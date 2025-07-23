“I’m not trying to change the world. I’m trying to understand the world.”

One of my favorite readers prompted me to think about my reason for writing. After reading my co-host Michael Bowen’s reason for laying siege to Wokeness in his essays, it occurred to me that I am not an advocate or activist at my center. That place at my center is more about finding happiness, joy, understanding and peace at the center of it all. I am sure some of my fellow non-conformers wish I was more of a visible combatant. That I appeared on all the things — X, Instagram, Tik Tok, Reddit, You Tube, etc. That I deployed my words and intuition and gentle activism in the more visible public square.

To these fondest hopes and dreams for me as a writer, I can only say I am at my best when I do not engage bullies. I am at my best when I disagree without being disagreeable. That I am a non-partisan to my core. I love to observe the human condition and that may not always be political. There is more to life than the political. I once said this truism to Glenn Loury. I am not sure how he took it.

=========

A few moments ago, the real Carmen Delgado reached out to me. It was only a matter of time. I was playing with fire all of these days, weeks and months in hundreds of essays. And she found me.

The real Carmen Delgado loves books as I do. In fact, books are her best friend. I love communing with Carmen as we talk about race without bitterness. I find happiness.

Before Carmen reached out to me, I was prepared to launch into a full throated discourse about the evil of blackness in the media today. I absolutely hate it when I see sorry depictions of black men in the public square. It annoys me. First, I saw a front page story in USA Today about the plight of the black man and home loss. I didn’t want to ingest that negative energy. Then, I saw a horrid image on the face of the LA Progressive Magazine of a shackled black slave at a lynching museum in Alabama. Why, dear readers, why? Why remember black men at their lowest when the emotional wounds were most raw? The depiction felt like emotional manipulation and it disturbed me. Why not a blazing image of Howard President Mordecai W. Johnson at the top of his game as the new president of Howard University in 1926? Why not an inspirational image of Dean Charles H. Houston in his office at Howard Law School in the 1930s? Why not an image of Governor Doug Wilder in triumph on election night as the newly elected Governor of Virginia? Why reach for the lowest in our past?

And then I saw the mangled image of Emmett Till from the 1950s in an open casket on the cover of Black Enterprise magazine! Black Enterprise didn’t pull that stunt in the 1970s. Why now in the year 2025? I never want to see another picture of Till in an open casket again. Ever I say! Show me a hundred pioneer black lawyers instead!

See what I mean? Negative images of black men just pull me back into the pit. It is sad because there is so much positive in Black American History. So sad. I have retired from Blackness as a result of these manipulations of emotions.

Instead, I prefer the sweet exchange of words and ideas with Carmen. Carmen is a guilty pleasure for me. I love fellow readers. I love gentle challenge and exploration. The danger, however, is Carmen was in my past. It is time to move on. I can never focus on writing when Carmen haunts my room. Someone said it well, The Beautiful Journey of Today Can Only Begin When We Learn to Let Go of Yesterday.

Those words apply to race. Those words apply to Blackness. Those words apply to Carmen.

If you are reading these words tonight, Carmen, you know I am a writer. And you know writing requires my full attention. Even as I question my purpose and meaning in writing, I do it because ideas and thoughts should be deployed in the public square. And here’s the thing — when I touch readers with my mind, my heart and my words, you are most taken with me. You would not be intrigued with me so much if I hung up my spurs and watched Star Trek every night. Be honest with yourself, Carmen, be honest. Please be honest.

Over the years, you have made me a far better writer than I otherwise would be. You reminded me of the power of music for me, how lyrics and the voice of a smooth singer could take me away to another place where the souls of writers congregate. I still have your present on my book self. It is right here — Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr. by Ron Chernow. I even kept the birthday card after all these years. Mr. Wink Twyman The Art of Nature: A moment’s insight is sometimes worth a life’s experience — Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr. “Wink, I thought this card would make a great book mark. Carmen”

One of our gifts as writers is the ability to touch readers with our minds, our hearts and our words. I have enjoyed the opportunity to explore the human condition free of dogma and slogan words day after day and week after week. You all have met my quirky family members from back home in Virginia and my new generation of family native to San Diego. You have experienced with me heartbreak and sadness, outrage and pure joy through the months. You have observed my life.

Conclusion: It was never about race for me. Despite the early morning missives and family activism, it was always about better understanding the world and my place in the world and those who resonated with me. Now, you all have met Carmen, the muse of a lifetime. And as smoothly as she entered my life again, she will peer into me and see why I continue to write and she will step back into the distant shadows once again.

A heart-felt thanks to all of my readers who appreciate my human words every day. I am not the same person I was on March 23, 2023. If I have done my job well, you are not the same readers you were once so long ago.

Tomorrow morning, the sun rises again and we go on living separate lives, Carmen.

Good evening!