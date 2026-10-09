Superior academic achievement over generations is an unsung chapter in the Black American story. In our haste to adopt slogan words like “systemic,” “structural,” and “institutional,” we lose sight of family striving in the human condition. In earlier essays, I’ve told the stories of families like the Guiniers, the Snowdens and the Houstons. These are all families who have valued the highest levels of scholarship and attainment in the classroom. Now it is time to review a family near and dear to my heart, a Richmond, Virginia family. I confess my bias freely. As a young man, I worked during the summer as a paralegal for the black law firm formerly known as Hill, Martin and Robinson.

Here is a story I love to tell over and over again.

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During the time of slavery, there was a slave named Spottswood William Robinson. Such a grand-sounding name to my ears and quite incongruent with status as a slave. Robinson the elder lived on his master’s plantation in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. One day as the tale is told in the family, Robinson the elder walked away from his owner’s farm. Just took matters into his own hands.

The elder Robinson kept walking for about fifty miles until he came to the city of Richmond. There was safety in numbers. Robinson merged into the free black population while slavery existed all around.

After the Civil War was over and Richmond had fallen to the Union forces, the elder Robinson seized opportunity. There is no evidence he was waiting for assistance from the Freedmen’s Bureau. If I am mistaken, please correct me. Robinson turned to black enterprise. He opened a liquor store and bar at 19-21 North 18th Street in Richmond. It was basically a neighborhood saloon and I am guessing it was a profitable operation. Later, Robinson turned the saloon into a grocery store. This story is life as enterprise, which I can understand.

Modern Location of the Robinson Saloon

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Spottswood William Robinson Jr. (1893-1955), Far Right

The son of a black entrepreneur, Spottswood William Robinson Jr. was born in Richmond, Virginia. Enterprise was modeled in his home growing up. The elder Robinson, a “walkaway from slavery,” provided Spottswood Jr. with a degree of stability, economic agency and middle-class security that was unique and invaluable for a black American child in Richmond around 1900. Yes, it was a time of Jim Crow segregation. It was also a time of a father who modeled black enterprise, financial self-reliance and a revenue stream independent of white employers. There are echoes of the world my Grandma must have known growing up in the Hickory Hill neighborhood, a suburb of Richmond. In fact, Spottswood Jr. and my Grandma were likely born in the same year, 1893.

Could it be that my sense of what it meant to be black was informed by a generation born in 1893, the beneficiary of black enterprise? Something to think about, the role of generational exposure to enterprise as a definer of a good life.

Because of the wise choices of the elder Robinson, Spottswood Robinson Jr. was protected from extreme poverty. Higher education and professional ambition were prized and highly valued. Achievement was a reality, not a distant goal. And this milieu was created for Spottswood Jr. in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Security plus values over generations produced a Black American dynasty in Richmond. Spottswood Jr. graduated from the segregated black high school, Armstrong High School, which was the sole public high school serving black students in Richmond during this period. He later graduated from the law department at Virginia Union University and was admitted to the Virginia state bar in 1926. There were fewer than 25 practicing black lawyers in the entire state of Virginia at the time.

Spottswood Jr. would become a lawyer and a real estate businessman. One of his most notable accomplishments was working with bank president Maggie L. Walker to finance and develop Frederick Douglass Court, Richmond’s first residential housing subdivision built for Black residents. He achieved considerable financial success by combining the practice of law with real estate investment.

Spottswood Jr. was a director and vice-president of Consolidated Bank and Trust Company, a trustee of the Virginia Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company, a member of the Richmond chapter of the Old Dominion Bar Association and a member of the Richmond Real Estate Association. From 1926 to 1930, he was a member of the faculty of the now-defunct school of law at Virginia Union University.

His peers remembered Spottswood Jr. as a shrewd entrepreneur. He was a pragmatic and business-minded leader. He had a vision for building economic independence independent of white institutional support and he made it work. Just like his father, the elder Robinson. His place among Richmond’s Black elite was beyond dispute.

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Spottswood William Robinson III (1916-1998)

Spottswood William Robinson III never knew poverty due to the wise choices of his father and grandfather. Yes, he was born into a segregated world, but I sense Robinson refused to allow the larger world to define his inner sense of self. To be a Robinson in Richmond in 1916 meant college was a given. Success was a family expectation.

Spottswood III never knew a day of integrated education. How might racial segregation have impacted his aim in life? His early influences were all-black. He attended the local public primary schools. For high school, he attended his father’s high school and graduated from Armstrong High School in 1932. It was the depths of the Great Depression. However, Spottswood III would recall in later years that he never felt the sting of economic hardship.

