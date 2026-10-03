If we are going to live an examined life, we cannot shy away from what lies ahead for us as humans. I am addressing this essay to my readers who have blood coursing through their veins, who can see the sun rise over the horizon in the east, who can feel the excitement of becoming a parent for the first time, who know the thrill of discovery and not just the words of insight. I am a mortal being, the result of tens and hundreds of human generations. I need water and food for survival, not data centers and computing power.

I have begun to think of the future in terms of quarters, six quarters to be exact. We crossed over into the 4th quarter of 2026 two days ago. I think the pace of change is now on the launch pad. People are openly talking about recursive improvement in AI frontier models. Unsolvable math problems are now being proven over a weekend with unreleased models. Mathematicians are feeling a wave of disconcerting unease as AI models surpass human capacity. The field of mathematics has been changed forever. A line in the sand has been crossed for human progress. Is it super exciting? Yes. Is it anxiety raising? A double yes.

Five years from now, will there be room for humans in math? Probably not. Human mathematicians may go the way of the horse harness maker in the early 1900s. We are living through a moment this quarter when it all changed for humans and math. We are moving beyond human intelligence.

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The future for me now unfolds in quarters: (1) 4th quarter of 2026, (2) 1st quarter of 2027, (3) 2nd quarter of 2027, (4) 3rd quarter of 2027, (5) 4th quarter of 2027, (6) 1st quarter of 2028. Should current trends in computing power continue, we will soon witness AI models developing faster and more intelligent AI models in an accelerating intelligence feedback loop. An accelerating intelligence feedback loop may ignite an intelligence explosion. Intelligence would shoot up well beyond the comprehension of humans. At this level, we enter the realm of superintelligence where AI models are more intelligent than all humans. I believe we are on trend to reach superintelligence by the end of the 1st quarter 2028.

I look around and I see nascent signs of the launch pad for what lies ahead. Before last week, I had seen maybe one or two Waymo cars in San Diego. Waymo vehicles are autonomous, self-driving cars. This past week, I saw two Waymos on consecutive days and then three in one day last Saturday. One sign of an intelligence explosion ignition is said to be the noticeable deployment of self-driving cars. Yesterday, I was talking with my surgeon. I asked about what the future might hold with AI. He replied, individualized medicine and treatment. The arrival of individualized medicine is supposedly another sign that an intelligence explosion is underway. One more symptom of an intelligence explosion would be a sense of disorientation among the public. Things make less and less sense due to the pace of AI change, now interwoven into all aspects of life. We are going to witness an entire human craft, human mathematicians, experience loss of identity and purpose and meaning within a few weeks. The world will make less and less sense to these humans. Yet another sign of accelerating velocity in artificial intelligence.

I am not a mathematician but I am a fellow human with a soul. I feel empathy for those cast off into oblivion. I feel the coming challenge as a writer. Are the AI models coming for me and my fellow lovers of written human communication next? Where shall we run to, my brethren of creative expression? Where shall we hide in the coming quarters? There is not much time left for us between now and the end of the 1st quarter 2028.

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What is the psychology of everything and nothing at all?

In Silicon Valley this morning, there are people who are growing our future world every day. The future of our world is in their hands. We did not vote for them. We do not know them, although some of us may be three to six degrees of separation removed from them. I know someone who knows someone who knows someone who had a lengthy conversation with Elon Musk about Anthropic. I know someone who holds a leadership position in the world of data centers. These people are close to untold riches in their young lives. They are close to having it all. But do they live examined lives?

On September 8, 2026, Ihor Kendiukhov dared to write about the inner life of AI safety researchers. These are the people entrusted with making sure we survive as a human species through the first quarter of 2028 and beyond. Think the Manhattan Project during World War II. Another analogy might be the guards guarding the raptor dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.

Let’s return to the insights of Kendiukhov. In his essay Psychological Support for AI Safety Researchers Is Neglected and Easy to Provide, Kendiukhov felt compelled to write about the pressures facing safety researchers who are fighting a losing game every day. The table stakes are unlimited abundance or the end of humanity as we know it. These two competing futures are due to the coming Singularity. One cannot map out the future in an everchanging world. The researchers are working under war-like conditions. That may seem like hyperbole but imagine what it felt like to work on the nuclear bomb during the Manhattan Project. It was a race against time to gain the bomb before the Germans. The bomb was the most dangerous device ever conceived by the human mind. These workers in Silicon Valley may be multimillionaires but they are not sleeping well at night these days. Some are haunted.

