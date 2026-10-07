Because of favorable response to my essay on the House of Guinier, I decided to write this article about the House of Snowden. We can zero in on caricatures and stereotypes about people and grow dumber about generational success in black American families. I don’t know why this angle on blackness troubles me so much but it does. We have to be smart about black American families. I take my inspiration from the very attractive Nayeema Raza who has said “exploring big conceptual ideas by asking simple, unvoiced questions” is the core of her curiosity. We should live in curiosity about generational accomplishment.

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This story begins in 1886 in Arlington, Virginia. Frank Snowden entered the world as a native of Virginia. A tremendous start in life if you ask me. (Smile). Of course, Virginia was a southern state and the 1880s were a time of lost Reconstruction with Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) on the horizon. The persistent drive for the best education possible was part of Frank’s young life. Around 1900, the best high school in Washington, D.C. in terms of standardized test scores was the old M Street High School. The school was located 11 blocks south of Howard University. An ambitious black family would seek out the school for the best possible education. Did you know that M Street High School (which later moved and became Dunbar High School in 1916) frequently outscored the all-white public high schools in D.C.? I once interviewed Mary Gibson Hundley, the daughter of Baltimore lawyer Malachi Gibson, for my Senior Thesis at the University of Virginia. During my interview of Hundley in her comfortable Northwest home, she talked about her experiences as a guidance counselor and french teacher at Dunbar. Hundley was very proud of the excellence of her school’s graduates. In any given year before the 1954 Brown decision, Hundley said nearly half of the black students at Ivy League schools were graduates of Dunbar.

It was in this prep school-like milieu that Frank Snowden obtained his secondary school education. He graduated with the Class of 1907.

Upon graduation, the military presented opportunity for the young Frank Snowden. His first posting was the Commissary Department of the Army where he served as a civilian clerk. Service in the Army Reserves followed. He rose through the ranks which reflected his native talent and leadership ability. First was a captain’s position in 1925 followed by elevation to major in 1931.

Meanwhile, in his civilian life, his career took him to Army headquarters in Boston and Washington.

World War II opened up the doors of further opportunity. Leaders were needed in the ranks stateside. “In 1942, he was called to active duty as a major in the Quartermaster Corps at Camp Lee. He retired as a colonel at Ft. Lee in 1945.” For the rest of his life, the graduate of M Street High School would be referred to as Colonel Frank Snowden. Colonel Snowden left a lasting legacy of interracial work at Camp Lee located in Prince George County, Virginia. “As one of the highest-ranking African American officers at the post, he advised U.S. Army leadership on race relations and the integration of duties within the segregated military system.”

Colonel Snowden returned to Boston in civilian life where he now served as executive to the assistant chief of staff at Army headquarters, 1st Service Command. He served in Boston from 1945 to 1947.

His next career move was a return to D.C. in 1947. He worked as an information specialist in the office of the quartermaster general until his retirement in 1950.

After years of back and forth, Colonel Snowden made the decision to return to Boston for his retirement. He dove into the real etate business and was quite successful until a few years before his death. He would pass away while on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 1977. He was 91 years old.

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Frank Snowden, Jr. (1911-2007)

Born in rural York County, Virginia in 1911, Frank Snowden, Jr. was the son of a M Street High School graduate. His father would not become a colonel in the U.S. Army until 1945. What was the educational trajectory of the son?

His parents made the decision to educate their son in Boston during the late 1910s and 1920s. Black people were 2.2% of the Boston population. Blacks were 25.1% of the D.C. population. Schools were not segregated in Boston. Massachusetts had banned segregation in public schools in 1855 by statewide law. Of course, schools remained segregated in D.C. until the Brown decision in 1954.

His parents enrolled Frank Jr. in Boston Latin School, one of the top public schools in the country. Founded in 1635 as our country’s oldest public school, Boston Latin was a clear feeder school for elite universities like Harvard. Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. graduated from Boston Latin. John F. “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald graduated from Boston Latin. Boston Latin was less than 1% black when Frank Jr. attended Boston Latin.

Frank Jr. stood out at Boston Latin School. His accomplishments were stellar. He earned high honors and prizes for his mastery of Latin and Ancient Greek. He graduated with distinction in 1928. He did not need people who looked like him to master his education at Boston Latin.

With his solid education at Boston Latin, Frank Jr. enrolled in Harvard where he befriended Ewart Guinier. Frank Jr.’s academic record was not troubled by financial aid worries. In due course, Frank Jr. earned his A.B., A.M., and PhD degrees from Harvard. He became a doctorate holder in 1944 while his father was down South at Camp Lee in Prince George, Virginia.

One could now call the Colonel’s son Dr. Frank Snowden, Jr.

