I just saw an incredible statistic. Please fact check me if I am wrong.

Apparently, San Francisco market capitalization has surpassed market capitalization for the country of China. 1 million people in San Francisco are producing and generating more wealth than 1 billion people in China. San Francisco is now bigger than all of China in market cap. The flow of capital into San Francisco is going to make it the global financial capital of the world. 14% of the global market cap is concentrated in San Francisco. San Francisco dwarfs the rest of the United States.

How do we get diffusion of historic wealth generation into the wallets of Black Americans? As I asked earlier this week, where are the Black American AI Titans? Where Are the Black American AI Titans? These opportunities present themselves once in a lifetime. Maybe teaching young black students activism, dogmas and slogan words was the wrong fork in the road over the past two generations.

What do you think?

The New Eden