Since the year 2023, my book club has read across the wide sweep of presidential leadership: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Frankin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Jimmy Carter, George Herbert Walker Bush, Bill Clinton, George Washington, John Adams.

We tackle on May 2, 2026 perhaps one of the most nuanced and complex Founding Fathers in our national patheon of founding fathers. Thomas Jefferson is beloved as he should be among Americans. I claim bias, of course, as a graduate of Mr. Jefferson’s University in Charlottesville. Like most alumni of the University of Virginia, I have the foundest memories of my years on the Grounds. The University well prepared me for The Law School in the fall of 1983. Seems so long ago.

Mr. Jefferson’s descendants are my distant cousins.

It is true that Jefferson was born into a world of slavery. His known world was corrupted through no fault of his own. And yet he had the vision to set into motion a Declaration of Independence that would inspire generations of abolitionists into the future. I am looking forward to the vigorous discussions we will have in my book club on May 2.

The Man from Monticello was not free of imperfections. We remember him not because he owned slaves. We remember him because his words set into motion the death knell of slavery in America. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal..