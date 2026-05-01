Music brought me to this essay.

I was walking by the San Diego harbor during lunch and noticed the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship anchored at the dock. What a massive vessel! And as if the muse knew I needed a reprieve from attempted assassination, suicide and murder in my writing, the universe presented me with You Will Know by Stevie Wonder. It was as if my brain was bathed in the eternal that is love.

“Problems Have Solutions”

Dear readers, I have a question for you. Do you recall your longest hug ever in life? It is an unusual question. Most of us are so busy living our lives we don’t stop to reflect upon the longevity of our hugs. Are your standard hugs 1-2 seconds long? Is 5 seconds your outer limit for a warm embrace? What about 20 seconds? According to the latest research which I will discuss below, the real benefits of a long hug kick in at around the 20 second mark.

I suspect over 90% of my hugs in life have lasted 1-2 seconds long. 5 seconds may be standard for close family and friends. But a 20-second hug? When I was a young man, I may have hugged my wife for 20 seconds but she grew too practical for those extended signs of affection and attention as she became a mom of one, two and three kids. Less and less time for marathon 20-second hugs.

I can recall two instances, and there may be more since my memory is not what it used to be, when my wife and I hugged from 30 seconds to a minute. And both instances were times of profound grief and sorrow. The first time was when I collapsed at my girlfriend’s (now wife) door. My Mom had died and I needed the comfort of a human hug. The second time was when my Dad passed away on November 9. Muscular memory of a long hug that mattered.

It is interesting that my hugs with my daughter during her college years were nearly record setting for me. When she would appear at our front door freshly arrived from New Haven, my emotions welled up inside me. I would hug and hug her and sway and sway from side to side and not let go. Clear 30-second hugs if not up to a full minute. Why such feelings? My Bright and Morning Star was a continent away. The sight of her smile, her grin, moved me to never let go. It was the end of distance between us that brought out the extended hugs from me.

Since 2024, I find myself hugging my older son more and more whenever I see him. My Dad’s decline and passing drew me closer to my son. Being a Dad is a precious thing I never want to let go of. I have so much love for my older son and I bear hug him with warmth whenever I see him after a long absence. I bear hug my younger son too but he towers over me in height, so there’s that.

But my longest hug in life was outside my family. Let me explain. Details are changed to protect the privacy of others.

*

You will know Troubled heart you'll know

My friend was leaving town. We had not seen each other in a while. And it was unclear when we would ever meet again. And so we said our good-byes in a public place. We fell into each other, into a hug.

It did not feel like a standard 1-2 second hug. You have to imagine two friends and my friend’s family was waiting for her. She didn’t have much time to say good-bye. Normally, one hugs their spouse or adult children and you know there will be future opportunities to share a warm embrace. This was not the case with my friend and I. This could be our last meeting ever on this planet earth.

And we felt a mutual regret which prolonged the closeness. Neither one of us wanted to say good-bye. This was always a problem for us. The seconds ticked away and we were past the 20-second mark in each other’s arms.

I can’t speak for my friend, although we are of a kind. I thought about all of the memories in our friendship — the pickup game of basketball (what was I thinking?), shopping for groceries in La Jolla, dinner at TGIF’s (something about Fridays), lost in Los Angeles, Denny’s at 2:00 a.m., July 4th at Coronado Beach. The memories, the memories bound me to my friend and the hug continued. Time slipped away. The larger world slipped away.

Most people around us were coming and going in their lives but some stopped to watch us. I remember that vividly. How uncommon to see connection in human form on a normal day. Minutes had passed by now. I never knew how a long hug could feel. I never knew. It was so outside my experience, and my friend’s life experience too. A long hug, so simple and so overwhelming.

All of the elements were in play. We might never see each other again. Her family was waiting. And we were just lost in this expression of humanity. I didn’t have a stop watch but I am pretty sure our hug lasted a good five minutes. There is no greater gift to someone you care for than a long hug.

*

We both had suffered loss in our lives. And we suffered loss at the same time. We shared troubled hearts. We healed each other with a long hug. How beautiful a thing in a divisive, angry world.

What are the benefits of long hugs?

“Physical touch sustained beyond roughly 20 seconds triggers a meaningful oxytocin response — sometimes called the bonding hormone — which reduces cortisol levels and lowers physiological stress markers including blood pressure and heart rate.”

When you hug someone for a long time, their digestive system interprets that as safety. You have made that friend feel safe. And I felt so safe in my friend’s arms that day. And she was safe in my arms. “A long hug essentially signals to your nervous system that you are safe.”

Connection and trust build. Did you know that breathing and heartbeats become as one in long hugs? Duration deepens the effect. I felt the depth of oneness that day.

And then my friend was gone.

Conclusion: I don’t understand the world most days. I just don’t. During these times of trouble, music steps in for me and my mood is brightened if but for a moment. Life is short. Hug your family and loved ones. One day, they may be gone out of your life never to return. Never to smile and brighten your day again.

I hugged my Dad on his deathbed for 5 seconds. I should have done better.

For I made it so

Troubled heart you'll know

(You will know, you will know, you will know)

Every life has reason



