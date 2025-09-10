Winkfield’s Substack

Abigail Starke
4h

:( good idea. Very sad and no need. She was beautiful. Praying.

Noah Otte
1h

Thank you, Winkfield! We need such an app and it should be released in every western country! The brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska was a shocking but preventable tragedy. DeCarlos Brown, Jr. should receive life without parole for this vile murder. But he never should’ve been let out of jail fourteen times. Color has nothing to do with case. The press not covering it for that reason is appalling. He should be charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime. I’m grateful to President Trump for bringing national attention to this case. Joe Biden probably wouldn’t have mentioned it or cared at all. Him being black doesn’t mean excuses should be made for his conduct. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Jesse Owens, Joe Louis, Rosa Parks, Bayard Rustin, Roy Wilkins, Marian Anderson, James Farmer, Isaac Woodard, Medgar Evers, Vernon Jordan, Reverend C.T. Vivian…this isn’t what they fought, sacrificed and in some cases, died for.

DeCarlos Brown, Jr. flipped them all the bird when he did what he did today. Brown spit on Emmett Till, James Chaney and Jimmie Lee Jackson’s graves when he killed Iryna. His actions were a slap in the face to black heroes like Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Dubois, George Washington Carver, Thurgood Marshall, Biddie Mason, Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells, Charles Hamilton Houston, Pauli Murray, Dr. Katherine Johnson, the Harlem Hellfighters, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Monford Point Marines, and Jackie Robinson who gave their blood, sweat and tears to open the doors of opportunity to future generations of black men and women like him. What did he do with it? He threw it in the trash and defecated on it.

Iryna is now in Heaven under the protection of the lord where he can never hurt her again. Mr. Brown has fire and brimstone awaiting him in the afterlife. I don’t envy him at all. This country is in a very dark place and crime and identity politics are completely out of control. It’s time to restore sanity to this nation and I hope to see the American people wake up to this nonsense, I think they are starting to. Let’s all try to spread a little bit more light. Here is a reading list for everyone that can help us build a better America:

• The Virtue of Color-Blindness by Andre Archie

• The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America by Coleman Hughes

• Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress by Steven Pinker

• The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined by Steven Pinker

• Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman

• The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Religion and Politics by Jonathan Haidt

• The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian by Robert D. Kaplan

• A Conspiracy of Decency: The Rescue of Danish Jews During World War II by Emmy E. Werner

• We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity by Dr. Phil McGraw

• Making Peace: The Inside Story of the Good Friday Agreement by George J. Mitchell

