Every person has a family. And every family has a story. This fact leads me to focus on the individual, not the ethnic group so much. There is no one like the above man in my family line dating back to the 1830s. The above person with the Leon Trotsky/John Lennon eyeglasses is a criminal. You are viewing his mug shot. Not only did he break the law but he broke the law in grand fashion. Before his booking, he had been living in Paris and making bombs in the forest with his wife. The plan was to blow up the Tsar of Russia. Fortunately for the Tsar, the man was apprehended.

The would be assassin was named Boris and his wife was named Anna. These two are the great great grandparents of a Substack writer that I follow, Anna Schott. The Rest is History Eventually, Boris and Anna found their way to the United States.

All I got is a former slave great great grandfather who bought a mansion house for his family and founded the Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal church in Hickory Hill. Consider how these different ancestral stories would give rise to a different sense of family over the generations. One family might lean revolutionary whereas another family might lean traditional. My great great grandparents were not making bombs on the farm. They were planting crops and living a Christian life.

Race tells us nothing about a family’s trajectory over generations. Every individual has a family. And every family has a story.

Son, Daugher-in-Law and Grandchildren of my Traditional Great Great Grandfather