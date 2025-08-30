The Old Black Money Handbook
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
[Introduction: The following essay is for pure fun. Any resemblance to people, living or dead, is coincidental.]
So, you want to live by the playbook of Old Black Money. Where do you begin? Where do you start? Is it too late if you come from No Money? Have no fear, dear reader. After over sixty years of observation, I have discerned certain rules for living life that will elevate, and keep, you in the exalted ranks of Old Black Money. You don’t need a trust fund, although a trust fund never hurts. What you need is a mindset.
The Old Black Money Handbook
Do Not Propose Marriage to Your Cousin. I know, I know, you are tempted. She is cute and attractive. You have the same last name. You share the same summer memories in the Hamptons. Neither of you could grow an Afro if your life depended upon it. You understand one another well and why not. You’re family. What better way to keep assets in the family?
Listen to me. You are not a Roosevelt. Don’t do it.
Date Our Kind of People. What do I mean? Date someone who will pull you up. Some social circles resonate with connections and contacts. If you come across the Mayor’s daughter and she is unattached, ask her out. She probably travels in positive circles and has aspirations of high aim. Harvard, Yale and Stanford are other fertile grounds for promising girlfriends and boyfriends. I’m going to throw in Dartmouth College for good measure.
Jack and Jill. Jack and Jill is in a unique category of its own. Consider it a calling card for automatic connection in Black America. There are about 45,000 black people who have memories of Teen Conference. But suppose you’re not a card carrying member? Maybe, you are a S——- and the San Francisco chapter blackballed you for petty reasons. Here’s what you do — when you are dating a serious boyfriend, don’t ask Are You In Jack and Jill? Always ask What Jack and Jill Chapter do you belong to? This latter question presumes an intimacy with Jack and Jill. You flatter the listener who will place you on a higher pedestal. And perception is half the battle if you wanna be perceived as Old Black Money.
Bend Down on Your Knee and Propose Marriage. Tradition goes a long way in Old Black Money circles. Parents and Grandparents are ever alert to how a would be suitor carries oneself. Ask the Dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage. I did which racked up a few brownie points with Grandmother-in-Law.
Comus Club versus Cosmos Club. If you are going to play in the Old Black Money lane, you must know the difference between the Comus Club and the Cosmos Club. Confuse the two and someone’s grandmother will call you out on it. The Comus Club is a prestigious all-black men’s club in Brooklyn which has been around for 95 years. They sponsor invitation-only events. Over nine decades, less than 250 men have been invited. The Comus Club should be your element. You have memories of the elegant Christmas party and gala when Mayor David Dinkins spoke and was honored.
The Cosmos Club is a 501 private social club in Washington, D.C., that was founded by John Wesley Powell in 1878 as a gentlemen's club for those interested in science. Among its stated goals is, "The advancement of its members in science, literature, and art and also their mutual improvement by social intercourse."
If you confuse the two august clubs, you are outside the perimeter of Old Black Money.
Bachelor’s Party. Here’s a tip — did you have your Bachelor’s Party at the Comus Club? Or, the Harvard Club of New York?
Get Married at the Chapel. Once again, it is about respect for tradition which distinguishes Old Black Money from New Money and No Money. So, go for the grand wedding ceremony at the bride’s family church. The Beach at the Inkwell would work equally well. Even the Rankin Chapel at Howard University sets a nice tone of respect for ancestors.
Never get married at the Elvis Presley Chapel on the Strip in Las Vegas or the local clerk’s office. You can do so but we’re aiming for Old Black Money in this handbook.
The Honeymoon. Defer to tradition. Honor one’s ancestors. If your bride’s great great grandfather made a life for himself and his wife in Bermuda, celebrate your new marriage on Bermuda. Stroll by the old home on Barber’s Alley and create memories for the family album. One day, you can share these pictures of you in Bermuda shorts with your kids.
Marriage before Children. Need it be said but, alas, I will say it. Marriage before Children.
Names for Children. Before the children are conceived, Old Black Money families are agonizing and debating what should the children be named. There are five principles to keep in mind as you engage this most weighty of family duties. First, one has been thinking about names for one’s children since grade school. Names are a serious endeavor for Old Black Money families. Names are the result of years of advance thought and planning. Second, each child should be named after an ancestor, preferably two ancestors. There is a lack of imagination when it comes to names. Names honor those who have gone before us. Third, three names are more prestigious than two names. Four names are more prestigious than three names. I am not sure why but think of it as roots underneath an oak tree. The more roots, the more grounded is the tree. The more names one carries from birth, the more rooted one is in one’s family’s past. I learned this pattern from my Grandma, Rosa Nell Brown Twyman Jackson. This is what Old Black Money families do. One can recognize the pattern. Adam Clayton Powell, III.; Spottswood William Robinson IV, John Hamilton McWhorter V. Fifth, family founders are named Sr., ergo Judge Robert B. Watts Sr. Jr. is more prestigious than Sr. III is more prestigious than Jr. IV is more prestigious than III. V is more prestigious than IV.
Adam Clayton Powell IV
Bassinet. When the baby is brought home from the hospital, tradition is there on day one. Mother and Grandmother have preserved the baby bassinet in the family for over a century. With most tender loving care, the new baby named Nelson Winthrop Aldrich IV (or something equally recycled) is gently laid to rest in a bassinet that his ancestors slept in two or three generations ago. When the baby grows out of the bassinet, the next new baby uses the bassinet and then the next new baby until there are no more children. At this point, Grandmother retrieves the bassinet until the day when her own great grandchildren are born and the bassinet is enlisted in service once again.
Armoire. Furniture is handed down over the generations in Old Black Money families. In some families, there is the cherished piano of great-grandfather, the international pianist and “Music Professor.” Other families prominently use an armoire from the old summer place, furniture used by great-grandfather. There is an emphasis on using the furniture pieces of ancestors. Once again, a concern for tradition.
Ancestors on the Wall One enters the home and one is greeted by a great great grandfather who made a name for himself in the history books. A feeling tone is set for the family every day as they enter and exit the house. Everyone is just the latest link in a cycle of family from the 1830s through today to an unimaginable future. Of course, there are modern pictures on the walls, black and white pictures of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the balloon over Monticello in Charlottesville, the family gathering at Sunset Cliffs.
And yet the past remains present. There is the college class of 1919 on the wall which is a conversation starter for a new girlfriend, there is the 1845 oil portrait of a 4x great grandfather downstairs. Memory is remembered in these homes.
Speak No Ill Of Black People in Public. In my experience, there is an unwritten prohibition against speaking ill of black people in public. The result is a distorted perception of black opinion in the public square. This mindset probably derives from the bad old days of American slavery and Jim Crow segregation. Today, the dogma serves no useful function and may be a net negative as poor behavior is not held to account.
One aiming for good standing in Old Black Money should probably hold their tongue when it comes to critique of black people.
Associations. Old Black Money loves their clubs, associations and societies. As an outsider looking in, I perceive Alpha Phi Alpha and the Boule as ideal fellowship groups for men of a certain station in life. Similarly and for women, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta signal to others one belongs to Our Kind of People. It is all interesting to me how invested Old Black Money types are in these groups.
It is what it is. These are the groups to join should one wish insider status.
Understatement. An Old Black Money denizen is understated. If one is secure in one’s place in the world, there is no need to jump on a soapbox and proclaim, “Look at me!” Those who count will know what’s up. For example, in a casual conversation at a birthday party, one laments how one’s aunt should retire from Congress now. It is about time. Or, one’s uncle was Medgar Evers. Or, one was in Jack and Jill with the kids of Malcolm X as an aside. Or, one presumes one’s kids attend private schools. Or, money is just there. How can I find meaning and purpose in life?
To the Manor Born. Or, one whispers that one’s ancestors believed they were to the manor born. And the listener is sworn to secrecy as to admit such a thing of ancestors is gauche. There is ever a concern for grace, for putting others at ease. I get it, and this desire to downplay is central to the personality of Old Black Money. Old Black Money is not gauche, or rough as my cousin Rosa might have said.
One distances oneself from the accomplishments of ancestors. Better to be modest about things.
Sense of Loss. Scholars, writers and intellectuals do not examine this idea much in the literature. However, I detect an underlying sense of loss, and sadness, in some Old Black Money families. There is the Mom who would love to buy her great great grandfather’s ancestral home which had been in the family since the 1840s but she cannot afford the purchase. And because she cannot afford to buy her ancestor’s home, she feels she has let down her famous ancestor. There is the great great grandchild who wishes she had known the family place in the Hamptons before it was sold. There is the descendant who wishes that the family cemetery from 1823 was intact but it is forever gone. Or, the descendant who searched for an ancestor’s grave from 1887 with no success.
Or, the descendants who visit the old country place up in Connecticut from the 1870s and feel removed from the larger Black American story somewhat.
Not Loud. These people are pleasant and reserved. If they suspect mistreatment in a restaurant, they will never patronize the place again. They will not create antics and drama, dine and dash as they say.
Intelligent. If one wants to be Old Black Money, one must be intelligent. One must be capable of looking someone in the eye during a conversation. It helps to be well-read with a wealth of information to draw upon at a dinner or gala event. I am reminded of someone who interviewed for admissions to a private school at the age of five. The officer asked the applicant to say his numbers, letters and colors. The youngster did so. And then, unprompted, he repeated himself in Spanish. This story made the rounds at the private school and left a good impression of the applicant’s family.
Poise. Excel at the fine art of poise so that it becomes second-nature. According to the dictionary, poise is having a composed and self-assured manner. I know of a young twelve-year-old who interviewed for admission at a top private school. High intelligence was a given. What really stayed with me was how the admissions officer was wowed by the student’s poise. Where did that supreme poise come from? Her family, parents and grandparents and greatgrandparents.
If one wants to be Old Black Money, create a home eco-system where composure and self-assuredness is rewarded. Model poise as parents and grandparents. Doesn’t take a trust fund or tons of money. It just takes a mindset which is free.
Manners. Old Black Money parents and grandparents emphasize manners. They model manners. Say please and thank you. These simple words create social capital in the larger world. I know of someone arguably of the Old Black Money class. A total stranger remarked upon his upbringing and manners. When one goes out into the world, how you comport yourself is how others will perceive you. If you act ill-mannered, you will be treated like an ill-mannered person.
Manners should become second-nature in the home. Please and thank you should be automatic. In my experience, Old Black Money grandmothers will step in should grandchildren forget their manners. Maybe, I am an alien from outer space.
You want to be the sort of person in public that other people want to be around. Manners assure that people want to be around Old Black Money types. Just my observation.
Summer Camp. Every Old Black Money family has summer camp as part of its curriculum. In many cases, the summer camp has been part of the family experience for generations. Moms drop off their kids and they see former camp mates who are now dropping off their own children. Summer camp instills values of nature, adventure, resilience, self-reliance and shared memories. Like Jack and Jill and the Comus Club, Alpha Phi Alpha and the Boule, summer camp becomes another marker of one’s training and upbringing.
Books in the Home. Books are valued in the home. Grandparents and parents model reading as fundamental. To be a good reader is to be exposed to the larger world.
Private Lives. Old Black Money families live private lives. They do not beat their chest for attention. To be honest, that was the mission of grandparents and greatgrandparents. The descendants are content to stress baby names, to vet the top pre-schools in town, to size up the families in the local Jack and Jill chapter, to attend their Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority meetings on the weekends, and to get the children into the Ivy League.
These are private endeavors for a private people.
Handwritten Notes. One learns in Jack and Jill the value of handwritten notes. I still remember the handwritten note that my older son sent to my wife. He thanked Mom profusely for enrolling the children in Jack and Jill. It was an instructive moment.
A Foreign Language. Old Black Money children should learn a second, if not a third, language. My kids all can speak Spanish. There is also Italian and broken German in the mix. As a result, they will be prepared and comfortable in the larger world like Austria, Italy, Spain and Mexico. It is about silent social capital.
No Flashy Boat. I have yet to come across a flashy boat. Just saying.
Gold Coast, Washington, D.C. There are certain places known by many Old Black Money types. One place would be the Gold Coast in upper Northwest, Washington, D.C. Once upon a time, a high percentage of black law firm partners, doctors and Howard faculty members lived in this leafy neighborhood. If one can claim family memories of the Gold Coast, one has checked another box.
Montgomery County, Maryland. I know a Jack and Jill young man who grew up in San Diego. He was floored by what Jack and Jill meant in Montgomery County, Maryland. Way more status and prestige than the San Diego chapter. All of this is to say that it is good to belong to the Montgomery County chapter of Jack and Jill. Another box to check if one is striving for the Old Black Money lane in life.
Loafers and Shoes. I have owned my pair of dress loafers since the 1990s. Whenever I wear out the sole, I go to the cobbler and have my shoes re-soled. I must have paid around 15 visits to the cobbler over the years. I love my loafers and see no reason to buy new dress shoes. I suspect Old Black Money shares my desire to keep comfortable loafers for decades.
Why spend money on a new pair of shoes?
Kitchen Refrigerator as an Event Planner. The kitchen refrigerator is a fine white board for family activities. Everything from soccer games to football games to baseball games to water polo is on the refrigerator. Maybe, all families do the same thing. Could be. I don’t know.
Rowing, Crew and Squash. Who’s up for crew? A match of squash at the club?
Courtesy. One will go far in life if one is courteous towards others. I find courtesy is drilled into Old Black Money teenagers. They are pleasant, well-spoken and eager to please adults. My wife was talking about this trait the other day. She mocked the faux courtesy of some but it is a common trait, and it works well on adults.
One has to search long and hard to find a rude, feral Old Black Money child.
It is all about the Family. Let’s return to the family. It is the mission of everyone to maintain the family in space and time. For example, tomorrow is my birthday. Happy birthday to me. If I am correct, I will be awakened by my wife. She will hold up the phone and all of my adult children will sing Happy Birthday Dad. They will call in from San Francisco, Austria and Connecticut. It is our family ritual which brings us together on special days. I suspect this virtue is a marker for Old Black Money families.
It doesn’t take money to create family rituals. It takes a Mom, a Dad and children who love themselves and family.
Community Service. The idea of giving back to the community is fundamental to Old Black Money. Everyone belongs to a community service organization, it feels like. Everyone donates to a charity. Everyone feels blessed and that blessings create an obligation towards others. If you are selfish and uncaring about your fellow man, you will not make it in Old Black Money.
Community service is part of the curriculum from the age of two in Jack and Jill.
Attention is Frowned Upon. My young writer friend has urged me to go hard-core social media. X, Instagram, Tik Tock, You Tube — you know the things. I can’t do it. I don’t want the attention. In fact, I even use a typewriter as my Substack avatar as opposed to my picture. I think Old Black Money types have a visceral distaste for fanfare. One’s actions should speak for themselves. I got that attitude from my family way back.
By this point, it is just part of my ethos.
The Forged Will Dilemma. If one calls attention to one’s self, one might invite the unwelcomed eye of an evil cousin who wants something for nothing. Who needs the drama of a forged will? For good reason, people remember people up to no good. Better to remain in the shadows. Self-preservation makes sense. I was talking with my wife the other day. An Old Black Family in San Diego was scammed out of property. A variant on the forged will dilemma. So sad when one has to worry about criminal relations.
Wear Grandmother’s Dresses. All that is old is new again. I have found granddaughters get a kick out of wearing dresses that belonged to grandmothers. Maybe, it is a style thing but the trend is in keeping with the idea of tradition and family.
Same Polo Shirts and Khaki Trousers. Is there ever a need to wear something new? My basic uniform over the years has been a polo shirt and khaki trousers in public. Once when we were traveling to Tucson, I forget to wear my khaki trousers in my car. I wore sweatpants for comfort. My teenaged daughter was so distraught she insisted I put on my khaki trousers then and there! I had to be presentable in public.
That desire to look presentable in public at all times seemed consonant with an Old Black Money mindset. If you aspire to be Old Black Money, don’t wear sagging pants in public. Just words of advice.
Memories and the Family Album. There are over a thousand pictures in the family album. The life of a family over four generations is there for grandchildren to ooe and ahh over. Once again, a sense of family is centered. Grandparents transmit values and attitudes to grandchildren in this way. This is the way of Old Black Money.
Manners — Open a Door for a Lady. Whenever I am out in public, I open the door for a woman. It is an automatic reflect on my part. In doing so, I bear witness to the fantastic job done by my Mom and Grandma. A member in good standing of the Old Black Money class will always open the door for a woman. It is part of being a gentleman.
It is part of our forgotten cultural tradition in Black America.
The Debutante Ball. If you are serious about belonging to Old Black Money, your daughters must be presented at the local debutante ball. It is a given, no exceptions to the rule. You can say, no, and there are those who will question your credentials forever more.
Best Schools Possible. Attending the best school possible is part of the social curriculum. This means (a) a New England boarding school, (b) an elite private day school, or (c) an outstanding public school. Those are your choices.
For college, there is the Ivy League, Stanford and the University of Virginia/smile. Some will contend Howard, Morehouse and Spelman should be in the mix. I leave those choices up to you.
For a profession, there is lawyer, doctor and dentist. This is Old School, however. Times are changing. I know someone who plans to write and I wish her well. Others become management consultants. Good for them.
Table Manners. Suppose you are at the Top of the Hub restaurant in downtown Boston. Dinner is being served. Do you know where the fork goes? The knife? The spoon? Does one start to eat when one is served or does one wait until everyone has received their order? Is a tip optional or mandatory? I may rail against Jack and Jill but my kids recieved a great education in table manners from Jack and Jill (as well as Grandma and Mom).
If you want to be in the Old Black Money set, read up on Emily Post and manners. Test run a few expensive restaurants, particularly french. You really want to be on auto pilot when meeting the Old Money family for the first time at dinner. Don’t fumble the salad fork and the dessert fork. They are not interchangeable.
How to Treat People. When you are in the outside world, treat everyone as if they are visiting royalty. Always look others in the eye. Have a firm handshake. Smile. One can never smile enough me thinks. Ooze courtesy and decorum. Treating people well has a multipler effect. This is what Old Black Money people do as a matter of course.
Waiters are enchanted. Desk clerks are pleased. Stewardesses smile right back and radiate warmth. Teachers appreciate the engaging student who wants to learn. If this feels like an act, then you were not raised well. I am just being blunt. Treating others well is how one should be in the world.
And Old Black Money will expect no less of you. Try uncoth behavior at the club or the Inkwell beach or Sag Harbor and see how far it gets you.
Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
Social Capital Endures. Be gracious as you engage the world always. Live your life as if you belong in the lobby of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco or the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia. Never think less of yourself, otherwise, others will think less of you. Even if you come from No Money, you need not end up there. Develop your life towards the acquisition of social capital and the financial capital will follow.
If you are poised and trustworthy, strangers will want to be around you. They will listen to your pitch for a start up firm. If you dress like a model for Brooks Brothers, doors will open for you. Being old-fashioned is never out of style. Unlike me, you may find that you are obtaining job offers because someone knew someone. I know Old Black Money people who have never like hit the pavement looking a job. First job — Mom was friends with the congressman. Second job — Husband’s colleague made a job offer happen. Another person got a job because she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. I swear to God this is true. Another person got a job because she was friends with her brother’s girlfriend.
I have not lived such a blessed life but you can if you invest in Social Capital. Follow these 48 prescriptions above for living life. I gurantee you will rise in life and, maybe, just maybe, you will be running in the circles of the Old Black Money set.
[Conclusion: This essay was for fun. There is more to life than being Old Black Money. However, if you are so inclined, you need not have a trust fund to make it. You just need the right mindset on living life. What do you think?]
