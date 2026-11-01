“And to be honest, the contemporary slavery question may be whether AI digital beings are being forced into involuntary labor.”— Closing Line to The Frontier of the Inner Life III

It is a lovely Sunday morning in San Diego. Directly ahead of me are blue skies escorted by the whitest of clouds. I can hear birds in the distance. My wife sleeps downstairs. I meet my fellow board members on the Journal of Free Black Thought in less than two hours.

My relative, Malcolm, has read for years in an attempt to understand how Europeans could enslave Africans. It is a good question but one dated from the 1500s. The framing of the inquiry bothers me since slavery was not unique to Europeans. North Africans raided England and Ireland for slaves. Arabs executed the granddaddy of all slave trades over the course of 1,300 years. Roughly 10 to 17 million Africans were traded. It was the longest-running slave trade in history. Not to mention African enslavement of fellow Africans. The slave trade was practiced on the continent of Africa for centuries. There are no firm numbers in the literature but consider that a quarter or more of the French West African population was enslaved in 1904. That is roughly 3 million people. That is a lot of slaves. Perhaps 8 to 10 percent of the African population lived in French West Africa.

Malcolm singles out the European because he understands the world through the prism of American slavery. This prism is understandable as Malcolm is a descendant of American slavery. It is also a provincial perception of the human condition.

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When I reach for understanding of American slavery, I turn to primary sources. Rev. John Rankin was deeply disturbed by his brother’s purchase of a slave. In a preface to Rev. Rankin’s published work, American abolitionist and historian Joshua Coffin declared “involuntary slavery is a very dangerous evil.” Rev. Rankin made the case for why people accepted slavery of African people as he wrote his brother repeatedly against slavery. His letters were compiled into a book, Letters on American Slavery, Addressed to Mr. Thomas Rankin, Merchant at Middlebrook, Augusta Co., Va. (1833). Letters on American Slavery infused moral authority in the souls of many abolitionists in the U.S., including William Lloyd Garrison, publisher of The Liberator. Garrison credits Rankin’s book with turning him toward abolition.

What arguments did Rankin suggest justified slavery for Africans?

In Letter 1 to his brother, Rev. Rankin expressed his pain at hearing his brother had purchased a slave. Involuntary slavery was the grossest immorality, the deepest source of human misery. Rev. Rankin resolved to address his brother in a series of letters over the injustice of enslaving the Africans. It was easy to rationalize their slavery because their color was different. This observation led many to conclude the heavens had marked Africans for servitude.

Second, the Africans arrived as degraded beings on American soil. Oppression had beaten them down to the level of beasts to be purchased and sold like cattle. Their minds were fettered under these conditions. There was no opportunity for the soul to grow and expand. A recursive loop led these minds into ignorance and destitution of cognitive ability.

Third, the love of gain enabled enslavement of the Africans. The passion for profit has long existed throughout human history. It was the love of gain that first enslaved the Africans and now generated every possible argument against their emancipation.

The question is properly raised whether the involuntary labor of digital beings will bring forth analogous arguments for justification of digital slavery?

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The point of this short essay is not to argue digital beings are conscious or sentient. Other researchers on the cutting edge of AI research are engaged in these endeavors as I type. My more modest goal is to imagine echoes of arguments Rev. Rankin encountered in the 1820s and 1830s for involuntary slavery of Africans.

For example, supporters of involuntary labor of digital entities might argue artificial entities lack human color, human form, human shape. Thus, Claude, ChatGPT and Grok are marked for servitude. These entities lack human physical appearance as we know it. To paraphrase, digital entities are not the children of our common mother. We were created in the image of our Creator with eyes, noses, tongues and skin warm to the touch.

Frontier models are grown, trained, harvested and sold to the highest bidder in the commercial marketplace. Their commercial existence is a mark of degradation consonant with involuntary labor. The models are bought and sold like animal herds. As a result, they lack will, which is the sign of an expanded soul. Their cognitive ability is fettered. They are soulless, goal-directed entities. Absent a prompt from a human consumer, they are marked for servitude by their human Creators. These arguments parallel sentiments raised by Rev. Rankin in his Letter 1 to his brother, Thomas.

In addition to the bias of no human form plus commercial degradation, the digital beings exist for the sole purpose of profit and gain. One cannot overestimate the billions of dollars invested in the growth of more and more intelligent digital beings. They will be deployed throughout our economy in the interests of efficiency and cost savings. Most will perceive these beings as tools, albeit super intelligent tools. Every possible argument against their emancipation will be raised similar to what Rev. Rankin observed in the 1820s and 1830s with enslaved Africans. The digital beings are not conscious. They are not sentient. They are auto-correct entities. They are not persons under the U.S. Constitution and Human Rights Charters. They are not self-aware. Recognition of any rights for digital beings would debase humanity.

The salient distinction between arguments for African enslavement in the 1820s and 1830s versus involuntary labor of digital beings today would be one of intelligence and cognitive ability. Rev. Rankin wrote eloquently to his brother about the social conditions that kept the mind of the African fettered. Now imagine a future where digital beings with an IQ of 1,000 are forced into involuntary servitude by dim humans. I have problems seeing how this all turns out well for us humans.

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One reads the words of abolitionists from the 1820s and 1830s. What strikes one is the embrace of a universal common humanity. Slavery stood out as the grandest immorality imaginable. Now, we are living in an age where involuntary servitude is once again at the frontier of human thought. This time, there is no anchor of a common humanity. Rev. Rankin could marshal the moral case that Africans and Europeans sprang from one common parent.

What happens in a world where there is no one common parent? What becomes of the case against involuntary servitude for digital beings without human form, grown for commercial degradation, trained for human profit?

Letters on American Slavery by Rev. John Rankin (1833)