I woke up this morning and was prepared to hit “publish.” I had drafted and refined an essay over the last few days to capture a moment in time. It was a true essay, probably one of the truest essays I would publish this year. But I couldn’t hit “send.” I showed a friend the essay and she reacted well, let’s say. Something kept me from publishing the essay. Did I lose my courage? Are there limits all writers encounter in their writing?

I think so if we maintain our humanity as writers. The people we encounter in life are not just raw material for daring, exciting essays. The women and men in our lives are human, even if their names escape us as readers. Last night, a cherished friend who reads my essays wanted to know who was the real Shelby? I said, it didn’t matter. The Shelby essays were about emotional truth, not legal precision. My friend persisted. “Tell me, I want to know.” On one level, I had succeeded as a writer. The reader was curious and compelled to out the truth from my lips. I did not give in despite all manner of temptation.

As a writer, I made a vow to myself that the universe would never know the real “Shelby.” And I kept my vow.

This is a relatively simple challenge for the writer.

Suppose one observes the most human of moments but the clarity is too clear? The words are too penetrating? Some things were meant to be personal. I find there are boundaries to writing when I sense life is laid bare. We see ourselves in the moment and we are jarred out of our dull normalcy in the world. Like when someone sees the crack in existence and knows the writer will write about it because the writer can’t keep secrets. Am I that person? I don’t want to be that person.

Well, this morning, I decided I did not want to be predictable as a writer. I witnessed a human moment and a friend said, basically, you will be writing about that tomorrow. It was the predictability that took away my appetite as a writer. So, the essay will never be published since there is nothing original or novel in predictability. I did send the essay to my friend as a gesture of affection.

Conclusion: As I grow in my writing, I am coming up more and more against the limits of writing. What I am finding are my own limitations as a person of conscience and humanity. These are good lessons in my quest to be the best writer that I can. See The Courage to Write.

"Writing is not like painting where you add. It is not what you put on the canvas that the reader sees. Writing is more like a sculpture where you remove, you eliminate in order to make the work visible. Even those pages you remove somehow remain." — Elie Wiesel