Good morning!

How does it feel to live in a new world for mathematicians? The sun is just breaking over the horizon in San Diego. It is a rising sun, not a setting sun. It is my hope a rising sun is a metaphor for today, tomorrow and the days ahead.

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“We’re living in crazy times. It’s not gonna be business as usual.”—Canadian Jacob Tsimerman, Winner of the Fields Medal

“This is Jacob Tsimerman’s first podcast. 10 days prior to filming this, he was awarded the Fields Medal, math’s highest honor. That same day and on stage, he announced his leaving temporarily to OpenAI and AI safety.” - Podcaster Curt Jaimungal

“I’m definitely grieving. I think it is going to hit math hard.”—Tsimerman

This is the first stage of grief but I suggest mathematicians will pull it together after the initial shock of it all. After the sun sets, the sun always rises.

“That medal was for O-minimality, taming some monsters of geometry and analysis. Partially, this is the territory I explored with Edward Frenkel on the Langlands program. Since most other interviews will dwell there, we decided to talk about something different.”—Jaimungal

“Part of me thought I would be in academia forever.”—Tsimerman

“On this channel, I Curt Jaimungal interview researchers regarding their theories of reality with rigor and technical depth. We talk about so much in this episode, such as how AI is revolutionizing math, potentially to its own death, what advice Jacob has for students graduating in fields where AI may be displacing them, and along the way, we bond over our shared comedy past, my stand-up and his improv, and of course, the University of Toronto.” — Jaimungal

Conclusion: I recommend the above video with Fields Medalist Tsimerman. It is not often one gets to live through the rising sun of a new phase in human history. One of my favorite readers this morning wrote “New frontiers are upon us ...” It is like someone flipped a switch and now we are all living in warp drive.

“Anybody ready to make some history?”—Commander William T. Riker, USS Enterprise