“These are the stories that should be made into films instead of the countless movies about slavery.” — Commentator Claudshairandfood, This is the Richest Old Money Black Family in America, The Billionaire Chronicles

As the son of a family whose land all around from the railroad tracks and Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church to Chester Lodge on the James River could be traced back to land in the 1870s in a southern suburb, I cringed when my co-author Jennifer Richmond wrote “I work to put myself in another’s shoes. But not having grown up in a black ghetto or having had to navigate the streets that Ta-Nehisi Coates describes in his book Between the World and Me, I honestly have trouble doing so.” There is this fiction that black Americans are oppressed, and always have been oppressed, unable to acquire property as slaves and denied their promised 40 acres and a mule. It is frustrating when norms and mores deny one’s life story, one’s family story.

My family was not special and my family never thought of ourselves as special. Others viewed us as smart and quirky, propertied and progressive and traditional. My great great grandfather Daniel Brown had a clue about the creation of land holdings and dynasty in the 1870s. I don’t fault Jen for equating the black American story with the black ghetto and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

But let’s correct the record somewhat this morning. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, perspectives and experiences. Yes, there was dispossession and discrimination. And at the same time there was a sense of family over generations. Daniel Brown did not wait for 40 acres and a mule. He acquired over 500 acres of land in the 1870s and 1880s. He died with a last will and testament that echoed across the generations, the 1880s, the 1900s, the 1950s and even today.

And we are just one family out of millions of black American families over the last 150 years. We cannot hold a candle to my wife’s ancestors.

One must understand that people do not like the spotlight. People quite frankly would rather keep Jack and Jill out of public view. I get it. Unfortunately, when some families choose to live private and secret lives, the public perception of black Americans becomes framed by those who only want a narrative of oppression and poverty and dysfunction in the public imagination.

I resist. I resist because my ancestors deserve more than silence and a loss of memory. All black American ancestors who founded families that endured merit remembrance. There was a reason why my Uncle James Scott left issues of Black Enterprise Magazine on the coffee table at Grandma’s house. Uncle Scott wanted our neutral pathways to associate Blackness with Enterprise. The lesson took with me.

What creates genuine culture and heritage? Not faux Kwanza celebrations or kente cloth of the Ashanti slave trader. What creates real culture and heritage in black American families would be tradition of church and enterprise, Jack and Jill and Alpha Phi Alpha and Howard University and the Boule.

=========

What is the meaning of Old Black Money? Several meanings come to mind.

First, remembrance of Old Black Money lessens the grip of slavery on the black American psyche. It is unhealthy to overdo the slavery thing. No one wants to be remembered at their worst in history. I am still annoyed with the jarring image of a shackled black man at the lynching museum in Alabama. Give it a rest, people. I don’t need to be reminded over and over and over that many black Americans were enslaved. Don’t you see how 30 days of digesting Black Enterprise Magazine in the 1970s did more for black uplift than 30 days of digesting slave stories and images in the 2020s? This is common sense to me but I guess common sense is not so common these days.

Second, non-black writers like Jen need to hear the rest of the story about black people. Like it is wild to me that Jen feared an inability to understand the black ghetto when writing me back in 2019. And I quote myself from Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America:

I appreciate your empathy. It is interesting that, as you show your empathy, you reference not growing up in a black ghetto or having street experiences like Coates. The same goes for me, too, you know. I view black ghettoes and the streets of Coates’ prose as alien places…I was curious why you didn’t try to put yourself in the shoes of upper-middle-class black families? Would you similarly have difficulty seeing the world from the perspective of a married black lawyer whose dad was a lawyer and mom was a dentist? Whose uncle was a lawyer, aunt was a doctor, and grandfather was a doctor? Why doesn’t this slice of life come into your mind as you attempt to put yourself in another person’s shoes?” — p. 28

Third, external locus of control is a poison for black American sense of self. When a commentator called for more movie films about Old Black Money, another commentator replied “That would heavily motivate others. I don't think they'd" want that.” That is external locus of control, dear readers. Why should I care what others think if the value in telling the story of Old Black Money is so motivating and inspirational? Why hand over your individual agency and power to some vague, undefined them out in the land? I have never understood external locus of control. It might be genetic. I can tell you, except for my Dad, my Twyman relations were people of agency. They were buying real estate for 50 cents on the dollar, building sanitation companies, and hair salons. They were building red brick homes with their bare hands. Even my great great grandfather was buying a mansion house for his growing black family in 1871.

Old Black Money reminds us that internal locus of control has always existed in Black America.

Fourth, I was taught that caricatures and stereotypes were the greatest evil in the land. Not oppression or injustice but living in accordance with prejudiced and bigoted type. Do you know whenever I see a black homeless person in downtown San Diego my first thought is always, “where is your self-respect man?” Like you are a living caricature of poor black man. When I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s in suburban Chesterfield County, Virginia, there were no homeless black people. Families took care of their own. Even my quirky Aunt Amy Wilson knew she would always, always have a roof over her head, a red brick home built for Grandma by Uncle James Scott. Enterprise reaps abundance and dividends for family members.

I never saw a homeless person until the mid-1980s in Manhattan. It was a disturbing moment. How could someone not have a home? Where is your family? Today, homeless people are part of the landscape downtown. Times were better in the 1960s and 1970s for people like my Aunt Amy.

Finally, Old Black Money means we no longer think of black Americans as a different species. In reality, there is nothing noble or angelic about black families. People are people. The drive to acquire property knows no race. And this lesson is important to remove the strange mindset of Philo-Blackness.

Conclusion: The video above is great in some ways. There is no Old Black Money family worth $2 trillion but I love the image of family, sense of self and tradition. People are hungry to know the rest of the black American story beyond oppression. I am tired of images of hapless black people in our past. My heart sang over the past five years as I dove into the inner lives of 150 pioneer black lawyers. These are the stories the young should hear, must hear. However, it is so strange from inside my black American family. It is more advantageous to sing the song of activism. It is more soul affirming to wear the kente cloth of the Ashanti slave trader. And as we cast our fortunes with the narrative of external locus of control, families lose memory of the real estate investors in the early 1900s, the summer country home in the late 1800s, the affluent free blacks in the early 1800s who appeared light, bright and almost white, and the ultimate family founder of all, a free black immigrant from London, England who started the American story for thousands of descendants in 1790 at a carpenter’s shop in Charleston, South Carolina.

Maybe one day, Hollywood will produce a movie about James Mitchell, nothing left of him except faint memorial gesturings in an Old Money Black family in America.

Richard Holloway, Sr. (1776 - 1845) Son-in-Law of James Mitchell

Triton, nothing left of him Except in faint memorial gesturings, That were like arms and shoulders in the waves, Here, something in the rise and fall of wind, A sunken voice, both of remembering And of forgetfulness, in alternative strain — Wallace Stevens, Old Money: The Mythology of America’s Upper Class by Nelson W. Aldrich, Jr.