“What’s the evidence that the behavior and norms of black people in rural communities (the masses) in the later 19th century resemble those of black people in the later parts of the 20th and 21st century? I am skeptical, as my understanding is that in most rural communities around the world, everyone knows everyone else’s business, there is no anonymity and little privacy. So my assumption would be that community norms were strong back then. Not that there wouldn’t have been a great many things to object to in those communities, but I doubt that those communities would have tolerated all that much anti-social behavior, just because I doubt that there have been all that many small communities that tolerate mass anti-social behavior.” — commentator PB on Living in a World of Ghetto Life essay

Commentator PB questioned the causal line between black people in rural communities (the masses) in the later 19th century and those of black people in the later parts of the 20th and 21st century. It is an interesting question for me from the perspective of a childhood in a southern suburb of the 1970s. I do not have personal knowledge of black people in rural communities in the later 19th century or the masses in the later parts of the 20th and 21st century.

Let me strike that and try again.

The black people — neighbors and family — that I grew up with were suburban. I associated everyone with enterprise as I have often written before. I had no conception of “the masses,” save for what I read and occasional visits to the city of Richmond and Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. But those occasions were seldom and rare and not generative of any lasting impression. When we lump people into one narrative, we forget that, if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. I may cite to W.E.B. Du Bois and E. Franklin Frazier but I have no first hand experience of the people they observed and wrote about.

This is true. My personal knowledge until college was pretty boring as far as the black American experience. And boring experiences do not sell books. Even my wife and I lived almost opposite black American experiences as children. There is little overlap between the suburban childhood of the 1970s and the urban childhood of the 1970s.

The commentator PB is on to something, but perhaps too much. Let me try to explain.

We have all been trained to think of black Americans as the Borg from Star Trek. It is assumed one can say “As a Black Man” or “As a Black Woman” and presume one now speaks for 20 million or so people. No, life doesn’t work that way. When someone writes, “As a Black Person,” what they really mean is “From My Perspective.” That’s it. Nothing more. I am strongest when I write of what I have first hand knowledge. It bemuses me that my essay on Living in a World of Ghetto Life proved so popular.

I was writing as an outsider looking in, not an insider looking out.

=========

When I read commentator PB’s skeptical comment, I remembered this essay from the Atlantic Magazine by Nicholas Lemann that mesmerized me. It came out around the time of my commencement ceremony from the law school on June 5, 1986. It had never occurred to me to connect the dots between, say, the southern plantation and sharecroppers on the one hand and urban problems on the other hand.

Now, here’s the thing and why it is so important to view Black American history through the lens of the individual, not some caveman group narrative. I present to you in one corner my Uncle Robert Daniel. Born in Chesterfield County, Virginia in the 1920s, Robert Daniel grew up for part of his childhood in Boston. He was taken in by an immigrant couple from Barbados, the Bynoes. Managed Reality Black immigrants and blacks native to Boston for generations viewed black migrants from the South as rough, unlettered, uncouth. Robert Daniel adopted the same dismissive attitudes towards southern newcomers even though he was a native southerner himself! Robert Daniel would have read the Atlantic essay by Nicholas Lemann and nodded his head in confirmation bias.

But not me, not his nephew.

As a native son of a southern suburb, I never thought of “black masses.” I thought of family and neighbors and the occasional black teacher. Remember my junior high school was 3.74% black and my high school was 8.5% black. The concept of black masses as a concept was not on my radar screen, even though I lived in an all-black neighborhood. Does that make sense? When I read Lemann’s brilliant article and the idea of a causal link between two aspects of black American subcultures unknown to me, it was a revelation.

My perspective was genuine, authentic, and completely different from how the article would have landed with my Uncle Robert Daniel. I hope commentator PB reads the essay penned by Lemann. The masses in rural communities were individuals like you and me. No single narrative explains the fullness of their human condition. It is also true that black people in the latter part of the 20th century and the early part of this 21st century are just individuals living their lives. Skin color can overexplain the banality of life which might be a weakness of the Lemann argument.

What do you think, Commentator PB?

=========

Conclusion: What is the moral of this short essay? The world of the southern black sharecropper picking cotton was alien to me. No one in my family had such an experience. The world of the urban guy hanging around a declining city building was alien to me as well. It took the perspective of Lemann to connect the dots for me as an intellectual. When I asked my co-author Jen Richmond about my essay Living in a World of Ghetto Life, she said it was interesting how slave cabin culture may have given rise to what we see as the face of black culture and consciousness in America today.

Imagine if we all stopped seeing Black Americans. Suppose we perceived the individual before all else? We would see my Uncle Robert Daniel and Barbadian immigrant attorney Victor Bynoe. And we would see me.

Good evening!