Winkfield’s Substack

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Obsidian Blackbird.'s avatar
Obsidian Blackbird.
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Great stuff. What are you thought about the movie School Daze ? Funny or harmful?

In NZ growing up my friend and I were very entertained by Spike lee movies... and of course Eddie Murphy.... they seem to walk a fine line between advancing the black american and hindering...

In NZ we were totally oblivious to the educated black culture you talk about. This was our only window.

Your thoughts ? Do you watch these movies and laugh ever?

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