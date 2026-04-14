I am beginning to read Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham for my book club. I love the image of Jefferson on the front cover of the book, a man of vision confident in his insight and himself. As of page 40, I am drawn to the intimate nature of the man. Beneath power and the artistry of power lies a human soul who sought love.

Before the Man from Monticello ever set eyes on Sally Hemings or Sally’s half-sister, Martha Wayles, there was “a young woman named Rebecca Lewis Burwell.” (p. 23) The teenager Jefferson was smitten with the child of a well connected family who was sadly orphaned at the age of ten. At some point in 1762, Rebecca gave the nineteen-year-old a silhouette of herself which Jefferson cherished. He carried her drawing around in his watch case until it was ruined when the watch got wet in a rainstorm. Jefferson was tongue-tied around Rebecca. He longed for Rebecca. Jefferson wrote to his friends in code, Greek and Latin anagrams, about his desire for Rebecca.

His friends didn’t need to know of his love. Rebecca needed to know, to hear it plainly.

When Jefferson danced with Rebecca at the Apollo Room on October 6, 1763, he decided the time was right. He clumsily proposed marriage to Rebecca which Rebecca found offputting. Jefferson was awkward and unsure of his words. Jefferson’s heart led him to try one more time with Rebecca. “He soon gave one more try during which he, as one author put it, poured out his love ‘with all the passion of a legal brief.’” Rebecca dumped Jefferson for another man, Jack Ambler. Rebecca married Jack “in May 1764.” (p. 25)

Jefferson was devastated. He was 21 and heart broken.

What I find interesting is how does a young Jefferson process a broken heart for the first time in life? How does he move through the sadness? We all have known the sadness of a first heartbreak. Those days were long, long ago but I remember them. As I recall, I looked inward. I listened to sad Luther Vandross songs. I ate pizza alone on my apartment floor.

Since I lost my baby….

The young Thomas Jefferson did not turn to Luther. Instead, he turned to places he was not proud of. The author Jon Meacham hints it was not a new love but something more primal Jefferson turned to. Could have been prostitution. Could have been the comfort of sexual activity with enslaved women. Perhaps, women in the servant class. Does it really matter?

In his pain and broken heartedness, he sought physical relief which I suggest set into play a pattern for this young, awkward, curious, intelligent Virginian. He did not turn to sad songs or poetry or the like. It was something more pedestrian which was at odds with all other aspects of his college life at the College of William and Mary. And I quote the psychological depth of the author Meacham: “But Jefferson had some reason to say that ‘providence’ had given men like himself the ‘means’ to satisfy his sexual appetites—means he appears to have made use of.” (p.26)

Jefferson was 21 years old. A pattern of understanding women and comfort was being set.

Jefferson loved to love women. He loved to understand women. He enjoyed showering women he met with affection and attention. He was a good lover in modern parlance. As Meacham observed, “(w)ith her, as with so many others, Jefferson knew what he was doing.” (p. 37) Except he lost his chance with Rebecca which I suspect haunted Jefferson in his twenties.

Sometimes, a man has a hole at his emotional center. The man looks everywhere for love because, once in his young age, someone broke his heart so badly. Such a man can turn to sad songs like Luther. Such a man might turn to love bombing others throughout life with affection and attention. Such a man might even cross the line with a friend’s beautiful young wife to feel love again. “He was the kind of man other men thought well of and believed they could trust—unless, as one of his best friends was to discover, a beautiful young wife was in the picture.” (p. 39)

The sun is shining, there's plenty of light

A new day is dawning, sunny and bright

But after I've been crying all night

The sun is cold and the new day seems old

Since I lost my baby

Oh since I lost my baby

My determination is fading fast

So fast, so fast so fast

Exploration is a thing of the past

I can't see how my hope's gonna last

Good things are bad and what's happy is sad

So sad, so sad, so sad —Since I Lost My Baby, Luther Vandross (1982)