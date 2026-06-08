On June 26, 2026, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the unanimous Trustee selection of Mordecai Wyatt Johnson as President of Howard University. This centennial should be remembered as Howard now had its first black president and America was changed.

There is so much wisdom in the old Star Trek episodes. One could perceive the 178 episodes in Star Trek: The Next Generation as ethical scripture, a tablet for understanding life. My wife and I have viewed each episode at least three times. The moral lessons are that good. See generally What is Great Writing?

It occurred to me yesterday that the lost and young Klingons live in the same psychological space as some young black Americans.

The idea arose as I listened to Season 6, Episode 23 “Rightful Heir.” Lieutenant Worf, a Klingon, is out of sorts. Captain Jean Luc Picard will not have it. He wants to know why has Worf failed to report for duty. Failure to report for duty is out of character for the duty-bound Worf. Captain Picard demands to know what gives. He confronts Worf and we find a Klingon adrift, his faith in question.

Lieutenant Worf: “Ever since I returned from the Coria system, I have felt empty.”

Captain Picard: “Does this have something to do with the Klingons you rescued from Coria?”

Lieutenant Worf: “They were young. They knew nothing of their heritage. So, while I was there, I tried to teach them, teach them about their people, their culture. I told them our ancient stories, instructed them in our customs, explained our beliefs. And then I told them about Kahless. How he had united our people long ago. How he gave us strength and honor. And how he promised to return one day and lead us again.”

When I write about pioneer black lawyers and scholars and law firms and Old Money families, I feel the spiritual emptiness Worf felt with the lost and young Klingons. An undue emphasis on the dispiriting in our past, oppression and privilege, robs our young of their heritage, of people like pioneer black lawyer John Mercer Langston and entrepreneur Berry Gordy and media mogul Percy Sutton and never give up businessman Reginald Lewis. The quest to teach the young about slavery and power dynamics means the lost and the young are never taught about their people — 3x greatgrandparents who founded family churches in southern small towns and served in Congress, 4x great grandparents who built businesses in the South, 7x greatgrandparents who founded self-help associations that would survive into the 1920s. If the young are not taught about their people and culture, they will be adrift like the lost and young Klingons Worf encountered on Coria.

This month is the 100th anniversary of perhaps the greatest unsung moment in Black American, no scratch that, American history. On June 26, 1926, the Trustees of Howard University unanimously tapped a former Harvard commencement speaker and small-town Baptist pastor to be the new President of Howard. That man, the first black president of Howard, was Mordecai Johnson. And like the great Klingon leader, Kahless, President Johnson with vision and purpose and determination transformed Howard into the engine of the Civil Rights Movement. How Johnson united his people should be a core part of stories told around the campfire. How he gave Americans strength and honor, like Kahless did for the lost and young klingons. Johnson ought to be part of the spiritual canon.

“I told them our ancient stories, instructed them in our customs, explained our beliefs.”

Dogmas and slogan words do not give the young heart. The young should be taught of Great Men from their culture and heritage like President Mordecai Johnson. I plan to celebrate the 100th anniversary of June 26, 1926 with rousing toasts.

If we do not teach the young about President Johnson and so many others, we have performed a disservice for the young. They will not know their heritage, their birthright, their people. And they will feel spiritual emptiness like Worf felt.

We can do better.

“The Klingon spirit is to overcome adversity, to strive no matter the odds and to struggle and never quit. It is the song of Kahless The Unforgettable!”

May someone write a song of Howard University President Mordecai Johnson, the unforgettable. Beyond the Year 2050: The Coming of a Better Time I Buried a Former Slave Woman What I Am Reading This Week