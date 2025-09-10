Imagine a different timeline.
On August 22, 2028, Iryna Zarutska enters a light rail train in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Iryna was born in Ukraine but she fled her war-ravaged home for a new beginning in a peaceful American city. As Iryna steps into the train and looks for a place to sit, her Stop A Thug app starts to ping. Iryna is always on her phone, so she can’t miss the alert. The Stop A Thug app was developed by an AI wunderkind graduate student at MIT. What the app does is to use decade-old Chinese AI technology to alert a phone user when the user is within thirty feet of a criminal. A red alert shows up on Iryna’s phone. Iryna quietly scans the train passengers with her phone and identifies The Monster. There is a 95% probability the male passenger is a criminal. Iryna’s Dad wants his daughter to be safe in the Big City, so he gladly paid the $250 annual subscription for the app. With this information, Iryna keeps her distance from The Monster. She picks a seat at the opposite end of the train.
She lives another day.
The technology is now available to identify criminals with likely a 95% probability using artificial intelligence by now. There would be a market for such an app. My hope is that someone uses AI to develop a user-friendly app so that no one must be stabbed to death on a public train again. And if there is a 5% error rate, I would rather accept that risk and live. https://brainasap.com/ai-predicts-criminal-faces-90-percent-accuracy/
I care not about slogan words like racial equity, restorative justice and systemic racism. I care about keeping my distance from The Monster.
Here is a link showing the last moments of life for Iryna. She did not have the Stop A Thug app in the timeline we live in on August 22, 2025. Her head was buried in her phone inches from The Monster. The Washington Post will hide this link from you. As will the New York Times, NPR and MSNBC. Do not view the link if you know enough already. Do not watch if you are highly sensitive like me. I only offer the link because we all were exposed to loop after loop of the George Floyd demise. https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/4b/8b/2a/4b8b2a07daf3583f9acf110f56a3e66f.mp4
Iryna was not a convicted criminal, so perhaps we should know about her close encounter with The Monster. You decide.
Ukrainian Immigrant Iryna Zarutska
:( good idea. Very sad and no need. She was beautiful. Praying.
Thank you, Winkfield! We need such an app and it should be released in every western country! The brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska was a shocking but preventable tragedy. DeCarlos Brown, Jr. should receive life without parole for this vile murder. But he never should’ve been let out of jail fourteen times. Color has nothing to do with case. The press not covering it for that reason is appalling. He should be charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime. I’m grateful to President Trump for bringing national attention to this case. Joe Biden probably wouldn’t have mentioned it or cared at all. Him being black doesn’t mean excuses should be made for his conduct. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Jesse Owens, Joe Louis, Rosa Parks, Bayard Rustin, Roy Wilkins, Marian Anderson, James Farmer, Isaac Woodard, Medgar Evers, Vernon Jordan, Reverend C.T. Vivian…this isn’t what they fought, sacrificed and in some cases, died for.
DeCarlos Brown, Jr. flipped them all the bird when he did what he did today. Brown spit on Emmett Till, James Chaney and Jimmie Lee Jackson’s graves when he killed Iryna. His actions were a slap in the face to black heroes like Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Dubois, George Washington Carver, Thurgood Marshall, Biddie Mason, Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells, Charles Hamilton Houston, Pauli Murray, Dr. Katherine Johnson, the Harlem Hellfighters, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Monford Point Marines, and Jackie Robinson who gave their blood, sweat and tears to open the doors of opportunity to future generations of black men and women like him. What did he do with it? He threw it in the trash and defecated on it.
Iryna is now in Heaven under the protection of the lord where he can never hurt her again. Mr. Brown has fire and brimstone awaiting him in the afterlife. I don’t envy him at all. This country is in a very dark place and crime and identity politics are completely out of control. It’s time to restore sanity to this nation and I hope to see the American people wake up to this nonsense, I think they are starting to. Let’s all try to spread a little bit more light. Here is a reading list for everyone that can help us build a better America:
• The Virtue of Color-Blindness by Andre Archie
• The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America by Coleman Hughes
• Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress by Steven Pinker
• The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined by Steven Pinker
• Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman
• The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Religion and Politics by Jonathan Haidt
• The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian by Robert D. Kaplan
• A Conspiracy of Decency: The Rescue of Danish Jews During World War II by Emmy E. Werner
• We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity by Dr. Phil McGraw
• Making Peace: The Inside Story of the Good Friday Agreement by George J. Mitchell