Joseph Waddy, Houston’s law partner and the godfather to his son, “we had to take Charlie into the back room and give him a sedative.”

*

Charles Jr. served as a history lecturer and historian at Morgan State University. Mindful of the special legacy left by his father, Charles Jr. “co-founded the Charles Hamilton Houston Scholars Program at the University of Baltimore School of Law, which mentors underrepresented college students pursuing legal careers. He also preserved and donated archival and historical materials regarding his father's civil rights litigation to institutions like the Smithsonian.”

From what I can gather Charles Jr. kept the memory of his famous father alive. He honored his memory through his academic works and deeds. He was a humble man who enjoyed life with his grandchildren. In a real sense, he lost his father at an early age to the Civil Rights Movement. In a sense, his family history was the best of American history. Charles Jr. appears to have been a good caretaker of the family legacy.

A third-generation professor, Charles Jr. worked tirelessly to keep the memory of “The Man Who Killed Jim Crow” in public view. His was a life of the mind, of quiet stewardship of a noble past, and quiet mentorship of young scholars, researchers, and history students. As a descendant of the House of Houston, Charles Jr. modeled pietas.

*



Charles Hamilton Houston III, Esq. follows in the legal tradition of his grandfather, Charles Hamilton Houston, and greatgrandfather William LePre Houston. Like his father, Charles Jr., Charles III has embraced the important role of pietas in a Black American dynasty. A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and Loyola University New Orleans, Charles III currently serves as Senior Counsel for Westlake in Houston, Texas. His legal specialty is corporate and regulatory law. His key specialties are anti-corruption, antitrust, international trade, ethics, and regulatory concerns.

His activities have included Alpha Phi Alpha and the Thurgood Marshall Legal Society.

Like his great-grandfather, William LePre Houston, Charles III has built a career in the law outside of civil rights. And like his grandfather, Charles Hamilton Houston, Charles III values the advancement of black lawyers. It is a wonderful legacy in a black American family.

Conclusion: Five generations of one family name. These are the stories we can parse out from the black American experience if we are attentive. The Houston family continues to contribute to a better country like family founder Thomas Jefferson Houston. Such a wonderful tale across the generations we should repeat in classrooms.

Appearances by Charles Hamilton Houston Jr. and Charles Hamilton Houston III