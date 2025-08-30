[Introduction: The following essay is for pure fun. Any resemblance to people, living or dead, is coincidental.]

So, you want to live by the playbook of Old Black Money. Where do you begin? Where do you start? Is it too late if you come from No Money? Have no fear, dear reader. After over sixty years of observation, I have discerned certain rules for living life that will elevate, and keep, you in the exalted ranks of Old Black Money. You don’t need a trust fund, although a trust fund never hurts. What you need is a mindset.

The Old Black Money Handbook

Do Not Propose Marriage to Your Cousin. I know, I know, you are tempted. She is cute and attractive. You have the same last name. You share the same summer memories in the Hamptons. Neither of you could grow an Afro if your life depended upon it. You understand one another well and why not. You’re family. What better way to keep assets in the family? Listen to me. You are not a Roosevelt. Don’t do it.

Date Our Kind of People. What do I mean? Date someone who will pull you up. Some social circles resonate with connections and contacts. If you come across the Mayor’s daughter and she is unattached, ask her out. She probably travels in positive circles and has aspirations of high aim. Harvard, Yale and Stanford are other fertile grounds for promising girlfriends and boyfriends. I’m going to throw in Dartmouth College for good measure.

Jack and Jill. Jack and Jill is in a unique category of its own. Consider it a calling card for automatic connection in Black America. There are about 45,000 black people who have memories of Teen Conference. But suppose you’re not a card carrying member? Maybe, you are a S——- and the San Francisco chapter blackballed you for petty reasons. Here’s what you do — when you are dating a serious boyfriend, don’t ask Are You In Jack and Jill? Always ask What Jack and Jill Chapter do you belong to? This latter question presumes an intimacy with Jack and Jill. You flatter the listener who will place you on a higher pedestal. And perception is half the battle if you wanna be perceived as Old Black Money.

Bend Down on Your Knee and Propose Marriage. Tradition goes a long way in Old Black Money circles. Parents and Grandparents are ever alert to how a would be suitor carries oneself. Ask the Dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage. I did which racked up a few brownie points with Grandmother-in-Law.

Comus Club versus Cosmos Club. If you are going to play in the Old Black Money lane, you must know the difference between the Comus Club and the Cosmos Club. Confuse the two and someone’s grandmother will call you out on it. The Comus Club is a prestigious all-black men’s club in Brooklyn which has been around for 95 years. They sponsor invitation-only events. Over nine decades, less than 250 men have been invited. The Comus Club should be your element. You have memories of the elegant Christmas party and gala when Mayor David Dinkins spoke and was honored. The Cosmos Club is a 501 private social club in Washington, D.C., that was founded by John Wesley Powell in 1878 as a gentlemen's club for those interested in science. Among its stated goals is, "The advancement of its members in science, literature, and art and also their mutual improvement by social intercourse." If you confuse the two august clubs, you are outside the perimeter of Old Black Money.

Bachelor’s Party. Here’s a tip — did you have your Bachelor’s Party at the Comus Club? Or, the Harvard Club of New York?

Get Married at the Chapel. Once again, it is about respect for tradition which distinguishes Old Black Money from New Money and No Money. So, go for the grand wedding ceremony at the bride’s family church. The Beach at the Inkwell would work equally well. Even the Rankin Chapel at Howard University sets a nice tone of respect for ancestors. Never get married at the Elvis Presley Chapel on the Strip in Las Vegas or the local clerk’s office. You can do so but we’re aiming for Old Black Money in this handbook.

The Honeymoon. Defer to tradition. Honor one’s ancestors. If your bride’s great great grandfather made a life for himself and his wife in Bermuda, celebrate your new marriage on Bermuda. Stroll by the old home on Barber’s Alley and create memories for the family album. One day, you can share these pictures of you in Bermuda shorts with your kids.

Marriage before Children. Need it be said but, alas, I will say it. Marriage before Children.

Names for Children. Before the children are conceived, Old Black Money families are agonizing and debating what should the children be named. There are five principles to keep in mind as you engage this most weighty of family duties. First, one has been thinking about names for one’s children since grade school. Names are a serious endeavor for Old Black Money families. Names are the result of years of advance thought and planning. Second, each child should be named after an ancestor, preferably two ancestors. There is a lack of imagination when it comes to names. Names honor those who have gone before us. Third, three names are more prestigious than two names. Four names are more prestigious than three names. I am not sure why but think of it as roots underneath an oak tree. The more roots, the more grounded is the tree. The more names one carries from birth, the more rooted one is in one’s family’s past. I learned this pattern from my Grandma, Rosa Nell Brown Twyman Jackson. This is what Old Black Money families do. One can recognize the pattern. Adam Clayton Powell, III.; Spottswood William Robinson IV, John Hamilton McWhorter V. Fifth, family founders are named Sr., ergo Judge Robert B. Watts Sr. Jr. is more prestigious than Sr. III is more prestigious than Jr. IV is more prestigious than III. V is more prestigious than IV. Adam Clayton Powell IV

Bassinet. When the baby is brought home from the hospital, tradition is there on day one. Mother and Grandmother have preserved the baby bassinet in the family for over a century. With most tender loving care, the new baby named Nelson Winthrop Aldrich IV (or something equally recycled) is gently laid to rest in a bassinet that his ancestors slept in two or three generations ago. When the baby grows out of the bassinet, the next new baby uses the bassinet and then the next new baby until there are no more children. At this point, Grandmother retrieves the bassinet until the day when her own great grandchildren are born and the bassinet is enlisted in service once again.

Armoire. Furniture is handed down over the generations in Old Black Money families. In some families, there is the cherished piano of great-grandfather, the international pianist and “Music Professor.” Other families prominently use an armoire from the old summer place, furniture used by great-grandfather. There is an emphasis on using the furniture pieces of ancestors. Once again, a concern for tradition.

Ancestors on the Wall One enters the home and one is greeted by a great great grandfather who made a name for himself in the history books. A feeling tone is set for the family every day as they enter and exit the house. Everyone is just the latest link in a cycle of family from the 1830s through today to an unimaginable future. Of course, there are modern pictures on the walls, black and white pictures of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the balloon over Monticello in Charlottesville, the family gathering at Sunset Cliffs. And yet the past remains present. There is the college class of 1919 on the wall which is a conversation starter for a new girlfriend, there is the 1845 oil portrait of a 4x great grandfather downstairs. Memory is remembered in these homes.

Speak No Ill Of Black People in Public. In my experience, there is an unwritten prohibition against speaking ill of black people in public. The result is a distorted perception of black opinion in the public square. This mindset probably derives from the bad old days of American slavery and Jim Crow segregation. Today, the dogma serves no useful function and may be a net negative as poor behavior is not held to account. One aiming for good standing in Old Black Money should probably hold their tongue when it comes to critique of black people.

Associations. Old Black Money loves their clubs, associations and societies. As an outsider looking in, I perceive Alpha Phi Alpha and the Boule as ideal fellowship groups for men of a certain station in life. Similarly and for women, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta signal to others one belongs to Our Kind of People. It is all interesting to me how invested Old Black Money types are in these groups. It is what it is. These are the groups to join should one wish insider status.

Understatement. An Old Black Money denizen is understated. If one is secure in one’s place in the world, there is no need to jump on a soapbox and proclaim, “Look at me!” Those who count will know what’s up. For example, in a casual conversation at a birthday party, one laments how one’s aunt should retire from Congress now. It is about time. Or, one’s uncle was Medgar Evers. Or, one was in Jack and Jill with the kids of Malcolm X as an aside. Or, one presumes one’s kids attend private schools. Or, money is just there. How can I find meaning and purpose in life?