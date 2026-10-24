Patriarch Charles Syphax (1791-1869) holding Grandson William B. Syphax

In my curious life, I have met many people—members of Congress, judges, pastors, southern moderates, trust fund babies. I don’t want to name drop as that would be unbecoming and ruin the gracious Southern Gentleman label my Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael D. C. Bowen has bestowed upon me. And yet as I plunge deeper and deeper into a forgotten side of the Black American experience, I am reminded of conversations that remain singular in my mind. The family in Richmond, Virginia that made me feel dumb over lunch at Thalhimers. I was young and dumb. The family invested in living far, far below their means up in the Northeast corner of our country. The immigrant family from Barbados that took Boston Latin School, Harvard College, Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School for granted. But of all these experiences, I have the most fond recollection of a pleasant afternoon at the Northwest Washington, D.C. home of Mary Gibson Hundley. If I am a Southern Gentleman, Mrs. Hundley was the epitome of a Southern Lady. Her home was understated. Her every move bespoke poise. I was immediately placed at ease as I interviewed Hundley for my senior thesis. Some of you may recall Hundley, the daughter of a Baltimore lawyer (the pride in her voice still lingers in my neural pathways), served as the guidance counselor and French teacher at Dunbar High School for many years.

I never knew Mrs. Hundley was a member of arguably the Oldest Black American Family in Washington, D.C. It never came up in our conversation which I attribute to her inherited pietas. Family was just there like money was just there for someone I dated a long, long time ago. Let’s pull back the veil this morning and learn a little about the family Hundley was born into. I would never have learned these details from Hundley herself. That would have been unbecoming.

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Mary Gibson Hundley (1897-1986)

A graduate of the M Street (renamed Dunbar in 1916) High School Class of 1914, cum laude graduate of Radcliffe College (Class of 1918) and the daughter of a pioneer black lawyer, Hundley lived a society life which is underappreciated in her Wikipedia entry. The narrative at times is so powerful. Wikipedia’s emphasis on oppression crowds out her society life. The Mrs. Hundley I met in 1982 was a society lady like my in-laws. I recognize the type now. Was Hundley a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA)? Why, of course she was. She was a sorority sister of my daughter, wife, and mother-in-law. Was Hundley a member of the Links? Absolutely. I used to read about these Greek organizations in Ebony Magazine as a teenager and it was like reading Greek to me. The words were meaningless. Hundley was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of (present-day) Howard University Hospital and the Radcliffe Club of Washington.

I felt comfortable as I interviewed Mrs. Hundley about Dunbar High School. She was quite the expert as she had published the book on her old school. See The Dunbar Story 1870-1955 by Mary Gibson Hundley.

What was Mrs. Hundley’s origin story? Well, we would be misled to focus on her married name “Hundley.” Hundley was the name of her second husband. It is more fruitful to travel up her mother’s side of the family tree. If we travel back and back in time, we come to a Founding Mother, Martha Washington. This is the story of how Martha Washington gave rise to one of the oldest families in America.

Martha Washington>John Parke Custis>George Washington Parke Custis>Maria Carter Syphax>William Syphax>Mary Matilda Syphax Gibson>Mary Gibson Hundley. This family tree makes Mrs. Hundley a great-great-great-greatgranddaughter of First Lady Martha Washington. The line of descent runs through Martha, not George, who had no biological children. No need to wonder why Hundley is not a direct descendant of George Washington.

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Martha Custis Washington as Ancestor

It is interesting to perceive that founding families come in black and white. Our nation’s past was never a Berlin Wall when it came to conception of human beings. The more I learn about pioneer black lawyers and Black American old families, the more I am mindful that our histories are interwoven at the level of our biology. Perhaps, we might advance the dial on understanding if we appreciated the full spectrum of color in black families.