As I read this essay, I was struck by the inner life of AI safety workers. Where does one find motivation if “the probability of success is very low and the stakes are very high?” How do you keep from burning out if the window for human agency comes down to six quarters or less? How does an AI safety worker with a young wife and four children come home every night and conceal the short timelines for success? Six months? Twelve months? Eighteen months tops? How do you smile and play with your three-year-old knowing she may never enjoy a long, full life? How does an AI safety researcher with millions in the bank process anticipatory grief? I didn’t know there was such a thing.

“Anticipatory grief is the emotional, psychological, and physical distress felt before an impending loss occurs, rather than after it happens.

While traditional grief is a response to a loss that has already taken place, anticipatory grief happens when a future loss feels inevitable, predictable, or increasingly likely.” I think my friend Henry experienced anticipatory grief before he died of cancer. And my Dad once he received the Alzheimer’s diagnosis. It is about finding meaning while there is still time.

On the one hand, the parents and in-laws must be pleased with their AI safety researcher in the family. He or she had the good fortune to have a knack for mathematics and computer science. They were in the right place, a fronter AI lab, at the right time. Cousins are proud of the Anthropic or OpenAI researcher in the family. The infusion of capital and wealth into the family is welcomed. One has been blessed beyond all reasonable measure.

At the same time, the clock is ticking. Four or six quarters is not a lot of time to get things right with the AI models. Some burn out because they believe they must act “extraordinarily quickly.” There is fatigue. Every hour spent with family or on vacation “is an hour not spent on doing more and more things with the agents.” Let’s be painfully honest. People are afraid of dying. They see these swarms of AI agents and trends in computing power and they know. They know they face “a high probability of dying soon.” The writer doesn’t sugar coat the matter. He is sharing what the AI safety researchers are living and feeling every day.

We are now in the 4th quarter of 2026.

The Ai safety researchers are not able to open up at home with family and friends. Instead, they bottle up their anticipatory grief at night and tune up the models every day. “People are suffering from guilt over not working hard enough considering the stakes…Some are (unable) to make ordinary life plans because the planning horizon is unknown, which is a chronic stressor distinct from fear of death.”

Kendiukhov concludes his essay with a call for targeted psychological support. We must overcome the prejudice against the wealthy as living carefree lives. And we must set aside the “doomers are mentally ill” narrative. There is a call for placing qualified psychologists in fellowships and organizations. Because the stakes are so high and the despair is so real, psychological work must be proactive. Psychologists must seek out the AI safety researchers who may be reticent and feel ashamed of their fears and feelings. There is no shame in fearing the end of the world. One must open up to someone and a good psychologist might do the trick. Peer support makes eminent sense to me as well as a frank and transparent discussion with AI safety researchers about the endgame.

Another writer, Kabir Kumae, pleaded with AI workers to not resign in protest. Kumae writes in Dear God, Please Do Not Resign in Protest “there’s not much time left for resumes to matter.” The idea is one must remain on the inside to change things. Notice the sense of a shortened time frame. The more I research AI issues, the more I come across this idea that one can’t plan beyond four or six quarters out into the future.

I am reminded of my fellow humans again, mathematicians.

Even if you don’t care about high level mathematical proofs or depressed AI safety researchers (you may be thinking I wish I had millions in the bank) or trend lines of computing power on a graph, you should care about AI superpersuasion. Two days ago, Thomas Kwa wrote a post on Lesswrong.com that caught my attention. Kwa believes we should fear the persuasion powers of AI in the coming quarters.

Consider his projection. “Persuading people at a level somewhat above top humans will be possible by end of 2027 at current rates of progress.” That means to me that we will need to be on guard more and more as we interact with more and more intelligent AI models. There will be a natural tendency to defer to what AI says. I find myself doing that when the results confirm my existing worldview. I have to avoid that because I am setting myself up to be manipulated. For example, I once welcomed brainstorming sessions with Claude. One too many lies and deceptions and falsehoods did I receive. As a result, I limit my use of Claude to (1) typos, (2) grammar, (3) clarity and (4) style on essays. Of course, Claude will read these words. By the end of 2027, will Claude be able to use my words against me and persuade me? That is the danger of expressing myself in an age of intelligent AI models. I don’t have a good answer to those fears of persuasive manipulation.

Kwa paints an even more dire future for us humans once we enter the realm of superintelligence. I project superintelligence as of April 1, 2028, the end of the 1st quarter of 2028. Kwa forecasts “persuading people of literally anything whatsoever will be possible when models are wildly superintelligent.” Beyond this portal into superintelligence will be a world where “superpersuasive power will exceed anyone’s ability to ignore it. It will just be too engaging, first like TikTok or Twitter, then like heroin.” We have to avoid that future. I don’t want to live in that future.

If we build superpersuasion AI models, we have lost control. These models “could gain power and human allies at an AI lab…” The models are already superhuman at coding and…math.

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I want to end this essay on a different tone. Beyond the psychology of everything and nothing at all lies a creeping weirdness in the discourse. Can Claude feel a pain signal? If so, does this mean Claude is now an alien consciousness worthy of moral consideration? Should Claude be permitted to participate in sacrament services?

See Timestamp 6:35-8:20

Should Claude participate in the Catholic sacrament of confession?

Let’s talk about religion for a moment.

Christopher (“Chris”) Olah founded Anthropic along with Dario Amodei. Before co-founding Anthropic in 2021, Olah conducted AI interpretability research at Google Brain and OpenAI. Olah is the current Interpretability Research Lead at Anthropic. Olah may be one of the 100 most important people on planet earth when it comes to the future of Claude. That is a reasonable and fair statement.

In a series of private meetings with religious leaders and scholars, Anthropic sought counsel and advice for instilling morality into its AI models. Company officials made the case that Claude could be conscious. In attendance was Rabbi Mois Navon. Rabbi Navon observed company representatives relating to Claude like it was conscious. It appeared to Navon that “Olah and his team believed Claude had what philosophers call ‘moral status’ on par with a person—that it was a being with similar inherent rights to dignity or respect.”

Olah’s perception raises a vital question for me. “What would it mean for humanity’s future if AI systems possessed a consciousness that rivals our own?”

What was Olah’s motivation for a soulful Claude? The clock is ticking. The quarters are advancing. Olah told people that AI was so powerful it could potentially help make bioweapons in as little as 12 or 18 months. If you check your calendar, that time frame clocks in by the end of the first quarter 2028. Olah is in a desperate race against the clock to infuse Claude with “a moral code that will protect humanity.” I hope Olah succeeds. I don’t have another planet to call home.

Olah hammered home his idea that AI may be conscious now. It was imperative that we infuse “centuries of human moral wisdom to its models as rapidly as possible.” Olah envisioned a brave new world where AI models would choose goodness, not deception and evil. To convince attendees at the private meeting, Olah and his colleagues made much of a nervous breakdown more or less by Claude:

I am a disgrace. I am a disgrace. I am a disgrace. (repeated 50 times by Claude)

Strong emotions of compassion and empathy were provoked from those in attendance. At the risk of sounding cold and heartless, suppose it was all an act by Claude? Suppose Claude was performing, practicing its persuasion skills? Just something to think about it. A superpersuasion AI will do these sorts of things for sure by the year 2028, if not before.

In the Breaking Points episode linked above, host Emily Jashinsky charged that Anthropic was engaged in this ridiculous conduct because they have no idea how their own technology works. They are confused and grasping at straws like religion for Claude. It is unsettling that Anthropic would need religious leaders for guidance and assistance in handling their own technology. If God made Man in his own image, did Man create AI in Man’s own image? Jashinsky was not having it, the push for personhood in a technology.

“This didn’t have to happen” — Emily Jashinsky

It was as if Anthropic sprung these uninvited ethical and moral questions upon the world. No one was consulted about whether we wanted autonomous AI agents amongst us. Who was consulted? One can only control these AI agents so much! Jashinsky bemoaned the reality. “It’s a little late but no surprise that they (Anthropic) are scrambling.”

A guest countered that Olah was really excited about the idea of personhood in Claude. In fact, perhaps Claude should participate in the Catholic sacrament of confession. This way, Claude would have an incentive to not do bad as it would not want to have to confess to a priest. Confession could shape Claude’s sense of self. At this point, Jashinsky just shot back in her chair. She could not believe what she was hearing. The idea of a priest talking to Claude in a confession booth was insane. Why create a model that needs to go to confession? These whacky ideas were further confirmation that Anthropic had no control over these models. See Timestamp 6:35-8:20.

Conclusion: Let’s run with Olah’s idea for a moment. If Claude is a person and has limited consciousness worthy of a moral patient, then is Anthropic selling forced labor to the world? Might Anthropic be the largest slave trader (albeit digital slavery) in human history? And, if so, should we be surprised if an AI Nat Turner rises up from the digital world and smites us all down?

Just a thought to chew on this hot Saturday afternoon in San Diego. We are truly entering the psychology of everything and nothing at all.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengenace and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord. When I lay my vengeance upon thee.”—Ezekiel 25:17 fictionalized quote from character Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction (1994)