[Introduction: People are in tears while people cheer. We cannot go on like this as a country. Reports say the murderer of free speech and civil discourse has been captured. This is a watershed in American history. What are the merits and demerits of a public hanging?]

There are moments in our public history when trust in our fellow man is shattered. People weep in public. Others cheer with the glee of defeated Confederates in April 1865. Political assassination must have consequences. The human condition demands it. So, the question is raised whether a public hanging is appropriate or not? I am not a friend of criminals, let alone those who seek to silence free speech. The murderer since Cain and Abel has been a scourge on humanity. What do we do now?

On September 10, 2025, a major visionary of civil discourse was shot to death in full public view of the world. His wife and children were present. They got to witness everything as Mary Todd Lincoln witnessed the death of her beloved husband and emancipator of slaves.

What do we do so that our instinct for retribution is accommodated in a civil society? We have progressed beyond the days of random hangings of horse thieves in the West. Nor am I suggesting the federal prison be stormed and the assailant hung until he be dead, dead, dead. I do not favor public vigilantism. Law and order must prevail.

So, I engage the question on the table. What are the merits and demerits of a public hanging?

The Merits

It is interesting to me that the murderer of civil discourse disguised himself/herself/ do I care? as a lover of our American republic. The assassin wore an American flag. Like a Confederate spy, the aim was to deceive those of good faith who believed in a better way of America. I learn more about this incident and I see more tears on the television screen.

We cannot live in a country where people keep crying about the loss of leaders of discussion and discourse.

So, I believe closure is needed and promptly. Not the sort of closure cowboys rendered out West to horse thieves. I am talking about a public hanging so that American citizens will feel closure, that the system has removed those who wound public discourse. Public disclosure must be viewed as paramount. A public hanging communicates in the strongest sense that some acts like murder of public discourse will not be accepted in this world, in this country. Once again, we owe it to not just the family of the deceased and their supporters. We owe it to all of us, all of us, who must feel free to express ourselves.

Otherwise, what is the point of being an American? What was the aim of the Constitutional Convention? The American Revolution? The Declaration of Independence? The murder impacted all of us, even those who cheer like defeated Confederates cheered Lincoln’s assassination in April 1865.

A public hanging deters those of evil intent. I know the evidence tends otherwise but I do not trust social justice evidence. I just don’t. Maybe, John Wilkes Booth didn’t care if he faced a public hanging. But his co-conspirators were hung. We may never know how many future political assassinations were prevented by memory of a public hanging.

I walk through the streets every day and perceive a general sense of degradation in the public square. Homeless people walk around up to no good but how do I know? I don’t have my AI app to detect criminals with 95% accuracy. So, I have to expend mental energy to size up the harmless homeless on the street from the annoying panhandler in a supermarket (!) from the criminal.

This week felt like a deterioration in mores and norms for us. It must stop before things further collapse. A public hanging reinforces public order. The public hanging shows severe consequences for severe crimes. And there is no more severe crime than murder of free thought. No more severe crime.

The Demerits

Some may argue a public hanging is barbaric. It harkens back to the days of evil lynchings of black people. The oppressed may be marginalized. That’s the argument. In reply, I suggest murder of free thought in public oppresses everyone of us. It is the tyranny of the murderer. This will not do. What the murderer did was barbaric. So, these arguments do not persuade me. Maybe, I have created a strawman argument. I don’t know. This essay is my essay, so I have the power of agency.

And by the way, no one is marginalized today except maybe lovers of creative expression. A public hanging would communicate to lovers of free speech that we have your back as a society.

And highly sensitive souls continue to cry today about the horror of it all. God, I wish I could curse and swear. These are the moments for profanity, are they not?

Others might argue a public hanging would dehumanize the murderer. We must be delicate and protective of the humanity of everyone, even those like Benedict Arnold and John Wilkes Booth. I am not feeling this argument right now. So we allow the speaker on stage to be “dehumanized” while caring about dehumanizing the murderer? Try another argument on me.

The spectacle of a public hanging would brutalize society. Well, that horse is already out of the barn. The moment the bullet tore through the speaker’s neck on a public stage, that moment of a burst of blood, brutalized millions of viewers and believers in civil discourse. They remain brutalized this morning. The only individual worthy of being brutalized today with a public hanging is the murderer.

Have we forgotten the nightmare of a political assassination? I still feel a tinge of sadness when I recall how John Wilkes Booth brutalized a country in April 1865. Some acts warrant brutality so that the human mind may go on.

Another argument against a public hanging would be the entertainment and spectacle factor. People would treat the public hanging as a pay per view moment. All decorum would be lost. The idea of a dignified execution would be undercut. This is the best demerit for me. I value decorum most highly. Even now with my emotions, I refuse to curse or swear. George Washington would be proud/smile.

Nonetheless, Washington himself was not shy from hanging people in public to send a message. He hung deserters. He hung spies. He would have hung Benedict Arnold to high heaven. Am I less of a man to be troubled nonetheless by a public hanging becoming a cheap spectable?

I do not have a good argument to this position against a public hanging.

Conclusion: I remember how afraid I felt when U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were murdered in cold blood. For many years as a kid, I believed one would be murdered if one participated in political life. That was a horrible lesson to take from political assassinations. It took years for me to grow out of those fears.

My fear today is that many will choose to not engage students on college campuses. Who needs to stress whether an Antifa murderer will end one’s life for an opinion? No one wants death for exercising our American right of free expression. For this reason, a public hanging may be an appropriate punishment for a national wound.

To quote again the Governor of Utah, this is a watershed moment in American history.