Before Martha Washington married George Washington, she was married to Daniel Parke Custis (1711-1757). Martha married Daniel on May 15, 1750, so they were only married seven years. This was time enough for the two to have children, the surviving son being John Parke Custis (1754-1781). John Parke Custis was a problem child. He was undisciplined. He lacked focus. He could not manage his personal and financial affairs. His stepfather, George Washington, was quite annoyed with the boy. Age did not improve the matter. He performed poorly in school. He purchased a 1,000-acre estate at outlandish compounding interest terms. His short life came to an end at the age of 26 when he died of camp fever.

George Washington Parke Custis was born on April 30, 1781, about six months before his biological father, John Parke Custis, died on November 5, 1781. Within twenty years, the Custis story would merge into a black American story. George (1781-1857) and Arianna Carter (circa 1786-1880) —an enslaved maid and household servant—had a relationship that resulted in the birth of a daughter, Maria Carter, in 1803. Available historical documents and records indicate affection and attention for his child. Custis made arrangements to free Maria. In 1821, he permitted Maria to marry Charles Syphax. Charles worked as a slave in the position of dining room steward at Arlington House. The wedding ceremony was held at the Arlington House mansion which was another indication of affinity for Maria. Later, Custis would gift Maria a 17-acre plot of land on his Arlington plantation. This gift enabled his daughter and her family to live as free landowners. Maria Carter Syphax died in 1886.

George Washington Parke Custis (1781-1857)

Let’s pause for a moment and consider the tangled path taken for the 17 acres to be secured in the Charles Syphax family. Like in my life where I am currently paying real estate taxes on a property I do not own, the 17 acres were never formally deeded from the father Custis to his daughter Maria Syphax. Like father (John Parke Custis), like son (George Washington Parke Custis) perhaps? Once the Civil War was over, the federal government seized the 17 acres because the Syphax family had no proof of ownership. All was not lost, however. The Syphax family had a card to play in the elbows-out world of real estate.

Charles and Maria had a prominent son, William Syphax (1825-1891).

William Syphax (1825-1891)

Although born into slavery, William Syphax, his sister and mother Maria Carter Syphax were freed by aim and design of George Washington Parke Custis. Charles Syphax was freed by his next master, Robert E. Lee, in December 1862. To be more precise, Custis by his 1857 will freed Charles Syphax. Lee served as executor of the Custis will and dutifully carried out the terms of the Custis will.

The Syphax family moved to Washington, D.C. when William was age 11. There was a sizeable number of free blacks in D.C. at the time. The family merged seamlessly into the local Black Elite. According to the 1830 U.S. Census, roughly half of the black population was free and half was slave. Like many ambitious men of any race, William began developing and accumulating relationships that would aid him in his life’s course. Those connections came in handy when the federal government confiscated the 17 acres of his parents. Williams used his contacts around D.C. government to get a “Bill for the Relief of Maria Syphax” introduced into Congress. Williams used his pull to move the bill through Congress. And guess what? The land was returned to his mother in 1866 by an Act of Congress. Both houses of Congress passed the bill and President Andrew Johnson signed the measure into law. William Syphax worked the system and the system worked for his family.

William found his calling in life in education. Appointed to the D.C. Board of Education on July 8, 1868, Syphax had an opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the quality of education for black children. It is true that the federally-run public schools were segregated by race. It is equally true that William did not see himself or others as lesser beings due to skin color. This mindset not only propelled William to the presidency of the D.C. Board of Education. He became a true influencer as he advocated for equal educational standards and the construction of schools.

His most lasting impact occurred “in 1870 (as he) organized The Preparatory High School for Colored Youth, later named Dunbar High School, a prestigious academic high school.” I would suggest Dunbar High was the top performing all-black prep school in American history. See Black Excellence-The Case of Dunbar High School

How is William related to Mrs. Hundley, my most gracious interviewee as I pursued my senior thesis into the story of Dunbar High School? William Syphax had a daughter, Mary Matilda Syphax (1867-1934). She taught in the Washington, D.C. public schools from 1886 to 1895. She also served as the principal of the Children’s House at the Tuskegee Institute from 1903 to 1905. Education was becoming the family’s calling. Along the way, she met, and married, a Baltimore lawyer, Malachi Gibson (1860-1900). They would have a child, Mary Gibson Hundley, who crossed paths with me at her pleasant Northwest home in 1982.

