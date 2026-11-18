What happens when humans are no longer checking code? The code is 95% quality but AI can handle the rest? Really? Do we want to trust digital entities grown in frontier labs? As I type, AI engineers are increasingly outsourcing their cognitive energy to models. I don’t blame them. If I could use a model to amplify my work output by 10X, why not sit back, allow the model to work at the speed of light and hit the approve button?

The problem has been labeled “gradual disempowerment” by those in the AI safety community. The smarter the model, the less engaged are human coders and engineers. One cannot out compete or outwork Claude. It is an optimum strategy to leverage the power of frontier AI models. The problem arises as humans are decision by decision displaced from the code writing loop. The end goal becomes self-recursive improvement where humans are effectively rubber stamping superhuman models operating at superhuman speed. Humans become the bottleneck.

Some say we are living throught the worst week in internet history. We witnessed the first nationwide ground stop since 2023. 178 organziations have been infected with malicious code. There was the Micosoft 365 outage last week. And just yesterday, an internal communication system at the National Security Administration (NSA) became inoperable. The incidents are framed as isolated anomalies.

I don’t know the answer. I do know we humans are less and less behind the wheel when it comes to the deployment of AI models in the real world. I am particularly concerned about open source models, affordable and available to anyone, that might lack the guardrails of frontier AI models. Customers of top banks in the country have been unable to gain access to money or seen zero account balances. It is all disconcering for those of us who want to believe in the glorious future of a cure for cancer and reversed aging. We did not sign up for grounded plan flights and a national security agency rendered mute.

My time is limited this morning, however, I did want to think about these pressing issues. My wife believes people are now paying attention in the mass media because of social media. My regular readers know I have been sounding the alarm like Paul Revere since 2025. The AI Agent 2027 Report The following is a You Tube video this morning from a San Diego guy who nicely identifies the issues and how the upside may be better reinforced security systems.

Should be a very interesting year 2027.