After his graduation from Armstrong High School, he enrolled at Virginia Union University (VUU) in 1932, his father’s alma mater. His father’s ill-health meant Spottswood III had to leave college to take care of his father’s real estate business. He returned to VUU in 1935 and completed three years of coursework total across both stints. He never earned a bachelor’s degree.

What career path would he choose as the son of a lawyer and former law professor? His choice should not surprise us. In September 1936, Spottswood III transferred directly to Howard Law School and the rest became history. Not only did he graduate number one in his Class of 1939 but he earned the highest grade point average in the history of Howard Law School! His academic record would stand for seventy-one years until broken in the year 2010.

Spottswood III was on the academic level of a Justice Louis Brandeis and Dean Charles Houston. The grandson of a walkaway slave, saloon proprietor and grocery store owner. Why do we equate a black education with subpar performance? I suspect family matters more than race per se.

Spottswood III returned home to Richmond and entered into a law practice with civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill in 1943. With the addition of Martin A. Martin, the law firm located at 623 North Third Street in Jackson Ward became known as Hill, Martin and Robinson. By the time I worked there, the firm’s offices had moved to 509 North Third Street.

Someone of Spottswood III’s caliber was destined to leave his mark on the law and the world. He became one of the leading litigators working on the series of cases leading up to the Brown (1954) decision. He worked closely with Thurgood Marshall. Robinson was treasured for his inexhaustible research skills and superhuman work ethic. He became the go-to person for brief writing behind the scenes.

He remained in private practice with Hill at the firm from 1943 to 1960 when Howard Law School recruited their star graduate for the faculty. Spottswood III served as Dean of the law school from 1960 until 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson appointed Spottswood III to the U.S. District Court in D.C. He was the first black judge on the District Court.

In 1966, President Johnson elevated Judge Robinson III to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D. C. Circuit. He was the first black judge to serve on this appellate court. In 1981, he became Chief Judge of the Circuit Court, the first black judge to serve as Chief Judge. He served as Chief Judge until 1986, when he turned 70.

I never met Judge Robinson. I had worked with his former law partner Oliver Hill at the firm but I never had occasion to meet Robinson. Once there was an opportunity to meet Judge Robinson while I was at a law professor’s conference in Washington, D.C., but the weather outside was a mess and there was snow on the ground. I missed my opportunity. What would I have said? I would have been tongue-tied. Highest grade point average in the history of Howard Law School. Name partner at Hill, Martin and Robinson. Brief writer on the Brown litigation cases. Dean of Howard Law School. First black federal District Judge in D.C. First black appellate judge on the Circuit Court of Appeals. First black Chief Judge on the Circuit Court. I would have been in awe.

Why is Judge Robinson not better known in some circles? I suspect Robinson was from a comfortable, entrepreneurial upbringing whose motivation was not grievance. When I expressed my admiration for Robinson, a partner at the law firm (whom I will never name in a million years) said he didn’t care much for Robinson. Was it because Robinson was more machine than man? Was it because Robinson was light, bright and almost white? I don’t know. I will allow Judge Robinson to offer insight into his own motivation for becoming a lawyer. He really thought he would enter into a quiet law practice with his father, Spottswood Jr. His own motivation for becoming a lawyer was not childhood racism:

“My family was not by any means well-to-do, but even through the Depression years we managed to be comfortable…,” he began by way of explanation. “I grew up in Richmond fully cognizant, when I became old enough to recognize what segregation and discrimination were in those days. But I did nothing of an active fashion with respect to them.”

“I don’t mind the hard work. I don’t mind the sacrifices. I haven’t taken a vacation since I’ve been on the bench. In fact, I’ve never taken a decent vacation in my whole life.” — Honorable Spottswood W. Robinson III (1916-1998), former Name Partner of Hill, Martin and Robinson, Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia.

IF there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives.

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Spottswood William Robinson IV graduated from Howard Law School in 1967. If you are interested in his image, there is a picture of Spottswood IV as part of the Class of 1967 on the wall at Howard Law School. A third-generation lawyer and the bearer of a famous name, Spottswood IV surely felt the pressure. I recall he may have worked at the law firm for a brief time before turning his attention to business activities east of the city of Richmond.

A private individual, Spottswood IV lived in Richmond like his ancestors. He was an Air Force veteran. He passed away on Monday, July 21, 2008. His obituary was captioned “Lawyer S. W. Robinson IV dies at age of 71.”

Conclusion: The next time you read about Tulsa and the destruction of Black Wall Street, take a deep breath and count to ten. Tulsa is the story of what was destroyed, and Jackson Ward is the story of what endured. Then summon in your mind’s eye the premier black law firm Hill, Martin and Robinson in Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia. And remember three generations of black lawyers in a Southern town.

Law Firm of Hill, Martin and Robinson

