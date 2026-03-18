Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Gary
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When I toured Monticello several years ago our guide was a local woman. I'll always remember how she described Jefferson. In her soft Virginia accent, she said he was a "complicated man."

Like all of us, Jefferson was a perfect human, i.e. flawed. Our institutions are likewise human ones, also flawed. The beauty of America is that we admit this, but nevertheless are always striving to perfect it, to fulfill the promise of Jefferson's Declaration of Independence.

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