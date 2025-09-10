Imagine a different timeline.

On August 22, 2028, Iryna Zarutska enters a light rail train in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Iryna was born in Ukraine but she fled her war-ravaged home for a new beginning in a peaceful American city. As Iryna steps into the train and looks for a place to sit, her Stop A Thug app starts to ping. Iryna is always on her phone, so she can’t miss the alert. The Stop A Thug app was developed by an AI wunderkind graduate student at MIT. What the app does is to use decade-old Chinese AI technology to alert a phone user when the user is within thirty feet of a criminal. A red alert shows up on Iryna’s phone. Iryna quietly scans the train passengers with her phone and identifies The Monster. There is a 95% probability the male passenger is a criminal. Iryna’s Dad wants his daughter to be safe in the Big City, so he gladly paid the $250 annual subscription for the app. With this information, Iryna keeps her distance from The Monster. She picks a seat at the opposite end of the train.

She lives another day.

The technology is now available to identify criminals with likely a 95% probability using artificial intelligence by now. There would be a market for such an app. My hope is that someone uses AI to develop a user-friendly app so that no one must be stabbed to death on a public train again. And if there is a 5% error rate, I would rather accept that risk and live. https://brainasap.com/ai-predicts-criminal-faces-90-percent-accuracy/

I care not about slogan words like racial equity, restorative justice and systemic racism. I care about keeping my distance from The Monster.

Here is a link showing the last moments of life for Iryna. She did not have the Stop A Thug app in the timeline we live in on August 22, 2025. Her head was buried in her phone inches from The Monster. The Washington Post will hide this link from you. As will the New York Times, NPR and MSNBC. Do not view the link if you know enough already. Do not watch if you are highly sensitive like me. I only offer the link because we all were exposed to loop after loop of the George Floyd demise. https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/4b/8b/2a/4b8b2a07daf3583f9acf110f56a3e66f.mp4

Iryna was not a convicted criminal, so perhaps we should know about her close encounter with The Monster. You decide.

Ukrainian Immigrant Iryna Zarutska