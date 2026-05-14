I began Gotterdammerung around 2013 as a non-fiction book. After work, I would stroll around the library at the University of San Diego and research as much information as I could find on the first black lawyer, Macon Bollling Allen (1816-1894). The details were sparse which led me to create a fictional world worthy of the grand sweep of American history. The story you have read since November 2023 was thirteen years in the making, more or less. There was a period of about five years when the draft simply hiberated in my computer. I thank all of the early Beta readers, including Janet Davis, the reader from Great Britain, my editor from Pittsburgh and my dear friend from the American heartland.

Gotterdammerung is fiction.

James Moore Scott and the world he lived in is the creation of my imagination. There was never a Little Alex born of love between William Guion Nell and Mary Twilight Scott. There was never a repressed son, William Cooper Nell, or a Louise Cooper Nell, a spouse gone mad. I did drawn upon actual people (Alexander Twilight Scott and Sheriff Charles Sumner and Rev. Lemuel Haynes, for example) to divine a moment in time and place where the first black lawyer might have lived and triumphed.

Boston in the 1830s and the 1840s was such a place.

What is the real story?

On July 3, 1844, Macon Bolling Allen passed the Maine state bar examination and was admitted in Portland, Maine. Allen faced incredible odds and triumphed. Like James Scott, Allen had no trailblazer or forerunner or role model in Black America. Allen was blessed, like William Babbitt Haynes, with the mentorship of General Samuel Fessenden, the most influential attorney in Maine. And like James, the bar examiners declined to examine Allen at first because he was not a citizen.

It is a shame that real heroes and pioneers like Allen do not receive more acclaim and remembrance in the public square. There are no authenticated images of Allen, despite the AI slop one may find on the internet. Such a decline of historical memory. We are quick to remember Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas and Juneteenth. Why not remember those of professional aim who broke barriers in the higher professions? Allen would walk 50 miles on foot to take the bar exam in Massachusetts (which he passed) in 1845. Within a few years, he was the first black judge in American history.

On July 3, Allen deserves to be remembered as a foot soldier in the Coming of a Better Time. Gotterdammerung is my tribute to Allen and other antebellum black lawyers like Robert Morris (1823 - 1882), George Boyer Vashon (1824 - 1878), John Mercer Langston (1829 - 1897) and John S. Rock (1825 - 1866). A special thanks I extend again to Janet, a direct descendant of George Vashon, who read the early first and second drafts. She convinced me love affairs need not be spelled out in excruciating detail.

The mind will fill in the blanks.

“It is difficult to make a man miserable while he feels he is worthy of himself, and claims kindred to the great God who made him. Thus, they have schooled themselves to labor and wait in the hope of the coming of a better time.” — George B. Vashon to President Abraham Lincoln, September 1862