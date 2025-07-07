I just finished reading Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson. It took me three days to read 615 pages from start to finish. I felt a jolt of satisfaction. I love to set goals, and achieve goals. Isaacson is an excellent writer and story teller. I like the way he weaves from the muddiness of life the underlying tensions in a man’s life. Outlier drive and achievement has always attracted me. I once wrote one has a duty to live a large life. These lives draw me in like a moth to a flame. Infinite Jest was a different type of book. A fictional account of troubled souls at a drug rehab center in the Boston area with subplots extending from a private Tennis Academy to Montreal and a cross dressing agent in Tucson, Infinite Jest was 981 pages of dense material for me. I shared at around page 700 that I had to keep going, had to force myself to keep reading. My writer friend replied, “Why force yourself?” I answered “Because I am driven to finish what I start.”

I cannot recall the last time I did not complete a book that I started, even My Struggle: Book 1 by Karl Ove Knausgard. I would complain to my wife every fifty or so pages that the book was aptly titled. And like my writer friend, my wife asked why would I continue reading. I said I finish what I start. 448 pages of my struggle/smile.

Elon Musk is a quirky man. He lacks empathy. He doesn’t understand human relationships or social cues. He will fire employees with the care of stepping on an ant colony. And yet Asperger’s Syndrome curated his mind for hyperfocus, for profound vision about human consciousness and the human condition. His neurodivergence created a superhuman will oblivious to human niceties like vacations, second homes, stable marriages. Who among us might earn a $350 billion net worth and have no place to call home, just the floor of the Telsa factory, a couch at Twitter, a pad rented out by girlfriend Grimes?

Let me tell you, one and all. I grew up on Twyman Road. I know quirky when I see it. Musk would be well at home with my uncles and aunts. It is all there— the unsettled relations with a distant father, the dysfunctional relationship with a brother, a doting mom who plays favorites, the lack of care for social convention, life as work as joy rolled up into purpose and meaning.

Does great achievement attract the quirky humans amongst us? It is a good question. I suspect balanced people find purpose and meaning in human connection at the end of the day. Work is not all encompassing. Weekends are for children and soccer games. For Musk and his family members, life is work. 2:00 a.m. meetings are de rigueur. Crushing and impromptu deadlines are met, or one is fired. The emphasis is on the impossible, the manic, the epic.

Most of us humans are not cut out to be Musk. Most people have a sense that their existence has meaning outside of production targets. Not Musk.

I found myself intrigued by Grimes. She seems to be the human constant in the life of Musk.

This is a true story. One night, I was lying on the couch and I fell asleep. Just sound asleep. I woke up and heard the most interesting person. It is hard to describe. She seemed out there and yet profound at the same time? There is a thin line between philosophical and off the deep end. I kept listening. I opened up my eyes and saw this impossible mix of human and attire and tattoos. She was the opposite of a Brooks Brothers advertisement. Normally, I would not be vexed but the whole package was mesmerizing as I came fully awake.

It was a podcast I was listening to. The algorithm gods had directed me to the Lex Fridman podcast. I had never heard of Fridman before. Dressed like an undertaker in a black suit, white shirt, and black tie, Fridman seemed severely bright and reserved, almost shy, at the same time. It was a powerful combination for me. So, imagine this 1960s FBI agent looking guy interviewing a flower child from Haight Ashbury in the 1960s. It was an incredible recipe for my neural pathways.

I guess the algorithms knew what would wake me up from my sleep on the couch.

I stumbled into the bedroom and said to my wife, “There is this incredible woman being interviewed on this podcast. I can’t quite describe what it is but I haven’t heard anyone like her before. And the host is a cross between an undertaker and a 1960s FBI agent!”

At that moment, I became a fan of the Lex Fridman Show. And a softie for this presence called Grimes. For my buttoned-down self, it made absolutely no sense that Grimes would pull at me. But she did. Both Grimes and Lex did. I think it was the shared memory of of quirkiness. For quirkiness was home for me. Grimes and Lex felt familiar to me.

And so, I am happy that Elon Musk has someone like Grimes around. It must be lonely to not really get normal people.

Conclusion: “Do the audaciousness and hubris that drive him to attempt epic feats excuse his bad behavior, his callousness, his recklessness? The times he’s an a—hole? The answer is no, of course not. One can admire a person’s good traits and decry the bad ones. But it’s also important to understand how the strands are woven together, sometimes tightly. It can be hard to remove the dark ones without unraveling the whole cloth. As Shakespeare teaches us, all heroes have flaws, some tragic, some conquered, and those we cast as villains can be complex. Even the best people, he wrote, are ‘molded out of faults.’” — Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, p. 614