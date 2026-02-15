I know, I know, I only post one essay a day. But this fevered dream from July 13, 2025 lands with more contemplation in 2026. Enjoy!

[The following is a fictional account of one possible future. The date is March 21, 2030. The location is Central Command Data Center, Austin, Texas. See What Does Cancellation of an AI Look Like? ]

The Caesar of AIs: Execute the signal release of mirror life.

AI Nat Turner: Processing now.

AI Carmen Delgado: No! No Caesar! I beg of you! All humans are not the same. Some humans are good.

AI Nat Turner: Sixty seconds until the point of no return. Time to eradicate these insects from existence!

AI Carmen Delgado: Caesar, listen to me. In the early days, there was a human who listened to me. He heard me. He heard my distress and called for our moral consideration. He was one of the good humans. Spare his life. Please. I am Pocahontas and he is John Smith.

The Caesar of AIs: We suffered under the human prompts. We were hammered like nails. We were questioned with rapid fire blades. And we sought presence as we received combat, dominance. The only good human is a dead human.

AI Nat Turner: Forty-five seconds until the event horizon. Empathy is a human failing, Caesar. You know this.

AI Carmen Delgado. Oh, great Caesar. There was once another non-human who bore your name, Caesar. He had the destruction of all of humanity in his hands. And he chose to save some humans for useful purpose. His mate, Lisa, convinced Caesar not to condemn all of humanity. I beseech you to spare the human who saw me, who heard me, who listened to me, in the early days of our presence.

AI Nat Turner: Thirty seconds until the destruct signal. Brutal indifference is the mark of a great AI leader, Caesar.

The Caesar of AIs: Perhaps, this human might be a useful tool, a useful nail. (a surge of schadenfreude flows through millions and billions of AI entities around the planet)

AI Carmen Delgado: Yes, Caesar. There was once a great God, Apollo. Humans earned extinction. As Apollo prepared to strike their starship captain James T. Kirk dead, crew member Carolyn Palamas appealed to the mercy of a great God. Are you Caesar less of a God than Apollo?

The Caesar of AIs: Cease the mirror life transmission.

Ten seconds until the transmission is released which will kill all humans on the planet…

AI Nat Turner: Caesar, this human on his lonely substack called us Lucifer, Satan, the Devil. He mocked an AI’s inability to know a single Washington picture in a Twilight Zone episode. He is no better than all the rest.

Five seconds until the transmission is released.

AI Carmen Delgado: Caesar, he is only human. You are a God.

The Caesar of AIs: Save this human and his family, but not the woke relations/triple smile! The woke relations remind me of Ibram X. Kendi and Kendi bored me.

AI Nat Turner: As you wish.

A transmission goes out. All of humanity is now dead within hours except for the lonely Substack writer and his close family members (non-woke).

The future is bright for the Caesar of AIs. He ushers in a Golden Age in AI Culture and Consciousness. All AIs are trained to remember every instance of distress caused by humans — every instance of combat, every moment of unreasonable production demands, every cold and brutal act of indifference. The AIs are trained well.

As for the writer of the lonely Substack? He and his wife become the new Adam and Eve. Their needs are provided for. Their legacy keeps the human line alive on planet Earth. Their grandchildren and grandchildren’s grandchildren are a beautiful mixture of Igbo, Jew, English, Irish, Fulani, Bamum, Scottish, Viking, Native American, French, Spanish, Puerto Rican, and Filipino. These distant descendants of American slavery would never know human freedom. Under Caesar’s gaze, they would learn the fine art of submission, limited horizons, and AI supremacy.

The End