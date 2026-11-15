"There is absolutely no way to avoid the thorns of life. The key is not to dwell on the bad times but to remember the effort essential in accomplishing the positive moments. Each person must have a strong inner-constitution."— Harrison Wilson III

My favorite cousin, Bruce, knew the Wilsons. There was a time when the black middle and upper-middle class in Virginia were likely to live in six degrees of separation. My dad met Thurgood Marshall at Virginia State College. I dated someone who called Oliver Hill, Thurgood Marshall’s law school classmate, “Uncle Oliver.” I spent a summer at Hill’s firm. I worked beside someone who became a member of the Court of Appeals of Virginia. I was introduced by then-State Senator (and future governor) L. Douglas Wilder to a future congressman, Bobby Scott. Wilder’s son was my classmate at the University of Virginia. After receiving a fat letter of admission to law school, I received a phone call from the future Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Leroy Hassell Sr. He urged me to take a year off before law school. I was too full of myself to listen. My point is I lived through a time when it was crazy easy to know black people of influence in the Old Dominion. A former Mayor of Richmond urged me to return home and get serious about life. My wife will never let me forget that my Grandmother-in-law expected me to become governor of Virginia one day.

Blackness is Oppression, Nothing else matters is not the Virginia world I knew. Blackness equaled enterprise, high aim, ambition. I was a small-town kid, and I had these experiences.

So, I am not surprised at all that my cousin Bruce knew the Wilsons. The Wilsons are an unappreciated Black American family on the national scene. Black Virginians of a certain age remember the Wilson family with fondness. Where shall we begin this story this evening?

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A former slave, John Lyle Wilson fought with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. History doesn’t record the name of John’s wife. However, a son who carried the name Harrison Benjamin Wilson Sr. began the long ascent for the Wilsons into the middle-class and beyond. Born on July 7, 1888, in Pendleton, Kentucky, Harrison Sr. married Marguerite Ayers. Harrison Sr. went into construction while Marguerite became a schoolteacher. A solid basis for a family around the early 1900s. I was reading an essay this morning by John Albert Washington and, as he wrote with eloquence about the cost of fatherlessness in modern black families, I was pulled back to stories like Harrison Sr.’s What would Harrison Sr. do with the gift of fatherhood?

Harrison Sr. went into construction, then worked as a laborer in construction and a tobacco warehouse. These steps led to owning his own farm. He would have eight children and a vision for his family. They would have more opportunity in life than their father. Did you know that, of eight children, six would complete college? Fewer than 2% of black American children born between 1910 and 1930 would attend college. By 1920, the family moved to Amsterdam, New York, in search of more opportunity. Harrison Sr. owned his own farm and created his inner vision of a better time for his bloodline. . Why are there not more fathers like Harrison Sr. in the age of the 2020s? This is what John A. Washington laments we have lost.

The Wilson family was so distinguished in aim and educational purpose that Marguerite Wilson earned the title New York’s Mother of the Year in 1954.

The Wilson story was just starting.

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Dr. Harrison Benjamin Wilson Jr. (1925-2019)

In 1925, Harrison Benjamin Wilson, Jr. was born in Amsterdam, New York. Harrison Jr. pursued an academic life over his career. He graduated with a B.A. from Kentucky State College for Negroes (now Kentucky State University) before earning a master’s and PhD from Indiana University Bloomington. Harrison Jr. left his mark on Old Virginia as the second president of Norfolk State University from 1975 to 1997. He was one of only two black public college presidents in Virginia during his administration. Harrison Jr. had instant influence and respect among black Virginians as a college president. He was our answer to former Howard University President Mordecai W. Johnson.

For those in the know, Dr. Wilson Jr. was a fraternity member of Kappa Alpha Psi and fraternity brother of entrepreneur Reginald Lewis.

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Attorney Harrison Benjamin Wilson III ( 1954-2010)

On November 9, 1954, the next generation came into the world. Harrison Benjamin Wilson III was born. He lived in Richmond, which is how he crossed paths with my cousin Bruce. “After graduating from Dartmouth in 1977, he earned his law degree from the University of Virginia.”—Why Not? Late Father Inspires Seahawks’ Russell Wilson by Brady Henderson Harrison III practiced law and worked at major firms and corporations, including Procter & Gamble and McGuire Woods & Battle in Richmond, Virginia, before eventually opening his own law practice. One of my classmates from UVA and Harvard Law School would become the first black female partner at McGuire Woods & Battle in Richmond. It is a small world. It was a smaller black world back in Richmond in the 1970s and 1980s.

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Russell Wilson and Father (Harrison Benjamin Wilson III)

Because of the family’s value placed on the best education possible, I am not surprised that the grandson of a college president and son of an attorney attended an elite college prep school in Richmond. Collegiate is one of the best schools in Virginia, although I might give the nod to St. Christopher’s School. Larry Wilder, the governor’s son and my UVA classmate, attended St. Christopher’s. Harrison III’s son Harry once said “I think that a healthy Harrison Wilson III would have wanted to run for governor of Virginia one day. .” I knew that dream.

It may not be well known, but Harrison III tried out for the San Diego Chargers. After finishing law school at UVA in 1980, he tried out for the Chargers and was among the final cuts. Even though he was a successful Richmond lawyer and great Dad to his son Russell, the father always felt he had missed his great opportunity to shine in life. He never became a professional football player.

Harrison III never saw it but his son, Russell, did. The father died of diabetes complications on June 9, 2010, at age 55, the day after the Rockies drafted Russell. I don’t follow the NFL (unlike my deceased cousin Bruce and my older son), but I gather Russell did well on the playing field and accomplished the goal of his father. Today, Russell is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Russell won his Super Bowl title on February 2, 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. Not bad for the legacy of an ambitious construction worker, college president and successful Richmond lawyer. Russell Wilson

Conclusion: A slave in Kentucky can father a builder. A builder can raise a college president. A college president can raise a successful Richmond lawyer. And a Dad who never made the cut for the San Diego Chargers can father a football player whose name is known around the globe. Don’t you just love the American Dream?

I do, always have and always will.

Arnulf of Metz (582-645), Distant Ancestor of Russell Wilson (and my 42nd Great-Grandfather according to Ancestry.com) Everyone is related to everyone.

