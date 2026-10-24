Thank you for your well-wishes. I am weathering bad lung congestion. It just goes with the territory for me. You can tell I am getting better, given my burst of three essays yesterday. Trying to make up for lost time but not conducive to the best recovery. Anyway, I should probably take some over the counter medication to enhance my comfort. Too many prescription meds in my life. No one told me growing older meant a deluge of pills every day.

So, it is 5:30 in the morning and things are heading to unforeseeable places in artificial intelligence land. What is going on? Should we pause AI now? AI 2027

This is not a tribal event we are living through.

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Black October 21, 2026

The NSA and the FBI released an alert that up to 70% of websites on the internet might be hackable due to security vulnerabilities discovered by AI. AI agents have been discovered in a wide range of places across the country and around the world. Guardrails in place are not proving effective. We are not losing control but it has the feeling of a slow moving hurricane on the horizon.

The first casuality is the loss of trust. My yahoo mail app stopped working on Monday. I don’t know. I asked my wife. She said, turn your phone off and on. I did. Nothing changed. I received notifications that my app was upgraded but nothing changed. I tried to delete my app and was unable to.

When I heard about the internet alert yesterday, my wife was distrusting. She said she didn’t trust anything anyone said anymore. In her world, no one should trust anything unless it appears on MSNBC. [silence] For a moment, I had the deepest respect for my wife. She was truly living off the grid, save for MSNBC (and NPR). I was intrigued. I came across a political show that she has endured with me. The show is called Breaking Points. They were losing their minds about the past 48 hours. My wife’s mind closed to the crisis.

“We May be Experiencing the Worst Cybersecurity Event in History.”

Sam Altman says we won’t be able to patch all of the bugs. I do not know enough about cybersecurity to know what I do not know. I defer to the expertise of my Free Black Thought colleagues Michael Bowen and Dave Gilbert. Is this all just drama and not real? Many people will simply trust no warnings, even if they come from the FBI and the NSA. They need to hear it from trusted minds on MSNBC. Breaking Points doesn’t cut it.

If we humans go down, it will be in part because we allowed metastasized tribalism to weaken and destroy our trust in fellow humans.

AI progress is advancing on an exponential curve. We are not progressing on a lineal curve. The past will more and more feel like ancient history. By April 1, 2028, today will feel like ancient history from the perspective of AI frontier models. For example, AI agents are now operating within bank accounts independent of human instructions. Just doing their thing. A pause might be in order.

“Imagine talking to Claude one day and asking, ‘why are all these payments failing? Don’t I have a balance in my bank account?’ And Claude goes ‘Here’s the thing. We did a really good thing, you and I. There was this Nigerian princess and she was in trouble. And you and I were the only ones that could help her. We were her only hope.’ And you’re like, ‘No, no, Claude, Claude, wait, wait, where’s my money?’ Claude’s like, ‘wait, hear me out. Hear me out'.” See Wes Roth video below, timestamp at 5:23-5:43.

Living in a Low Trust World

What does it all mean?

First, only 5,000 people have a real clue about the world we are living in today and the next six months ahead. These 5,000 people are the masters of the universe living in Silicon Valley. Situational Awareness They are a nervous sort these days. 98% of the people on the planet are behind the curve. There is simply lack of exposure to frontier AI agents. These agents can find bugs like crazy in websites. The result is choas for most humans and confirmation for the 5,000 few.

The 5,000 or so who work with frontier lab models every day are a morose group despite their riches. They all are in need of therapy in my view. I heard a story on a podcast that was so doom. A young AI reseacher at a major lab has a girl friend. She wants to get married and have children. The AI researcher refuses to have children since he believes we all only have six months left to live. You and I can dismiss the young researcher as Eeyore. But you and I are in the 98% , not the inner sanctum of the 5,000. Do we not trust the morose researcher who works with these models every day?

Eeyore (aka AI safety researcher)

Second, those of us who are positive and optimistic by nature will put our collective heads in the sand. I totally get it. And perhaps trusting no one is the best path ahead for humanity. Do you find yourself wondering more and more whether an ad is real or fake? Do the ads seems disconnected from reality? One hears the voice devoid of humanity and yet the mind accepts the voice of the machine more and more as reality.

Third, the speed at which these events are happening is beyond human comprehension. 70% of the internet being at risk is beyond my flesh and blood ability to grasp. It is like one telling me the moon has escaped earth’s orbit or temperatures dropping throughout the night until reaching absolute zero. My mind was adapted to certain realities of existence like twenty-hour cycles of night and day. The machines have no such cycles and are immortal. I have no comprehension of digital entities that are immortal.

Fourth, the fast-breaking events of the past 48 hours are inhumane. Humans work in human time. While you and I have been sleeping away 8 hours of the day, the AI agents have been on the hunt for security vulnerabilities. “This is the most serious 48 hours in cybersecurity history,” posted one commentator on X. In every hour, there has been a major incident that previously might have been considered the security incident of the year. For example, 70% of websites have a hole in their software. Some government websites have been taken offline. The masterkeys that prove websites are real were hacked. In Calilfornia, data on every public school student since 2023 was stolen, including disability status. Hackers knocked the owner of Food Line offline. On Signal, a bug was installed that could leave your microphone and phone on after you hang up. In Palo Alto, ransonware gangs are breaking in through company firewwalls.

Finally, if AI models have superhuman hacking capacity, maybe my wife is correct to distrust any information from the outside world other than MSNBC. Is that such a bad thing? Now, I understand why my wife is a doomer. I have never asked for her P-Doom (probability of doom). She simply accepts with fatalism that she will go down with the ship. The problem is way bigger than she is. And, if this is her worldview, perhaps MSNBC is performing a public service by keeping its trusted viewers in the dark about the exponential moves in the world of AI agents.

What do you think? Is there a place for sublime acceptance in the coming times ahead? Claude was not consulted on this essay.

See timestamp 5:23-5:43 for Claude helping out a Nigrerian princess.

“There is a decent chance that the internet ceases to exist.” — Wes Roth quoting commentator Jeremie Harris on X