To Faculty Members Who Believe in Dogmas and Slogan Words,

Let’s assume reality has a surprising amount of detail. You can disagree with this perception of life, but for a moment, let’s assume reality emerges from a messy mix of nuance and complexity. There is no one answer. This understanding is reasonable to me but, perhaps, not to others.

One aspect of racial reality today is what I perceive as the Mannequin Effect. What is the Mannequin Effect?

As faculty members, you have the great gift of influence over the minds of the young. You can profess like the great thinkers of ancient Greece and Rome about the insidious dogmas, the inflexible slogan words. Life is Blackness is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters even as your own families have become mixed and Black American Governors represent the expanse of a new generation. Evidence that dogmas and slogan words no longer explain reality well.

Have you ever wondered why mannequins do not have unique facial features? It bothers me when I see featureless images on canvas around town or on YouTube videos. Not all the time but enough for me to wonder what might be going on inside my inner world.

The shift toward faceless, headless, or minimalist “egghead” mannequins is a calculated strategic choice in modern retail. Removing unique facial features maximizes customer self-projection and keeps the focus on the clothing. Could it be that there are parallel dynamics going on when we teach the young that there are no unique facial features to black Americans? That stories of faceless mannequins of oppression keep the focus on dogmas and slogan words? That stories of reality keep the focus on stories of oppression? That the psyche of the 1926 Man never dies in the literature and classroom discourse?

A faceless Black figure lets the professor and the audience project narrative onto it. A student isn’t just erased. She becomes a surface for someone else’s story. Maybe not teach young students to deny their own nature.

I know someone who wanted to write about black American life. I told the student to write what she knows. She replied she never saw herself, her Jack and Jill, private- school, larger-world experience reflected in black literature. There was a disconnect for her. I call this feeling tone the Mannequin Effect. To be recognized and rise as a black writer, the young student could not write what she knew intimately of life. That is where the best writing lies. Instead, her faculty members kept the focus on oppression, the evil police, the systemic this, the institutional that. The dogmas and slogan words mattered. If she did not play along, she would be ignored and her writing would die aborning.

Notice how the Mannequin Effect disempowers the young writer. She cannot write life as it is with radical honesty and the power of revelation. She is denied the frontier of her full, rich inner life. Faculty dogmas and slogan words have stripped her of her human identity which is unique and distinct. In its place is a rewarded mannequin stripped of distinct identity. A writer of potential becomes a tool of the narrative.

By leaning into abstractions, faculty may trigger an “uncanny valley” effect—a psychological response when a distorted reality feels deeply unsettling or eerie to the human brain. The oppression narrative is nearly human but not quite. Perhaps more faculty should explore the inner frontier of life and less the outer world of oppression.

“Marsha, You Know Who You Are”—Twilight Zone, Season 1, Episode 34, The After Hours

Signed,

The Lonely Substack