“We read Russian literature because the novels tell us the truth about who we are and what we are.” —Why You Should Read Russian Literature by Jessica Hooten Wilson, December 13, 2018 (as quoted in The Touch of the Russian Novelist, March 3, 2024)

[Introduction: I am at peace with the world this morning. It is the festive season. The house is quiet. Soft music plays. All the elements are in play for arrival of the muse. Before I continue, I must acknowledge the movement afoot in Israel to award Ahmed al-Ahmed recognition as “Righteous Among the Nations.” Ahmed risked his life so that others might live. He wrestled a long gun out of the hands of a murderer at Bondi, Australia. My humanity feels the light shines in the darkness. And the darkness has not overcome it. If there is a Jewish Nobel for Saving Jews, Ahmed al-Ahmed Just Won It

Ahmed is a righteous man. “He is what we call ‘righteous among nations' like Oscar Schindler during the holocaust. A true hero!”

Let us begin.]

As the song asks, “If your heart isn’t in it, why can’t you tell me so?” If Your Heart Isn’t In It I believe in the power of the novel. I believe uncomfortable truths reduced to story can enlighten us as humans about the human condition. We need more radical vulnerability in the written word. For days and weeks and months, I saw potential in a young writer. I was excited and inspired to help her find her way. Dear readers, I became more Catholic than the Pope. I thought out timelines and daily word targets. I pressed about character development. Was there emotional transparency in the husband? Did the minister display uncommon courage or common weakness as a man? And how does one show depth, not surface words, but nuance and complexity in human attraction?

How does one show inexplicable interest over chapters?

Cause you love me baby the way I want to be loved — music playing right now

The novel ran out of gas. The young novelist began to miss daily word targets. The breaks between writing became longer and longer. And then one day a shy admission that she had lost interest in the story. The story was boring. It was no longer interesting. The characters meant nothing anymore. And that was fine with me. One has to feel the calling to devote months and years to a global story. I understood the slow decline of desire.

=========

But what is the connection between the decline of a young novelist and the novelist downstairs, you may ask? The connections that come to mind are the following:

First, I feel an urge to mentor young writers. I am not sure where this compulsion comes from. Perhaps, it can be found in my hardwired personality as an INFP. I feel called to help others. Once as a law professor, I went so far beyond the call of duty that I inspired and urged a student to submit her final paper for publication in a law review. Who does that? Rest assured my colleagues were not so invested in their students as published authors. One thing led to another and, much to her surprise, my student’s paper was accepted by the Women’s Law Journal.

I saw possibility in a student who did not see possibility in herself. That is me as a teacher and life coach.

Second, the novelist downstairs is a born writer. She is touched with fire as I am. We joke about my spectrum-like behavior and I return the favor. Just last night, we were joking about my Dad and how people never connected the dots “….” The novelist downstairs has a wicked sense of humor. She reminds me of Beloved Cousin and my Cousin Bruce. She is hyper observant about life and these creatures we call humans.

Third, I see these personality traits and my mind goes into full mentor mode. You love to read. You have nearly every book ever written about Emily Dickinson. You see deeply into others. You must have stepped right out of a novelist’s dream. Why do you hesitate? Write the Great American Novel!

Fourth, the would-be novelist downstairs has a crazy distinctive observational position on life. She can mouth the dogmas and slogan words, unlike me of another place and time. However, she knows what it feels like to be the child of Ivy League educated black American parents. She knows the uncomfortable questions from total strangers as she wears a Harvard sweatshirt at the San Diego zoo. She knows the expectation from birth of Yale as manifest destiny. That destiny is unique for a young black American and deserves remembrance in an American novel. Only she can write those feelings. I cannot.

She knows the feeling of legacy as just being there — fourth generation Jack and Jill, an ancestor in history books, the loss of the summer home at Sag Harbor. As I feel about Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church, she grew up feeling about Pierson College. I also felt a public suburban school was a supreme blessing. The novelist downstairs knows of private schools as a given, as a home.

Finally, the novelist downstairs can move fluidly between references to Alpha Kappa Alpha, New England boarding schools, feeling more privileged than Virginia relations and less than wealthy classmates in the same day. Those are cultural code-switching experiences readers should read about. Life is more nuanced and complex than Blackness Is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters.

Conclusion: Although I see potential, I must remember that the calling to write a novel must come from within. One must feel driven over weeks, months and years. I started writing my novel, Gotterdammerung, in the year 2013. That was a long, long time ago. For years, the novel just sat and gathered dust. I returned to it when I felt inspiration, the loving hand of the muse. One day, the young novelist downstairs mocked my efforts as only teenagers can. No one will read this novel except for old black lawyers. And, as you know if you are reading Gotterdammerung, those words of a teenager found their way into my novel.

Novels reflect profound feelings. Those who write novels care about incongruence of life, secret lives of the moral and ethical, the light of truth in the darkness of despair. We read novels to better understand ourselves. We write novels to better understand others. Could it be that I can see these things but the young novelist downstairs must be ready to bare her soul first? And that she doesn’t have to choose the life of a novelist?

My blood family is blessed with an air of the poetic. We did not choose to be moved by the lyrical in our lives. It just happened in a divine sort of way. I think we all have known loss but we live in the coming of a better time. And therein we find the strength to carry on. My heart knows the well-written novel that uses everything as material will be our salvation as a people.

But for now, the young novelist downstairs sews and remembers her quirky grandfather. Connect the dots….