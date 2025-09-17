When my wife and I were courting, money was not an issue. We were both No Money. There was never a need to negotiate an understanding as to a shared relationship to money. If anything, I was a little shocked as we talked along the Potomac River in 1990 and my wife-to-be shared that she wanted to spend time at home with our future kids. I had this image of two earners in our future household. I nudged my wife in the early days to go to law school but she knew better. She never took the bait. We grew old together and had the same relationship with money.

I asked my wife this evening about a perennial drama on my mind. “Do you think Old Money has a consciousness of money?” My wife replied, no, Old Money had no awareness of money. And why would she? If money was just there, it would have required awareness, and empathy, to see the world through the eyes of most people. My wife still remembered the $1,000 per plate dinner at a fancy resort in “the South of France.” It was no big deal to the billionaire mom but the expense blew out our budget. Things like that.

I said, I had much respect for Old Money. She could have dated anyone in the world — a Rockefeller, a Du Pont, a Roosevelt, a Kennedy. She fell in love with No Money “Allison.” Much respect on my part for Old Money. My wife replied it wasn’t as if Old Money was living on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She wasn’t raised to be a snob. She grew up in “Poughkeepsie.”

I offered that Allison should ignore the difference in money backgrounds. Allison should put it out of her mind. My wife replied that I lacked empathy. Moreover, Old Money’s “Great Grandparents” would insist upon a prenuptial agreement. That’s what wealthy families did. And the trust fund only provided income to Old Money. Allison would forever be seen as a financial outsider, an object of Old Money’s love fenced off by ancestors of Old Money. There would surely be guardrails put into place against interlopers.

I said, what a way to corrode romance between two young people. Of course, my wife was right. Humans are money conscious. My wife and I never knew these money dynamics in our courtship. It is an odd thing when unearned income gets in the way of simple romance and love. Both Allison and Old Money are as Far Left as the day is long.

Go figure. Luxury Beliefs

The above snippet is a segue to the money troubles of George Washington. Born outside of the highest levels in colonial Virginia, Washington spent much of his young adulthood as a social climber. His marriage to the widower Martha Dandridge Custis boosted Washington firmly into the upper ranks of social gentry in Cavalier Virginia. Washington was a young man who lost his father but made good through marriage and land speculation.

Washington played the part well of a landed gentleman living a life of ease at Mount Vernon. The truth was more nuanced and complex. Washington lived on the edge of money troubles for many years.

As a show of noblesse oblige, Washington sought to waive his salary as President of the United States. It was beneath him to accept a salary of $25,000 per year. This salary was the equivalent of a $917,000 annual salary today. Washington had several motivations. He wanted to give the appearance that he was above financial cares. He was not a mercenary and the office of the President should be above reproach. To Washington, the public image of a gentleman above the financial cares of the world meant everything.

Here is the truth Washington kept from the public.

Since returning home to Mount Vernon on Christmas Eve 1783, the fates had not been kind to Washington. His corn crop failed year after year. His wheat crops failed year after year. His income plunged dramatically. Even as his income nose dived, his expenses shot through the roof. There were the entertainment expenses for innumerable visitors, many unexpected. There were needed renovations on his home. “Short of cash,” Washington was reduced to chasing down debtors like a pedestrian bill collector.

As the Constitional Convention of 1787 began, Washington could not balance his books. He had no earthly idea where he would find the money to pay taxes, until he sold his land holdings. It is little known that Washington was preoccupied with money troubles and worries throughout the Constitutional Convention. “Forced to eliminate debt by selling land, he put up for sale a staggering 32,373 acres in the Ohio Country.” p. 553

In the spring of 1788, Washington had not paid his western taxes for 1785, 1786, and 1787. He sold his lands to pay his taxes. And imagine this scene — the Father of our Country had to rebuff the sheriff of Fairfax County on three occasions when the sheriff came a-calling to collect taxes due on Mount Vernon.

Washington was in a sea of hurt. By June of 1788, he paid his outstanding taxes.

Washington hit rock bottom in March 1789. He had to borrow money so that he could be sworn in as our first President. “Washington needed money to attend his own inauguration as president.” p. 554

Conclusion: Washington would own nearly 70,000 acres of land in Virginia and western regions. And yet he was cash poor for years between 1783 and 1789. Owning five plantations and over 200 slaves was no guarantee of profits. Washington was subject to the vagaries of the weather and drought and infestation. I credit Washington for holding it all together. The American public only knew the man of ease at Mount Vernon. They never knew how close to bankruptcy Washington lived on the edge of his swearing in as President.

And in my final rebuttal to the dogma Blackness is Oppression Nothing Else Matters, know this reality well. The Old Money black American I know has enjoyed greater unearned income privilege in his/her life than Washington ever knew between 1783 and 1789. Maybe, just maybe, there is more to black economic life than Oppression.

