You know the meaning of ecstasy and rapture, though this may not be shared by others around you. When you feel into music or art, you feel completely absorbed; sometimes, you have difficulty pulling yourself out from an immersive art experience.— The Immersive Effect

I was curious, so I performed an experiment.

I believe we are all a co-existing mass of about sixteen different personalities. Doesn’t matter your skin color or heritage or family. One has a personality and similar personalities will recognize kindred spirits. It is not about race. Race is an illusion, a contrived consciousness. Personality is innate, not contrived. So, what did I do this evening?

As my daughter and “Shelby” were preparing to leave, I decided to test my intuition. I suspected a fine artist would be vulnerable to moving song, even if preoccupied. That the neural pathways of an artist are always alert to harmony. It is visceral and unconscious. So, with less than five minutes and a flurry of packing and good-byes to be made, I found a passionate song and played it in the background. The song was Alfie. The artist was Cilla Black. The conductor none other than Burt Bacharach. The date, March 25, 1966.

I watched intently as Shelby frantically packed and conversed with my wife. And then I saw it. Her eyes were drawn to the screen and the soul of an English singer and the incredible passion of the conductor. Watch the video for yourself. The video was only 2:38 minutes long but I recognized divided attention. And I saw to my satisfaction that the immersive effect reached out to Shelby and her musical genius was captured despite the chaos all around her — Pack the Bag! Make Conversation! Laugh about Life! Make Haste to the Airport!

I volunteered to take her suitcase out to the car. It was heavier than I anticipated which caused Shelby to laugh. As we approached the car, she asked me about the song Alfie. I could tell she was primed to share how she felt about the performance but there was no time.

Nonetheless, I was satisfied that merely hearing powerful music touched Shelby, despite chaos all around her in the moment. I suspect all great artists and musicians are built this way, a nervous system attuned to the deep beauty of music at all times and in all circumstances. Shelby grew up around recording studios. Her Dad reminds me of Burt Bacharach.

Nature or nurture — you decide.

=========

Conclusion: Want to know me as I experience the immersive effect? I leave you with lyrics this evening about looking for yourself out there. You are the individual.

But tell me, did the wind sweep you off your feet?

Did you finally get the chance to dance along the light of day

And head back to the Milky Way?

And tell me, did Venus blow your mind?

Was it everything you wanted to find, and did you miss me

While you were looking for yourself out there? — Train, Drops of Jupiter

Good evening!