“Oh, Come Off It!” — Saleswoman to Marsha White, The Twilight Zone, “The After Hours,” Season One, Episode 34, June 10, 1960

I do not like criminals. Criminals can change a high trust neighborhood into a scary place. Criminals violate our peace at the center. Criminals summon up dogma and slogan words like From Enslavement to Incarceration. Remove the mask of sanity and I suspect what we find is a curious blend of the genetic and the environmental. There is no slave master behind the mask.

Adding layers to the confusion is this idea that criminality has a racial component, a racial cast. This is not true as it is the crime, not the color, that lies underneath the mask. Most people have false beliefs about criminals. I believe criminals are a result of genetic disorder and environmental dsyfunction. The problem is one cannot tell when one encounters a criminal on the street. Because too often criminals are reduced to race in the media, people may fear a color and not the criminal behind the mask of sanity. This misassociation of the criminal and race imposes externalities on all of us, particularly those who may share the skin tone of criminals on the nightly news. In what sane world should a group of Jack and Jill members strolling down the street in Georgetown or DuPont Circle engender the same anxiety and fear as a group of young criminals strolling down the street? Wealthy Middle Class Blacks in Los Angeles, 1960s (The woman at 03:00 to 03:15 is just like my Mom, for the curious.) Outward appearances alone cannot help us discern. Though it has been said many times, and many ways, one cannot tell a book by its (color).

But perhaps artificial intelligence (AI) can come to the rescue.

First, a caveat. Phrenology has been discredited as a legitmate concept. One cannot tell whether one is a criminal by bumps on one’s head. What a ridiculous notion! I have one bump on my head because I was a clueless seven-year-old. I threw a rock up in the air because I wanted to see how far it would go. The rock reached it apogee short of the Moon/smile. The rock came straight down and bopped me on the head. Thank the Lord I did not choose to throw a heavy stone up in the air. I would have suffered a concusssion or been dead! I have another bump on my head because I was hit by a school bus while crossing the street. I stumbled around and collapsed on the hard ashpalt street. Ouch! I’m ok but the incident left a bump on my head.

These bumps did not render me a criminal. Just saying.

AI has determined a positive correlation between face dimensions and criminal aggression. Can one tell if one is passing a criminal based on facial features alone? “What can you judge about a person just by looking at their face?” There was a study in 2016 that used machine technology on 1,856 Chinese males. The data base contained criminals and non-criminals. The results? 89.51% accuracy in identifying crininals. Let me repeat…89.51% accuracy. I could not identify criminals behind the mask of sanity with 89.51% accuracy on the streets of San Diego. Could you? That is almost a 90% accuracy rate in determining criminals. Just from looking at their face.

I suspect hardened public defenders, prosecutors, policemen and judges are not this accurate. More details you must be asking. How can you tell using machine technology that the person behind the mask is a criminal? Narrow eye corner distance. Higher lip curvature. The more curvy the lips, the more criminal. Smaller nose mouth angle.

This was not the only study using machines to sus out the criminal behind the mask.

In 2020, another paper which was never published achieved a 80% accuracy rate in identifying the criminal.

How do mere humans compare to the machine? A study in 2010 titled The Accuracy of Inferences About Criminality Based on Facial Appearance showed mere morals could only identify criminals 53% of the time. “AIs are incredibly good at this.”

Conclusion: The AIs will only become better and better at recognizing the criminals amongst us. I welcome our AI overlords on this score. The sooner we all can know the criminal in our space, the better we can take defensive measures and protect ourselves. I am thinking of an Evil Cousin who forged a Good Cousin’s will. I was duped into serving as joint executor of the corrupt document. Suppose I had had an AI device or camera lens with me when I met my Evil Cousin. One look at the AI reading and I would have known I was dealing with a criminal. I would have run away from the courthouse and saved myself thousands of dollars in legal fees.

I do not forget when criminals grace my path in my life.

What do you think, dear readers? Is criminal detection a blessed upside to AI? If everyone wore an AI visor, would we spare young law students the joyful experience of being mugged on the streets of Philadelphia? Would we free Jack and Jill kids in groups from the prejudice of being suspected if AI says, “no criminals in these there parts?”

What do you think?

Review 00:00 to 4:21 for AI Facial Recognition and Criminals