* Washington's old-line black wealthy are people like William T. Syphax, the millionaire developer, and Flaxie Pinkett, the daughter of the founder of John R. Pinkett Real Estate. Their families were set apart long ago by their possession of wealth and extensive education when such things were even less common among blacks than they are today…

William T. Syphax is no longer one of the top 20 black businessmen in America. At their height his real estate interests grossed $9 million a year and made him Washington’s richest black man. But his empire ran into trouble in 1978 after his wife, who handled one of his four firms, had a heart attack and the recession, rising oil prices and rent control hit.

Syphax needed help: he needed business-smart people and he needed money.

“If I could have gotten money -- not millions, thousands -- I could have made it through the recession,” Syphax says today, looking across the desk in his K Street office. “With the Jews there might have been a relative or a friend who could lend the money, use it as a tax shelter and take the loss. But I had reached the point where my folks could not help me.

“Maybe if it was $10,000 I needed,” he says, thinking aloud, “maybe I could have called someone. If it was $50,000, maybe a couple of people could have come together to help out. But when you get up to $100,000 -- in that neighborhood -- there are no black people up there to help you.”

In a smaller way Syphax remains in business, and he is a consultant to other black developers and businessmen. He won’t talk about his current wealth, but other businessmen believe he’s still a millionaire.

What Syphax wants to talk about are his books. He is writing two: The Fire in the Family, an attempt to show black youth how to succeed in America, and Digging Your Grave with Your Teeth, an argument that nucleic acid-rich foods (e.g., fish prolong life).

“He has the money to waste his time on that stuff,” says one businessman.

Syphax is unbothered by such talk. He says his critics mostly are young black businessmen who lack the commitment to their race of older black businessmen.

“Young blacks now are more materialistic,” he says. “It’s their whole background. Service and community are not first for them. The only reason I went into business was to help the black community. They feel they don’t need to worry about the community.” The Black Elite: Why The Ranks of Washington’s Well-Off and Powerful Blacks Are Swelling, January 3, 1981, by Juan Williams.

Conclusion: The Syphax family is Black America’s answer to the DuPont, Rockefeller, Aldrich, Vanderbilt and Adams family. William Syphax (1825-1891), for example, is the greatuncle of William Thomas Syphax (1920-1989) quoted in The Black Elite passage above. A brother of William Syphax (1825-1891) was John B. Syphax (1838-1916) who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates during Reconstruction. A relative of Charles Syphax (1791-1869), Douglas Syphax (1842-1890) became a black sergeant in the U.S. Colored Troops. A son of Douglas Syphax, Theophilus John Syphax (1879-1948) chose to pass as white at the age of 20 in search of greater opportunities free of racial prejudice and bigotry. He worked as a commercial attorney for 40 years on Wall Street. After his long career on Wall Street, he revealed his Syphax family identity in order to claim his share of a family inheritance. His share was worth tens of millions of dollars in today’s currency.

I remember a descendant of a prominent Black American family from D.C. telling me at the University of Virginia that Black Old Money was not White Old Money. She meant less money and less security. It was easier to remain in the shadows. This is true. And I appreciated her candor and self-awareness at the time. I also wondered about the psychological costs for black people when families who have discovered the equation for transmission of accomplishment choose to stay in the shadows. No one wants to be pursued for donations and contributions. No one wants to become a mark for a felonious cousin. Not naming names.

I do think the private choices of a few to remain in the shadows distorts the real picture of our American past for striving families. There are more heroes out there than activists. There is more to black American life than oppression. Let us remember the spirit and soul of one William Syphax in the 1860s and 1870s: He was described as a man of “dauntless courage and unwavering integrity” who “dared to demand what was due his race, fearing no man regardless of position or color.” Source: Black Excellence: The Case of Dunbar High School by Thomas Sowell, The Public Interest, Spring 1974, pgs. 6-7

Matriarch Maria Carter Syphax (1803-1886)