I want to read this book. Full stop. Maybe, it will have to wait until Christmas time at the Welk Resort but read this book I will.

I am a serious romantic. My regular readers know I am a sentimental man who is moved by music, the right hug, the precious moment never to be forgotten. Love the Hurt Away When I look upon this woman’s face, I feel her emotion. What is this man whispering in her ear? What soft words might melt a grown woman?

I want to know. Scratch that. What I really want to know is…What It Means to be a Man? Dear readers, I have thought about this question nearly every day since my Dad passed on November 9. My Dad loved my Mom, I am sure. And yet my Dad never embraced my Mom like this woman is being embraced in the above image. I never saw my Mom collapse while standing, eyes closed and lips open and the mind taken away somewhere, anywhere.

Only once in my life has a woman nearly fainted in my presence. Only once.

Is the ability to use words like red wine hereditary or not? I gather the author’s father was a player. To be a player, to cause women to swoon, was what it meant to be a Man. And the author did not take the lesson. Instead, he wrote about his father’s numerous affairs.

My Dad never taught me the softer attractions of poetry. Nor did he in anyway associate being a Man with seduction. For my Dad, being a Man was providing for family and serving as Sunday School Superintendent. I learned how to be a Man from a Sunday School Superintendent. Yeah, right, I know what you are thinking.

I never learned to love football, basketball, or baseball. God, these bros activities bore me to tears. I don’t curse like manly men. I don’t even use the n——- word.

But when I see pure feeling on the face of a woman in the presence of a Man who knows how to make a woman feel appreciated and understood and desired, I feel something too. I can’t explain, except to say I am drawn to pure human emotion and feeling in my life. When I complimented my Bright and Morning Star this morning on her Afro, she said it felt good to be affirmed. I could see it in her smile. Dad loves my Afro!

What is the look of love? I suggest that the look of love is on the face of the woman in the above image. Notice how the man gently leans into the small of her neck at just the right angle and light pressure. It is intuition. You want to be alluring and teasing, not too close but close enough to cause the mind to catch wings of flight. The eyes and face of the woman will do the rest.

What is the point of this essay? I am going to share a secret. Don’t tell anyone. For the longest time, I was shy and reticient around women. I thought of a thousand and one ways in which I was deficient, poor, unworthy. One day, something happened. I read somewhere that to hold back and be aloof was the most powerful way to be alluring to women. I changed my mindset. I focused less on me and more on the woman in my presence. My goal was gentle suggestion, not caveman brute force. And in doing so, the poet came out in me. The words came out in me.

And if it be the last time, then live it fully and deeply and meaningfully. You have a way with words. I started to cry reading this.

Words will collapse those standing. Is that what it means to be a Man? To lean in and lightly touch a woman’s shoulder and whisper soft imaginings. The other day, someone asked me if I had a male personality. It was a pretty direct question. I replied, I was not a football bro, a basketball fan, or a baseball aficionado. I loved to understand people. I loved my relationship with words.

What I did not share was I love the look of love.

[I was lost in feeling on the Upper West Side. I could not publish this essay, until now.]