After brief stints at Virginia State College and Spelman College, Frank Jr. would earn a globally renowned expertise for his work at Howard University. “He served as chair of the classics department for many years, and was dean of the College of Liberal Arts from 1956 to 1968.” His epic scholarly works were Blacks in Antiquity: Ethiopians in the Greco-Roman Experience (1970), which received the Charles J. Goodwin Award of Merit of the American Philological Association, and Before Color Prejudice: The Ancient View of Blacks (1983). What I love about Frank Jr. is his thesis that racial prejudice against Africans was not a thing in the classical age of Ancient Rome and Greece. Snowden argued that “Most of the Africans documented in Rome and Greece met were warriors, statesmen, and mercenaries.” Think about it—modern civilization became fixated on prejudice because moderns encountered Africans writ large as slaves.

Consider the creative association with this writing endeavor of mine. When I write about 150 pioneer black lawyers and Old Black Money and generational black families of dynasty, I am trying to replicate in my essays how the ancient Romans and Greeks encountered Africans. I use my words to unlock one’s mental image so that the frame mitigates prejudice and bigotry. The frame matters which is why the Guinier family, the Snowdens and others of high aim over generations matter. It is the best way to render racial prejudice against black Americans odd and unnatural.

What do you think? I think Frank Snowden, Jr. would approve.

Snowden was largely known for his studies of black people in the ancient world. He documented that in ancient Rome and Greece racial prejudice was not an issue. Much of this, according to Snowden, is because most of the Africans encountered in Rome were not slaves. Most of the Africans documented in Rome and Greece met were warriors, statesmen, and mercenaries. Therefore, Africans were not subjected to the racism of modern civilization. He studied ancient art and literature, and he found mass evidence Africans were able to co-exist with the Greeks and Romans of the time.—Wikipedia entry for Frank Snowden, Jr.

Frank Snowden, Jr. would pass away in 2007.

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Yale History Professor Frank Snowden III

As a Howard University professor, Frank Snowden Jr. “was fluent in Latin, Greek, German, French and Italian.” Might the father’s superpowers in life bear upon the education of the son? You decide.

Frank Snowden III grew up in Washington, D.C. As the namesake child of a Howard University professor, it is fair to say Frank III was born into the Black Elite. What did he make of his blessings in life? What educational choices would his family make for their son?

Frank Snowden III entered St. Alban’s School in 1957 as a sixth-grade student. He was eleven years old and his parents wanted to make a point about integration. Frank III was the school’s first Black American student. Like the daughter of Nikole Hannah-Jones, Frank III felt like a “social experiment.” There was tremendous pressure to represent black students well. I would suggest St. Alban’s offered a stronger education than PS 307. The Snowdens were in a stronger moral and ethical position than Hannah-Jones in the year 2016. Frank III was prepared for Harvard. Najya Hannah-Jones was ill-prepared for a selective public secondary school.

“I was told... that they were going to watch me carefully, and how I did would determine if any other African-Americans would be admitted,” Snowden said. “I had this sense that what I did was hugely important for our race as a whole, which is entirely unrealistic.”

Frank III excelled as a student. He was at the top of his class. He set records as a middle-distance runner. And yet he faced prejudice, bigotry and discrimination in the classroom. He could never join the spelling bee as it was hosted at segregated schools. He was excluded from meets that took place at segregated schools. He wanted to drop out during his first four years but things improved over time. When he graduated, he had a string of achievements, a group of close friends and admission to Harvard College.

Was life better at Harvard for Frank III compared to Frank Jr.?

When Frank III entered Harvard in the fall of 1964, he was a legacy student like several other students on campus. Several of his close friends from St. Alban’s joined him as classmates in the freshman class. These were times when there were precious few other black students at Harvard. Frank III ran into isolated incidents of prejudice, but for the most part, his experience was positive. As a sophomore, he rushed Spee during punch season. His friends encouraged him to rush the final club which was a big deal at the College. The issue of race was raised but Frank III’s close friends stood by him.

“I told them I wouldn’t join unless Frank could join,” Tom B. Reston ’68, one of Snowden’s high school friends, said. “I think there were other people in the punching class who told them the same thing.” There was some resistance from alumni, but Frank III refused to back down. When he was inducted into Spee at the end of the semester, he was the first black ever to be a member of a finishing club at Harvard. There were 25 black students in a class size of 1,500 students. The year was 1965.

As a senior, Frank III was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He was destined for a grand career of the intellectual life like his father. Frank III graduated magna cum laude and earned his doctorate at Oxford Unviversity in 1975. He lectured at the University of London before assuming a professorship at Yale. “He has published several books about 20th century Italy and the history of disease, including the award-winning ‘Conquest of Malaria: Italy, 1900-1962.’”

Perhaps, his father’s fluency in Italian encouraged Frank III to become an acknowledged expert in Italian history. There is more to the universe than black American history.

Conclusion: From the old M Street High School in the Class of 1907 to a Harvard PhD in 1944 and an Oxford PhD in 1975, the Frank Snowdens have excelled at the pursuit of knowledge. The acquisition of knowledge at the highest levels is a multi-generational endeavor. These are the stories our children should learn in their history books.

Yale History Professor Frank Snowden III