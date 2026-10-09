Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Smith's avatar
B Smith
Oct 10

Nice history of the Robinson family. I have to think the law school academic record of Robinson III would remain intact forever but for grade inflation. When I was in law school, A’s were just rumors for the most part. B’s and high C’s would get the attention of the law review.

Now, it’s common to hear reports from parents whose children have made “all A’s” in law school. I can only smile.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Winkfield Twyman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture