I do not understand the ruckus about the movie The Blind Side. The Blind Side is the moving story of how a young black kid, abandoned by his blood parents, is taken in and raised by an affluent white family in Memphis. Human kindness and decency knows no skin color. Some have not received the memo.

Sadly, there is this movement to denigrate and erase the heart warming movie because (egads!) a white family is centered raising a black child in need of a helping hand. I do not understand academics who lack humanity in their hearts. As we have seen, skin color tells us nothing about one’s sense of self.

Skin Color Tells Us Nothing Winkfield Twyman · August 11, 2023 "The study confirms that societal constructions of race are not useful when it comes to genetics." — Genetic Study Shows Skin Color Is Only Skin Deep by Jason Daley, Smithsonian Magazine, October 17, 2017

As we wait this morning for the dreaded landfall of Hurricane Hilary, let’s remember The Original White Savior.

The Original White Savior

The advertisement for the thirteen slaves described the runways with clinical detail—skin color, hair color, age, disposition, slave name, clothes, teeth, eyes. What jarred General Samuel Fessenden were the scars on nine of the slaves. The scares bore evidence of horrific whippings, repeated floggings where skin had been gashed open and blood wiped away with salt water. As he read of their torture, Fessenden redoubled his resolve to fight slavery however he could.

By the time Fessenden read the above Mississippi advertisement in 1832, Maine residents knew enough about anti-slavery talk to be wary. There was no broad support from the press or the public for abolition. A citizen who questioned slavery went against the tide of thought. Even though Maine was admitted to the Union as a Free State in 1820 as part of the Missouri Compromise, the status of a Free State was misleading. Below the surface and on the ground level, a traveler to Maine would have seen how dependent the local economy was on shipping. Oftentimes, these shipping interests depended upon business from slave supported concerns for their livelihood. Slaveholders demanded acceptance of slave labor from business associates. The slightest hint that a shipper was opposed to slavery meant that shipper would find his ships no longer needed among the merchants of Baltimore, Charleston, and New Orleans. (Do you recognize the cancel culture?) If one traveled away from the coast during the 1830s, one would walk by numerous cotton mills in the byways of Biddeford and Lewiston, Saco and Waterville. These mills generated employment for the local populace and profits for local men of property. Everyone knew the cotton had been planted, grown and picked by black slaves. One had to be an outlier, an eccentric character, to attack the institution that made the mills possible. Even the churches in Maine were disinclined to call out southern members, fellow Christians, who embraced slavery. Under these circumstances, a man committed to the immediate freedom of slaves was on his own. He might desire to lecture on the evils of slavery but who would provide shelter and lodging in the backwoods towns of Bath, Bethel, and Biddleford? He might wish to meet with others opposed to slavery but where could he meet? What church or city hall would offer a meeting place? If fortunate, the anti-slavery men and women in 1832 faced cold shoulders. If unfortunate, the pioneering activists might face an angry crowd, the pelting of sticks and stones, or worse.

If a committee of anti-slavery radicals had set out to create a leader to secure public opinion in Maine, one could not have done better than the lawyer in Portland, Samuel Fessenden.

Samuel Fessenden came from a long line of men of conviction. Samuel’s grandfather, William Fessenden (1718-1758), had graduated from Harvard College in 1737 at a time when a college education was an unusual accomplishment. Fessenden used his education to teach others as a schoolmaster in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A man of intellect, William considered the ministry. He received his license to preach but chose to remain in the classroom for his life’s work. https://www.google.com/books/edition/A_History_of_the_Law_the_Courts_and_the/hKE4w34cTbAC?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=%22A+History+of+the+Law,+the+Courts,+and+the+Lawyers+of+Maine%22&pg=PR2&printsec=frontcover, page 542

Samuel’s father, Rev. William Fessenden (1747-1805), graduated from Harvard College in 1768. Ordained a minister on October 11, 1775, Rev. Fessenden began work as the first minister in Fryeburg, Maine. The church had eleven members. The young minister brought to his work talents, piety, education, zealousness to do good, and a desire to excel. Over the years, his preaching gained more and more converts to the church rolls. Rev. Wiliam Fessenden stayed true to his principles throughout his career, preaching the gospel and serving several times in the Massachusetts legislature. But, as the size of the congregation increased and the years passed, the psychology of his pastoral flock morphed into “a peculiar people” whom he could not satisfy. To his credit, Rev. Fessenden chose to forego his salary in 1803 rather than be paid by the dissatisfied. Rev. Fessenden had devoted himself to his congregation for almost thirty years when he died in 1805.

As Samuel Fessenden (1784-1869) grew up in Fryeburg, he observed how his father weathered growing dissatisfaction and unhappiness within the church. He saw his father maintain principled consistency when others disagreed. He also would have recognized the importance of a superior education, of committed public service and high civic obligation to a good, well-lived life. These traits would inform the grandson and son of ministers.

In an early sign of independence, Samuel Fessenden did not attend Harvard College like his father and grandfather. Instead, Fessenden graduated from Dartmouth College “with a high reputation as a scholar” in 1806. Id. at p. 543 Fessenden also did not consider the classroom as a career, like his grandfather, or the ministry, like his grandfather or father. Instead, Fessenden chose to become a lawyer. He studied in the office of Judge Dana in Fryeburg and, after three years of study, was admitted to the Bar in 1809. He “opened up an office in New Gloucester, where Judge Weston and David Howard were then in practice.” Id.

Samuel Fessenden’s character would advance his legal career from the early days of his practice. One incident made his reputation in town and propelled him to the front ranks of the local bar:

Soon after commencing practice in New Gloucester…he was called to attend a trial before a magistrate in a neighboring town, in the course of which, one of the witnesses opposed to him, somewhat excited by liquor, was contradictory in his statements, and prevaricated, to favor the party by whom he was summoned. Mr. Fessenden, perceiving this, cross- examined him so closely as to make him appear ridiculous, and to destroy the force of his testimony: this so provoked the witness that he determined to be revenged on the attorney; and when Mr. Fessenden went out of court, he found the bully waiting for him, and with his short sleeves rolled up, he made a sudden assault upon his adversary. The General (Samuel Fessenden) coolly dealt him a left-handed blow, not a slight one, and at the same time dexterously applied his foot, so that the culprit was laid quivering on the ground. The General went to him, and quietly said, “If you are satisfied, I will go home, as I am somewhat in a hurry.” Id. at p. 544 From this point, Fessenden was assured of legal business and support for political office, as he “took a deep interest in the political affairs of the country.” He served as State Senator in 1818 and 1819, making such an impression because of his force of character that the legislature elected him to serve as major general of the 12 th division of the state militia of Massachusetts, Maine being a part of Massachusetts at this time. He relished his service as major general and would adopt the honorific title “general” for the duration of his life. Fessenden moved to Portland, a larger venue for his law practice, in 1822. Conviction alone may make a man steadfast but a man’s position on moral questions must come from within. Why did a scion of an old family, blessed with an Ivy League education and prominence in the local bar, develop an interest in the oppression of black slaves thousands of miles away from Portland? One’s consciousness is continuous and in a constant state of development. To know Samuel Fessenden’s past offered no clue that he would one day make black legal history, save for his innate curiosity about the world. Fessenden remained a scholar at heart while practicing small town law and serving in the state legislature. He read widely on subjects that broadened his horizons beyond small-town Maine. There is no evidence that Fessenden witnessed the brutality of slavery, as a young Charles Sumner did in Washington, D.C. at the age of twenty-three. It was a broad expanse of reading that led the Maine barrister to question and rethink shibboleths about African enslavement. Fessenden gave no thought to whether opposing slavery was the popular thing to do: “It was a matter of principle with him, and he was regardless of what men might say, if it conflicted with his sense of right.” Id. at p. 553 As further evidence of his sense of right, Fessenden lived an uncommon life of ease with blacks in Portland. “He received colored persons into his house, he took them with him to church, he visited them in their families, and encouraged them in every way to give them self-respect and a place in society.” Id. At a time when it was unpopular to speak up for black freedom, when city officials refused the public halls for anti-slavery meetings, when anti-slavery meetings faced mob violence, Fessenden extended every courtesy and respect to black residents. He had much to lose as he was considered the Dean of the Portland Bar. But principle stirred Fessenden more than profit. He had declined an opportunity to serve as President of Dartmouth College in 1828 because he enjoyed his small- town life more than prestige. Now, he chose the perils of championing blacks while most of his clients and colleagues were either pro-slavery or, at best, neutral on the question of emancipation. By the end of 1832, Samuel Fessenden was a committed abolitionist and convinced of slavery as an injustice. In a letter dated December 14, 1832, Fessenden expressed his regrets to William Lloyd Garrison that pressing business would keep Fessenden from attending an Anti-Slavery meeting. However, Fessenden left no doubt that he had made the cause his own. He wrote about the recent amendment to the Mississippi Constitution that prevented the emancipation of slaves unless slaveholders consented. Thus, immediate emancipation in Mississippi was a non-starter. The audacity of a slaveholder’s veto on emancipation frozen within a state constitution galled Fessenden. But what really grabbed Fessenden's attention were the graphic descriptions of scars left on runaway slaves. What Charles Sumner would see in person two years later in the nation’s capital Fessenden had seen in his mind’s eye as he read a Mississippi newspaper in late 1832. It was in Fessenden’s character to take the lead on a moral question like slavery. At the formation of the Maine Anti-Slavery Society on May 18, 1833, the members, including “some of the most distinguished men in the state,” chose Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice Prentiss Mellen as President and Samuel Fessenden as Vice-President along with Rev. Gershorn F. Cox.” [Source: The Liberator, May 18, 1833 at p. 79] Two months later, Fessenden “rose and begged to offer objections to the formation” of an Auxiliary Colonization Society in Portland. The motives underlying the Colonization Society were suspect as many supporters wanted to safeguard slavery by colonizing free blacks outside the country. Fessenden early on perceived the troubling implications of severing the cause of slaves from free blacks. Later that year, he was one of fifty delegates meeting in Philadelphia on December 4, 1833 to organize a National Antislavery Society. He was chosen as a Vice-President (one out of twenty-five). In a sign of the times, the delegates did not meet in the evenings so as to avoid the risk of white mob violence. The following year, Fessenden addressed a Fourth of July celebration of the New England Anti-Slavery Society at Boylston Hall in Boston. [Source: The Liberator, June 28, 1834, p. 103] He followed up this address with attendance as Portland’s representative at the Maine Anti-Slavery Convention held at Augusta on October 15, 1834. A religious man who saw how the cause against slavery was inexplicably intertwined with Christian faith, Fessenden moved that each session be opened and closed with prayer. [Source: The Liberator, date unknown] Towards the end of the year, Fessenden was quite taken with the abolitionist orator, George Thompson, from Great Britain. Known as one of the most powerful orators in the world, Thompson moved the skilled lawyer, Fessenden, to exclamation by Thompson’s mental power and his ability to digest the complexity of American slave law across the various jurisdictions. In a warm ,complimentary letter to The Liberator, Fessenden urged readers to hear Thompson and decide for themselves as to the abomination of American slavery. Even though Thompson was a gifted and rare voice for freedom, Fessenden observed that: still a large proportion of the people, the professed friends of colonization, and most of our clergymen of various denominations, and especially in this city (Portland) refused to hear. Some deeming the cause too secular to be considered by the religious community, and too unholy to be discussed from the pulpit.

[Source: Id., Saturday, Nov. 22, 1834] Fessenden lamented that it was with difficulty that a place for Thompson to speak could be found in the state. Some places said, no, without condition. Particularly galling to Fessenden was the failure of anti-slavery ministers to provide notice of Thompson’s lectures. [Source: Id.] On February 11, 1835, the Cumberland County Antislavery Society was formed in Portland at the Casco Street Church. His fellow founders named Fessenden to the Executive Committee. It was understood that being named to a prominent leadership perch exposed one to “hostility, insult, hate, outrage” but these dangers did not deter Fessenden. https://www.google.com/books/edition/The_History_of_the_Antislavery_Cause_in/X38fAAAAYAAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=%22The+History+of+the+Antislavery+Cause+in+State+and+Nation%22&pg=PA2&printsec=frontcover p.84 The danger did not matter. On October 28, 1835, Fessenden attended the first Annual Meeting of the Maine Antislavery Society and was selected as a vice president. Within weeks of the Maine Antislavery Society meeting, William Lloyd Garrison, editor of the Liberator, was scheduled to deliver an Anti-slavery lecture in Boston. A white mob had descended on the meeting place with designs to assault and commit battery on Thompson, the English abolitionist. When Thompson could not attend the lecture, Garrison agreed to speak in his absence. The mob, at first placated by the breakup of the meeting, pursued Garrison through the streets of Boston. A rope was tied around Garrison and he was dragged along the ground. His lynching seemed assured but, at the last moment, he was secreted away in a jail which save him from death. A visiting black abolitionist from Pittsburgh, John B. Vashon, was disturbed by the ordeal. The next day, John Vashon presented Garrison with a new hat to replace the one lost during the violence. (Some readers may recognize the name Vashon. John B. was the father of George Boyer Vashon.) Mob violence would reach Portland in 1836. The Maine Anti-Slavery Society had received permission from Portland’s Mayor to use City Hall for their Second Annual Meeting. The meeting was scheduled for October 26, 1836. On October 25, 1836, a Committee of citizens lobbied the Mayor to revoke permission for several reasons. It was feared that the City would be injured by permitting the Hall to be so used with “reports going abroad.” The fear was the impact on Southern slaveholding eyes and ears. It is noteworthy that the Secretary of the Committee was under “indictment for being engaged in a riot at a meeting of abolitionists some weeks before.” Id., Dec. 10, 1836 at p. 199 The Mayor capitulated and revoked permission for the Maine Anti-Slavery Society to meet at City Hall. Disappointed but not deferred, the members assembled at the home of N. Winslow. Vice-President Fessenden took command and organized the meeting. While the meeting took place, a mob gathered outside and proceeded to annoy the members. Matters climaxed when one of the mob was taken and carried inside the Winslow House. This bold move dissipated the mob. Several people were injured in the altercation. That was Wednesday.

The next day, Thursday, several people relayed intelligence that a more deadly

mob would descend upon the group if they persisted in meeting. The society members

voted for Fessenden and Rev. Mr. Thurston to ask the Mayor for protection Thursday

evening. Fessenden and Rev. Thurston asked the Mayor for protection of the Anti-

Society’s right to meet in peace. The Mayor demurred. He said there was no way he

could offer protection for the Society against violence. Even if he tried, his effort

might trigger a greater mob reaction. No, the Society was on its own, concluded the Mayor.

The constable would be of no help. Upon hearing this report from Fessenden and Rev.

Mr. Thurston, the Society stood their ground. They voted unanimously to meet that

evening.

Fessenden was elected Vice-President at the evening’s meeting in one of the most

tense moments in Portland history. As was reported to The Liberator:

In the evening, the house was immediately filled, and a mob of several

hundred collected outside; and it is difficult to conjecture what might

have been the result, had it not been that a large number of respectable

citizens, not abolitionists, volunteered for our protection. Through their

kindness, the meeting was effectually defended from the hundreds, who

had met for our dispersion.

The year 1837 showed no abatement in the dangers that faced anti-slavery men

and women. And still Fessenden continued to take a high profile role at every

opportunity. On May 9, 1837, he was elected Vice-President of the American Anti-

Slavery Society. Id., Friday, June 2, 1837

The stakes were high. Every anti-slavery activist knew, if they were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could lose their life. Elijah Parish Lovejoy, a native of Albion, Maine and graduate of Waterville College, became convinced slavery was a moral sin and abominable injustice. He left his home state and eventually settled in Alton, Illinois, a Free State, where he published a newspaper opposed to slavery. His editorial voice enraged pro-slavery partisans in the community. Tempers flared, passions were stoked, and a crowd dismantled his printing press and threw the press into the Mississippi River. Not to be deterred and utterly sure of the righteous of his cause, Lovejoy vowed to set up a new printing press and continue spreading the word as to the sin of slavery. This time, the mob determined to finish the job. In November 1837, Lovejoy’s new printing press and building were burned to the ground. In an attempt to protect himself, Lovejoy was shot and killed. His death became a rallying cry for the young anti-slavery movement. A Boston lawyer, Ellis Gray Loring, spoke movingly about Lovejoy as a rallying cry for victory one day:

The fate of Lovejoy should be accepted as was that of Arnold von Winkelreid,

the Swiss peasant, who, in an engagement with the Austrian lines at Sempach,

in 1386, rushed forward, and, clasping an armful of the Austrian lances, heedless

of the thursts, bore them to the ground. His countrymen followed over the

mangled body, through the opening he had made, and gained a decisive victory.

As he gathered the lances in his bosom, he cried, “I will make a lane for you.

Faithful, dear confederates remember my family! In the spirit of this eloquent

exhortation, the abolitionists have pressed on, making of each apparent discom-

fiture a stepping-stone for more renewed conflicts with the enemy, until victory

has at last perched upon their banners, American slavery having become a

dethroned abomination. https://www.google.com/books/edition/William_Cooper_Nell_Nineteenth_century_A/xRe7QTtXaFcC?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=%22Dorothy+Porter+Wesley%22&printsec=frontcover

The Portland Anti-Slavery Society, like all anti-slavery societies, took resolve from Lovejoy’s murder. On December 22, 1837, the Society adopted a resolution recognizing the threat to freedom of the press and speech in the wake of mob violence. (Sounds familiar?) Fessenden chaired the Society meeting when this resolution was ratified.

Fessenden was not African-American but it would be said “though he has a white face, he has a black heart.” In 1839, the African-American community in Portland had taken its measure of Samuel Fessenden and found him to be a man ahead of his time—“great benevolence of character…strong, undeviating interest” in the black race. Within five years, General Samuel Fessenden would cross the color line with Macon Bolling Allen.

On July 4, 1844, Macon Bolling Allen became a member of the Maine State Bar and the first black lawyer in American history. And what courageous lawyer saw beyond color and mentored Allen for the state bar examination? None other than a radical Old Family lawyer of white face and black heart — General Samuel Fessenden.

Unlike the wealthy white family from Memphis in The Blind Side, Fessenden placed his reputation and life on the line again and again for the dignity and elevation of black people. As Coleman Hughes exhorts us to do in the year 2023, Fessenden lived a colorblind life in the year 1844. He read of torture thousands of miles away in Mississippi and found his life calling in Portland, Maine.

General Samuel Fessenden was the Original White Savior in my opinion.