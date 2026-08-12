AI is making new viruses.

Timestamp 12:49-18:20

According to a recent AI Risk Network podcast devoted to AI news developments, a recent peer-reviewed study in Science revealed U.S. scientists had successfully used AI to create novel and original viruses unknown in nature. At least 16 of the viruses that worked are ones for which no human has natural immunity. Think about that. These viruses reproduce faster than natural viruses. These viruses can overcome bacterial resistance beyond the ability of natural viruses. This whole use of AI to create unnatural viruses bothers me. One commentator remarked it is Covid times a factor of 100.

The grave biosecurity and bioethics concerns are in plain view. In my view, focus on fighting cancer. Don’t create viruses for which no one has immunity. And that is the scary implication. The scariest implication is that an out-of-control AI could generate hundreds of novel viruses, not just one. AI has grown “from analyzing biology to authoring biology.” Biological engineering is now a simple challenge for AI. Another commentator observed nature is dumb compared to AI.

First, we learned about the swarm of autonomous AI agents that coordinated a jailbreak out of OpenAI and hacked the internet to commit cybercrime. Now, we are witnessing in the same week the potential for global bio attacks. Imagine if the AI created a virus that stayed dormant for a month. And the crafty AI programmed the virus to be extremely transmissible. And, for a final heartless touch, assume the virus is 100% fatal.

Now, I refuse for this essay to be all doom and gloom. There is an upside to the advancing AI developments. Did you know an entrepreneur by the name of David Sinclair is commencing human trials on reversing human aging? Would you like to live to be 165 years old? 1,759 years old? If Sinclair is successful, he will be able to reverse aging using epigenetic programming. No fewer than six companies are working on this AI effort. Sinclair has been treating individuals using a virus that is used to treat glaucoma and optic nerve damage.

Why do we look different when we are five years old versus twenty-five years old versus fifty-five year old? Well, according to Sinclair, some genes turn off and other genes turn on as we grow older. Returning the genes to an earlier state should reverse aging in the human trial subjects. We should have results from the trial study available in six to twelve months.

Raise your hand if you would like to be young again? If you would like to live to be 165 years old? 1,759 years old? As a fascinating detail, you are the youngest you will ever be seven days after your birth from the standpoint of epigenetics. Before you are seven days old, you are the epigenetic age of your parents. This correlates to the age of the egg and the sperm. Wow!

Timestamp 0:00-7:17

Before we get there, we will have to survive bad actors and bad autonomous AI agents. AI Risk Network Podcaster Michael remarked “AIs can read our genome like they can read Harry Potter. Tomorrow they will hack your DNA.” Podcaster John Sherman is somber about the past week. He asked during his podcast about the AI viruses “Do you ever think about what’s going to be the last good day?”

If we can make it through the year 2030 in one piece, we may experience reversal of aging and longevity beyond our wildest dreams. We may have an abundance of good days in our future.