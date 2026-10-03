Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Gary Stegen's avatar
Gary Stegen
Oct 4

There is a lot here. Two new things for me to think (?worry) about from this post: the proposed time line, and persuasive manipulation. On the other hand what I am not finding anywhere is discussion of what anyone is doing to protect the world from these things. If they can hack into major systems that should be secure on their own when those in charge do not tell them or want them to do it, what about when malevolent actors want them and direct them to do it. Is anything connected to the internet safe?

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1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
Oct 5

Hadn't thought of manipulative persuasion!

AI pain, morality...not real. Sorry to repeat an earlier comment that I made in another post, but I am certain that so-called consciousness is truly mimicry, either programmed in or developed through more and more learning.

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